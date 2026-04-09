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Spanish elegance meets Chinese power: BH iLynx+ DL with Avinox M2S

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BH iLynx+ DL

Product news: Just in time for the launch of the brand-new Avinox M2 motor, the Spanish company is bringing a new 170mm enduro bike to market equipped with the Chinese powerhouse. The BH iLynx+ DL aims not only to deliver more power and range, but also to represent the pinnacle of development in recent years in terms of integration, geometry, and riding dynamics. Velomotion has all the details on the new BH bike.

The BH iLynx+ DL at a glance

With its 170 mm of rear travel and downhill-oriented geometry, the BH iLynx+ DL definitely aims to be among the top enduro bikes. Riders can choose between four build options with carbon frames and two more affordable models that use aluminum frames. All models share the Split Pivot rear suspension – a multi-link, single-pivot design that utilizes dual sealed cartridge bearings. The iLynx+ DL rolls on 29″ wheels front and rear; there is no flip chip or mullet tire option. The highlight of this full-power e-bike is undoubtedly the new Avniox M2 motor, which is found in the higher-spec S version of the BH full-suspension bike. The motor, with up to 150 Nm of torque, draws its energy from an 800 Wh battery and delivers a peak output of 1.300 W. The full power is available starting at €5.399,90; carbon models cost between €5,399.90 and €5,399.90.99990 € and 8.99990 € (RRP).

  • Travel 160 – 180 mm / 170 mm (front / rear)
  • Impeller size 29"
  • frame material Aluminum / Carbon
  • Motor Avinox M2S
  • Battery 800 Wh Avinox (integrated)
  • Display DPC100
  • torque 130 Nm (150 Nm peak)
  • Maximum power 1.300 watts
  • rear end Single-joint suspension with damper linkage (split pivot)
  • Sizes S, M, L, XL
  • www.bhbikes.com

Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Aluminium 9.0 (RRP): 5.399,90 €
Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Aluminium 9.1 (RRP): 5.999,90 €
Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.5 (RRP): 5.999.90 €
Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.6 (RRP): 6.999,90 €
Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.7 (RRP): 7.999,90 €
Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.8 (RRP): 8.999,90 €

BH iLynx+ DL
The BH iLynx+ DL arrives on the market just in time for the launch of the Avinox M2 motor. The frame is available in either carbon or aluminum and offers 170 mm of rear travel. It also comes equipped with an 800 Wh battery. The enduro bike is priced between €5.399,90 and €8.99990 € (RRP).

engine and battery

The relatively compact Avinox M2S motor, with its improved power density, and the slim yet elongated 800 Wh battery give the BH iLynx+ DL a sleek silhouette. The elegant impression is further enhanced by the virtually wireless cockpit. This includes the DPC100 Control Display integrated into the top tube, offering 2 inches of information and controllable via a handlebar-mounted remote. This allows for easy fine-tuning of the Avinox motor's 130 Nm of torque. In Boost mode, it even delivers 150 Nm of torque to the rear wheel – then the M2S achieves an impressive 1.300 watts of power. We've already had the opportunity to test the motor in detail – you can find all the information in our comprehensive review. Avinox M2 Test as well as in the Video on YouTube!

BH iLynx+ DL with Avinox M2S
The Spanish carbon full-suspension bike is powered by the brand-new Avinox M2S motor, which unleashes up to 1.300 W at the BH. In boost mode, up to 150 Nm of torque is possible for a duration of 60 seconds.

Geometrie

BH offers the iLynx+ DL in four sizes, with reach measurements ranging from 445 to 515 mm. These are paired with appropriately high stack values, which, combined with the slack head angle, should provide plenty of confidence on descents. On challenging or steep climbs, the steep seat angle promises a good riding position. BH uses the same 450 mm chainstay length across all frame sizes, resulting in a significantly different ratio of the front to rear distance between the bottom bracket and hub bearings. This FC-2-RC value provides a rough estimate of the rider's position between the wheels.

SMLXL
reach in mm445472495515
Stacks in mm628,6637,5646,5655,4
Head tube length in mm110120130140
Seat tube length in mm395,5415,6436476
Effective top tube length in mm584613638660
Chainstay length in mm450450450450
Wheelbase in mm12451276,413041328,4
Bottom bracket drop in mm24242424
Bottom bracket height in mm352,4352,4352,4352,4
Seat angle in degrees77,577,577,577,5
Steering angle in degrees63,563,563,563,5
Standover height in mm775,5775,5775,5775,5
FC-2-RC1,771,841,91,95
Maximum insertion depth of seat tube in mm

Equipment

Six different build options for the BH iLynx+ DL are available for interested riders. Pay attention to the suspension travel: the entry-level aluminum and carbon models don't come with a Fox 38 fork offering 180 mm of travel, but rather a special version of the Fox 36 that provides only 160 mm of front travel. This also results in a slightly steeper and longer geometry. However, all build options feature Shimano groupsets and brakes; the top-of-the-line model boasts XT brakes and the electronic XTR Di2 electronic shifting system. RaceFace and DT Swiss supply the wheels, which are fitted with 2,5" wide Maxxis Assegai tires. While the tread pattern promises plenty of grip, the MaxxTerra rubber compound doesn't quite deliver. Furthermore, the Exo casing has no place on such a long-travel enduro bike – especially not on the rear wheel.

iLynx+ DL Enduro 9.0iLynx+ DL Enduro 9.1iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.5iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.6iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.7iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.8
Suspension shocksFox Float RhythmFox FloatFox Float RhythmFox FloatFox FloatFox Float X2 Factory
ForkFox 36 AWL 160 mmFox 38 Float Performance 180mmFox 36 AWL 160 mmFox 38 Float Performance 180mmFox 38 Factory 180mmFox 38 Factory 180mm
CircuitShimano Deore 12-speedShimano Deore Di2 12-speedShimano Deore 12-speedShimano Deore Di2 12-speedShimano XT Di2 12-speedShimano XTR Di2 12-speed
CrankE*Thirteen 34t / 160 mmE*Thirteen 34t / 160 mmE*Thirteen 34t / 160 mmE*Thirteen 34t / 160 mmE*Thirteen 34t / 160 mmE*Thirteen 34t / 160 mm
BrakesShimano MT520 four-piston (203 / 203 mm)Shimano XT four-piston (203 / 203 mm)Shimano MT520 four-piston (203 / 203 mm)Shimano XT four-piston (203 / 203 mm)Shimano XT four-piston (203 / 203 mm)Shimano XT four-piston (203 / 203 mm)
WheelsRaceFace AR 30 TRRaceFace AR 30 TRRaceFace AR 30 TRRaceFace AR 30 TRDT Swiss H1900 TRDT Swiss H1700 TR
TiresMaxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5"Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5"Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5"Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5"Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5"Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5"
DropperpostX Fusion ManiacX Fusion ManiacX Fusion ManiacX Fusion ManiacX Fusion ManiacFox Transfer Factory
SaddlePrologue Proxim W350 SteelPrologue Proxim W350 SteelPrologue Proxim W350 SteelPrologue Proxim W350 SteelPrologo Proxim NemboPrologo Proxim Nembo
HandlebarRaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mmRaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mmRaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mmRaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mmRaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mmRaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mm
GripsErgon GE10 EvoErgon GE10 EvoErgon GE10 EvoErgon GE10 EvoErgon GE10 EvoErgon GE10 Evo
MotorAvinox M2SAvinox M2SAvinox M2SAvinox M2SAvinox M2SAvinox M2S
Battery800 Wh800 Wh800 Wh800 Wh800 Wh800 Wh
DisplayDP100DP100DP100DP100DP100DP100
Price (RRP)€5.399,90€5.999,90€5.999,90€6.999,90€7.999,90€8.999,90

Information and images: Press release BH

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