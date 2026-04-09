Test: The e-bike market is constantly evolving, but rarely does a drive system emerge that so noticeably pushes the established performance boundaries. On paper, the new Avinox M2S offers up to 1500 watts of peak power and 150 Nm of torque, all while weighing just 2,59 kilograms. This power unit is accompanied by a newly developed generation of batteries, led by the FP700, and enhanced connectivity. We thoroughly tested the system in the lab and on the trail to determine whether this extreme power density remains manageable in real-world riding and where the limits of physics lie.

Detailed test with all the details can be found in our video.

Hardware and technical specifications: The powerhouse Avinox M2S

Avinox has expanded its portfolio with two new drive units: the M2 and the top-of-the-line M2S. While the M2 already delivers a respectable 1100 watts and 125 Nm of torque, the M2S, with 1500 watts of maximum power and 150 Nm of torque (with a continuous torque of 130 Nm), marks a new performance pinnacle. The compact design is particularly striking, remaining virtually identical to its predecessor, the M1. The mounting points on the frame also remain unchanged, significantly simplifying integration for the more than 60 announced partner brands – including renowned manufacturers such as Pivot, Propain, Mondraker, and Rotwild.







Avinox M1 Avinox M2 Avinox M2S Weight 2,52 kg 2,65 kg 2,59 kg system voltage 36 V 36 V 36 V torque 105 Nm 110 Nm 130 Nm Torque (Boost) 120 Nm 125 Nm 150 Nm Offering 1000 W 1100 W 1500 W Power (Boost) 1000 W 1100 W 1500 W

The M2S drive unit weighs a remarkably low 2,59 kilograms (M2: 2,65 kilograms). According to the manufacturer, this represents an increase in power density of almost 46 percent compared to the previous model. Furthermore, the system continues to operate at a voltage of 36 volts.

Revolutionary battery design: The FP700

The M2S's enormous power output can only be accessed if the power source can provide the corresponding discharge currents. While the manufacturer's older 600 Wh and 800 Wh batteries are compatible (provided the cables are replaced for the new currents), the motor only achieves its full 1500 watts with the integrated FP700 battery, which was introduced at the same time.







This energy storage system is technically unique. Instead of the industry-standard 21700 cylindrical cells, which are connected in large numbers in parallel and series, Avinox uses just ten large-format, custom-developed cells. These are roughly the same thickness as the battery housing itself and simply connected in series. The FP700 offers 700 watt-hours of capacity at a weight of 3,18 kilograms, resulting in a very good energy density of 220 Wh/kg. Above all, this cell structure enables an extremely slim downtube design, visually reminiscent of light-assist bikes.

Battery capacity Weight energy density Removable? FS600 600 Wh 2.9 kg 207 Wh / kg No FS800 800 Wh 3.7 kg 216 Wh / kg No FP700 700 Wh 3.18 kg 220 Wh / kg No RS600 600 Wh 2.96 kg 203 Wh / kg Ja RS800 800 Wh 4.0 kg 200 Wh / kg Ja







The portfolio is complemented by new removable batteries (RS600 and RS800). These can also deliver high currents at peak (boost mode), but due to the necessary housings and closures, their energy density is more in line with that of established competitors.

On the test bench: performance, cadence and thermals

To verify the manufacturer's specifications, we put two test bikes through their paces: an Amflow PX Carbon Pro with the new FP700 battery and a Crussis e-Full 12.11 Pro-X with the older FS800 battery. Those who want to delve deeper into all the detailed measurements can find the complete data sets and interactive graphs on [website address]. www.ebike-lab.de







Power output and cadence

In our standardized measurement at 80 revolutions per minute (RPM), the M2S delivered an output of approximately 1150 watts. This is below the advertised 1500 watts, which is due to the motor's characteristics. However, measuring the maximum power across the entire cadence range reveals the true "sweet spot" of the Avinox M2S: at around 100 to 110 RPM, the unit, in conjunction with the FP700 battery, unleashes a massive 1450 watts. With the older 800 Wh battery, it still managed a respectable 1200 watts.

The performance at extreme cadences was particularly impressive. While some motors (like some of its predecessor, the M1) exhibit a slight drop in power at very high cadences, the M2S maintained completely stable power output on the test bench up to 150 RPM. This virtually eliminates the possibility of the motor stalling due to excessive pedaling speed.







The assistance levels are tuned for sporty performance. With just 100 watts of rider input, the motor already generates 800 watts of power – an 800 percent assistance factor. Maximum power is reached at approximately 170 watts of rider input. The significant difference between Eco and Trail modes is noteworthy, but riders can customize this using the accompanying app.







Thermal stability: A stress test in the laboratory

The central question with 1500 watts of power, 36 volts operating voltage and a 2,6-kilogram housing is: How does it perform in terms of thermal derating? Our load test (250 watts input, approx. 80 RPM, resulting in around 1100 to 1200 watts output) yielded surprising results.

The setup with the older 800 Wh battery maintained stable performance for about 10 minutes before the system – similar to competitors in lower performance classes – gradually reduced the power to approximately 80 percent. The measured temperature at the motor housing was around 85 degrees Celsius.







The system behaved completely differently with the new FP700 battery. Here, even after 20 minutes of continuous load, we were still able to access over 90 percent of the power. In this scenario, the thermal limit wasn't dictated by the battery, but rather resulted in motor housing temperatures exceeding 120 degrees Celsius. This is an absolute extreme scenario, but it illustrates two things: First, the M2S has incredible thermal reserves. Second, under sustained maximum load, extreme heat radiation from the drive unit is to be expected.

Riding experience: How does the Avinox M2S perform on the trail?

High test bench results are one thing, rideability on the trail is another. To put it simply: In practice, the Avinox M2S proves to be an extremely sophisticated system.

Volume and pedal resistance

One of the most surprising aspects is the acoustics. Considering its performance, the M2S operates remarkably quietly. When ridden in an aluminum frame, the noise level is comparable to established light-assist motors. In carbon frames, it's slightly more noticeable, but still significantly quieter than most current full-power motors from competitors. According to Avinox, this was achieved, among other things, through a double-gear design and, in some models, helical gearing. Equally pleasing: even on rough descents, the motor remains completely silent. There's no rattling freewheel or metallic clanging from the gearbox housing.







One criticism of its predecessor, the M1, was the noticeable pedaling resistance when the system was switched off or when pedaling above the 25 km/h limit. Avinox has addressed this issue, reducing the internal resistance by approximately 41 percent – ​​partly through the use of low-friction, sealed bearings. In practice, this resistance is now barely perceptible and seamlessly integrates with the competition.

Response behavior and overrun in comparison

On steep terrain and approaches, the M2S exhibits minimal ramp-up. It reacts predictably, delivering power with a very short, gentle increase before full performance is available. This makes it feel slightly less boisterous and nervous than some direct competitors, yet it offers such tremendous traction that even absurdly steep or botched lines can be salvaged by sheer power. This noticeably lowers the heart rate on technical climbs.

The Avinox doesn't quite reach the level of Bosch or Specialized when it comes to "overrun" (delay). While the delay can be adjusted in the app for each mode, the system doesn't yet feel as dynamic and intuitively linked to pedal force in technical sections as, for example, the eMTB+ mode of the current Bosch CX.







Wear, switching behavior and "chain protection"

A torque of 150 Nm comes at a price. Anyone who regularly uses this power needs to keep an eye on battery consumption. A 700 Wh battery can be completely drained in well under an hour under full load in boost mode. Even efficient motor control can't circumvent the laws of physics.

The same applies to the drivetrain. To protect the cassette and chain, Avinox has implemented the "Chain Protection" function. As soon as a gear change is initiated – in conjunction with electronic derailleurs such as the SRAM Transmission – the motor drastically reduces power and torque. In practice, this results in a clearly noticeable and measurable drop in power. On steep, technical climbs, this abrupt interruption in power delivery can throw the rider off their rhythm. Those who don't want this can deactivate the function via the app, but then bear the increased risk of wear themselves.

Ecosystem, app and connectivity

The digital ecosystem surrounding the M2S has been consistently further developed. Two new, two-inch OLED color displays are available for operation (DP100-F and DPC100). The top model features a slot for a 4G nano-SIM card, enabling independent tracking of the bike. All displays also integrate with Apple's "Find My" network. It's somewhat disappointing that the displays, with their wide plastic frames, don't appear as seamlessly and flush integrated into the top tube as current competitor solutions.







The Avinox Ride App offers an impressive level of information and allows for extensive customization. A key feature is the new Boost configuration: riders can specify that when Boost mode is activated, the characteristics of the currently selected riding mode (such as responsiveness) are retained, while only the power limits are increased. On-display navigation via GPX import and heart rate-based support control are also planned for the future.

The requirement to have a bank account is a bitter pill to swallow.

Despite the excellent app integration, there is one major criticism of the connectivity: the mandatory account. To use the e-bike permanently, it must be activated via the smartphone app and linked to a user account. If this isn't done, the motor will stop working after a maximum of 100 kilometers. This practice is still largely uncommon in the cycling world and patronizes users who want to use their bikes without being dependent on the app.







Conclusion: The new benchmark for e-bike motors?

The Avinox M2S is a truly impressive piece of technology. The combination of its extremely compact design, brutal 1500 watts of peak power, revolutionary battery design, and virtually silent operation is unparalleled on the current market. Anyone hitting the trails with this system will climb sections previously considered unrideable and enjoy absolute silence on the descent.

The system is so powerful that it currently sets the absolute benchmark in terms of performance and power density. While there are minor tasks for future software updates – such as further refining the overrun or a slightly gentler adjustment of the chain protection – these hardly detract from the excellent overall impression. Those who unleash its sheer power simply need to be prepared for correspondingly higher battery consumption and increased wear and tear. With the M2S, Avinox impressively demonstrates the direction in which the cutting edge of e-mountain bike development is heading.