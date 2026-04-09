Product News / E-MTB: As the successor to the popular Amflow PL Carbon, the new PX Carbon has big shoes to fill. To that end, it features the new Avinox M2S motor with up to 150 Nm of torque, a new, even slimmer 700 Wh battery, and otherwise relies on proven features: a lightweight carbon frame combined with versatile design and attractive pricing.

The Amflow PX Carbon in brief

Suspension travel: 160 / 150 mm

160 / 150 mm Engine: Avinox M2S

Avinox M2S Battery: 7 00 Wh, permanently installed

00 Wh, permanently installed Frame material: Carbon

Carbon Maximum power / torque: 1.500 W / 150 Nm

1.500 W / 150 Nm impellers: 27,5″ as standard, convertible to 29 inches

27,5″ as standard, convertible to 29 inches Price (RRP): 6.999 Euro – 9.999 Euro

The centerpiece: Avinox M2S motor and integrated battery

The raw figures of the new drive system are impressive. The integrated Avinox M2S motor, used in the Amflow PX Carbon and the top-of-the-line PX Carbon Pro, delivers a nominal torque of 130 Nm, which peaks at 150 Nm. In boost mode, the unit propels the bike with up to 1500 watts of peak power. Despite this enormous power output, the motor remains extremely compact, weighing in at a pleasing 2,59 kilograms.

The system is powered by an integrated 700 Wh battery, which, at a weight of 3,18 kg, boasts an impressive energy density of 220 Wh/kg. Those worried about long charging times can rest easy: thanks to the included GaN fast charger (12A/508W), the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just about one hour and 16 minutes. Everything is controlled via a 2-inch color OLED touchscreen, elegantly integrated into the top tube, which displays navigation data directly on the screen.







Clean look and adjustable geometry

The frame of the new Amflow PX is exciting in several respects: While it's heavier than its predecessor, this is said to improve stiffness. Furthermore, the decision to forgo internal cable routing through the headset is commendable, with the cables instead routed classically along the frame – a boon for any home mechanic. The internal cable guides also greatly simplify future maintenance.

A key feature is the bike's high degree of adjustability. Adjustable headset cups, a flip chip on the shock, and adaptable dropouts theoretically allow for up to 40 geometry configurations. The head angle can be varied from a downhill-oriented 63,2 degrees to an agile 65,2 degrees (standard: 64,2 degrees). The bottom bracket and chainstay length can also be adjusted to suit the terrain and riding style.

Top-level equipment

Considering the price tags – the entry-level model starts at 6.999 Euro, the Pro model is priced at 9.999 With a price tag just shy of five figures, one can expect a correspondingly high-quality component package. Amflow delivers: Fox suspension (Factory on the Pro, Performance on the standard model) with 160 mm of travel up front and a Float X in the rear ensures excellent traction. Braking is handled confidently by the Magura Gustav Pro brakes and massive 203 mm rotors with a thickness of 2,5 mm. Shifting is managed by the wireless SRAM Eagle drivetrain (X0 or S1000). Both models feature a mullet setup with a 29-inch front wheel and a smaller 27,5-inch rear wheel, fitted with grippy Schwalbe Radial tires, both with gravity casing (Magic Mary front, Albert rear).







Smart details

Thumbs up are also given to some small but clever software solutions. For example, the motor assistance can be paired and controlled with a chest strap: If the rider's pulse drops below a certain value, the bike reduces the assistance. If the heart rate exceeds a defined maximum, the motor intervenes more strongly. The fully integrated lighting system with a 1200-lumen high beam, which can be conveniently operated via wireless controllers on the handlebars, is also a smart feature.