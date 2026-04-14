Test / E-MTB: Roughly two years after the debut of the much-discussed PL Carbon, the official successor, the Amflow PX Carbon, has arrived on the market. On paper, the changes seem moderate: still 160 mm of travel at the front and 150 mm at the rear, a sleek carbon look, and of course, an Avinox drive system. But under the hood, a lot has changed. A revised M2S motor with a mind-boggling 150 Nm of torque, a completely modernized geometry, and a suspension setup that has been significantly tuned for a sportier feel. We put the €10.000 top-of-the-line model, the Amflow PX Carbon Pro, to the test in alpine terrain and determine whether the bike can successfully bridge the gap between a long-travel trail bike and a true enduro machine.

The Amflow PX Carbon Pro in a video review

A frame for the highest demands: lightweight, stiff and thoughtfully designed

At the heart of the Amflow PX Carbon Pro is an ultralight carbon frame that weighs in at just 2,4 kilograms in size M (including rocker link and bearings). That's a few grams more than its predecessor, but an optimized carbon layup has increased the lateral and torsional stiffness of the rear triangle by 10 percent. The bike meets ASTM Category 4 standards for demanding off-road use and offers a solid maximum permissible system weight of 125 kilograms.







As with the PL Carbon, the manufacturer has opted against the error-prone and frustrating internal cable routing through the headset. Instead, the cables are routed classically behind the head tube into the frame, where they are guided rattle-free in pre-installed internal channels. Visually, the frame remains extremely slim, which, however, necessitates a small compromise: the bottle cage mounts protrude significantly from the downtube. This is a visual detail that is hardly noticeable once a bottle is mounted. Additionally, the frame offers mounting points on the top tube for a tool pack.







The centerpiece: The Avinox M2S drive

The absolute highlight of the bike is and remains the drive system. The new Avinox M2S Motor It retains the compact volume of its predecessor and weighs just 2,59 kilograms. Nevertheless, the motor delivers performance data that is unparalleled among full-power motors: 1500 watts of peak power and a maximum torque of 150 Nm in Boost mode (130 Nm in Trail, Turbo, and Auto modes). Amflow has not only increased the power output through the use of flat wire windings and optimized spur gears, but has also significantly reduced heat generation and pedaling resistance without motor assistance (by 41 percent).







Avinox M2S in laboratory and practical testing: The new benchmark! Review: The e-bike market is constantly evolving, but rarely does a drive system emerge that so noticeably pushes the established performance boundaries. On paper, the new Avinox M2S offers up to 1500 watts of peak power and 150 Nm of torque, all while weighing just 2,59 kilograms. The unit is accompanied by a new […]

Detailed measurement data from our test bench trial of the Avinox M2S can be found on www.ebike-lab.de

The PX Carbon Pro's powerful motor is powered by a permanently integrated 700 Wh battery, boasting a high energy density of 220 Wh/kg. The included 12-amp charger can fully charge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in just one hour and 16 minutes. Amflow continues to rely on the integrated 2-inch OLED color touchscreen in the top tube and wireless handlebar-mounted controllers for operation. A nice feature for commuters or night riders: A StVZO-compliant Avinox front light with high beam function (1200 lumens) is included and controlled directly via the bike's electronics.







A geometry chameleon with up to 40 configurations

The Amflow PX Carbon Pro offers an enormous range of adjustment options for geometry and configuration. The bike is delivered as a mullet (29-inch front, 27,5-inch rear) as standard. However, the rear can be converted to a 29-inch wheel if desired.

M L XL XXL Reach (mm) 455 478 503 528 Stacks (mm) 622 632 645 659 seat tube (mm) 415 427 447 466 Steering angle (in °) 64,2 64,2 64,2 64,2 Seat angle (in °) 78 78 78 78 top tube (mm) 586 619 642 672 Chainstays 451 451 451 451 head tube (mm) 109 120 135 150







The tax rate

The standard head tube angle is a downhill-oriented 64,2 degrees. Using the included headset cups, this can be slackened in 0,5-degree increments down to 63,2 degrees or steepened to 65,2 degrees. A shorter seat tube (across all sizes) with a steep 78-degree seat tube angle also ensures a central, efficient climbing position.

bottom bracket and chainstays

A flip chip at the shock mount allows the bottom bracket height to be adjusted to two positions (high/low). Additionally, another flip chip at the dropouts offers four positions for the chainstay length (between 438 mm and 451 mm). This allows not only for customization to suit individual preferences between playfulness and high-speed stability, but also for riders to adjust the rear end length to their specific frame size.

The components: Top-spec for 10.000 euros

The "Pro" in the name reflects the extremely high-quality components. The suspension is from Fox and comes in the Factory version. Up front, the current 36 fork with the sensitive GRIP X2 damper works its magic. Amflow's deliberate decision not to use the more substantial Fox 38 underscores the bike's agility-focused character and saves weight. At the rear, a Fox Float X Factory shock, specifically tuned for this bike, handles the 150 mm of travel.







Frame Amflow PX Carbon Fork Fox 36 Factory GripX2 Drive Avinox M2S Battery 700 Wh Suspension shocks Fox Float Wheels Amflow XMC-30 Tire VR Schwalbe Magic Mary Radial Gravity SuperSoft Tire HR Schwalbe Albert Radial Gravity Soft Derailleur Sram X0 Eagle transmission Shifter Sram AXS Pod Rocker Crank Amflow Front derailleur Without Brake Magura Gustav Pro Brake discs Magura Sensor Rotor Seatpost Amflow 210 mm Saddle Amflow Stem Amflow Split Stem Handlebar Amflow Enduro Carbon Handlebars

Shifting is handled electronically by the robust SRAM X0 Eagle transmission. This harmonizes perfectly with the Avinox motor. Features such as "Smooth Shift" (shifting without pedaling while coasting) and "Chain Protection," which briefly reduces the motor load during shifting, are designed to extend the drivetrain's lifespan.







Braking is handled by the Magura Gustav Pro. The four-piston brake utilizes powerful 203 mm brake discs that are an impressive 2,5 mm thick. A clever feature: the rear brake disc also functions as an integrated sensor disc for the motor. Contact with the ground is provided by in-house Amflow XMC-30 carbon wheels, fitted with robust Schwalbe Radial tires (Magic Mary front, Albert rear) with Gravity casing.







The Amflow PX Carbon Pro in practical use

For our practical test, we rode the Amflow PX Carbon Pro in frame size XL on alpine, dusty, and sometimes extremely rough trails in South Tyrol. The bike weighs exactly 21,4 kilograms ready to ride (without pedals, but including lights). While this makes it about one kilogram heavier than a comparably equipped model of its predecessor, this extra weight suits the bike perfectly.

A force on the uphill

The climbing capabilities of the PX Carbon Pro are simply breathtaking. In our opinion, the Avinox M2S motor is currently the benchmark in the mid-drive motor market. The 150 Nm of torque delivers extremely dynamic power while remaining whisper-quiet. Even on the steepest ramps, the system provides unwavering assistance. Thanks to the electronic interplay with the SRAM transmission, gears can be shifted with impressive precision, even under full load. However, those who utilize the system's full power should keep their hands on the brakes even uphill and will initially need some time to adjust.







The only drawback for extremely technical uphill sections is the very large 38-tooth chainring. While the motor power compensates for the lack of a lower gear ratio, the chainring protrudes significantly beyond the bottom bracket. Since there's no bash guard, impacts with steps or large rocks are inevitable sooner or later. Switching to a smaller chainring (down to 34 teeth is possible) is highly recommended for technical climbers.

Downhill performance: A noticeable upgrade

Downhill, the PX Carbon Pro reveals its true character – and here it clearly distinguishes itself from its predecessor. While the PL Carbon felt somewhat undefined at the rear and harsh on hard impacts, the revised kinematics of the new model are a resounding success. The four-bar linkage system, in combination with the custom-tuned Fox Float X, delivers a flawless performance.

The rear suspension is extremely lively and offers plenty of pop for launching off small obstacles. At the same time, it features a pleasant progression towards the end of its travel and excellent bottom-out resistance. The suspension readily absorbs hard landings and rough rock gardens without becoming harsh. Combined with the grippy, damping Schwalbe Gravity tires, the bike transforms from a long-travel trail bike into a true, potent enduro machine that inspires immense confidence – even if the 150 mm of rear travel eventually sets its limits.







Our test configuration (head angle at 64,2 degrees, bottom bracket in the low position, and chainstays in the long setting at 451 mm) proved to be the ideal sweet spot for riders over 1,85 m tall. The bike felt incredibly stable on the trail, yet its low center of gravity allowed for agile maneuvering through berms. The slightly longer reach and the balanced frame stiffness completed the confident riding experience.

Minor downsides at a high level

Where there is much light, there is also a little shadow. The overall components are first-rate, but the Magura Gustav Pro brakes elicited mixed feelings in the test. Braking power and modulation are rock solid, but require slightly more finger strength than, for example, a SRAM Maven. The bulky plastic master cylinders were a drawback ergonomically, and the brake levers couldn't be positioned close enough to the handlebars for riders with smaller hands. However, the biggest flaw was the noise: While the frame, cables, and motor remained completely silent, the Gustav Pro brake pads rattled audibly in the front caliper on uneven surfaces. Vertical play in the pads was the cause.

The in-house Vario seatpost, which offers a generous 230 mm of travel in the XL version (and can be shortened with spacers), also performs its function reliably, but extends relatively slowly.