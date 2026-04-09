Product News: Amflow expands its portfolio and introduces the PR Carbon, a new e-mountain bike. While its already established sister model, the PX Carbon, focuses on maximum performance at a very low weight, the new PR Carbon takes a more moderate approach. Featuring the manufacturer's first removable battery, the powerful Avinox drive system, and highly adjustable geometry, it promises to be a capable companion for long tours and challenging trails.

The Amflow PR Carbon in brief

Suspension travel: 160 / 150 mm

160 / 150 mm Engine: M2 / M2S

M2 / M2S Battery pack: 800 Wh, removable

800 Wh, removable Frame material: Carbon

Carbon Maximum power / torque: 1.500 W / 150 Nm

1.500 W / 150 Nm impellers: 27,5″ factory standard, convertible to 29″

27,5″ factory standard, convertible to 29″ Price (RRP): 4.499,90 - 5.899,90 €

Full speed ahead: The Avinox drive system

At the heart of the new PR series is the Avinox drive system. Amflow offers the bike in two equipment and motor variants. The top model, the PR Carbon Pro, comes with the high-performance Avinox M2S motor. With a maximum torque of 150 Nm and a peak output of up to 1500 watts, this delivers a truly brutal surge of power on the trail. The more affordable entry-level model, the PR Carbon, uses the Avinox M2. With 125 Nm and 1100 watts of peak output, this drive also provides more than enough reserves for even the steepest climbs.







The system is controlled via a 2-inch OLED color display, elegantly integrated into the top tube. The accompanying Avinox Ride app allows for comprehensive customization of the support levels. Clever features such as heart rate control, which dynamically adjusts the motor assistance to the rider's pulse, and compatibility with the Apple "Find My" network complete the smart package.

The battery: Finally removable and capable of fast charging

Perhaps the biggest technical milestone compared to the PX series lies in the energy storage: The Amflow PR Carbon is the brand's first bike to feature a removable battery. The 800 Wh high-capacity battery weighs a full four kilograms, making it significantly heavier than its permanently integrated counterpart. However, for riders who don't have a power outlet at their parking spot or who prefer to charge the battery separately at home, this should still be a good compromise.







Also worth mentioning is the Pro model's fast-charging capability: The compact 508-watt GaN charger can charge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in a very brisk 1 hour and 36 minutes. The entry-level model requires a bit more patience, as it comes standard with a less powerful 168-watt (4-amp) charger. For range enthusiasts, there's also the option of expanding the system with an external 600 Wh battery.

Chassis and geometry: Fine-tuning for every terrain

The Amflow PR's full carbon chassis offers 160 mm of travel up front and 150 mm in the rear. The revised four-bar linkage rear suspension features a progressive leverage ratio curve that responds sensitively to small bumps and provides good bottom-out resistance towards the end of its travel. The bike comes standard with a modern mullet setup: 29 inches up front and 27,5 inches in the rear, ideally combining agility and rollover performance. For those who prefer a smoother ride, a flip chip allows for a complete conversion to 29-inch wheels.

Adaptability is a top priority at Amflow: According to the manufacturer, by adjusting the head tube angle, bottom bracket height and chainstay length, up to 40 different geometry configurations can be achieved to tailor the bike precisely to individual preferences.







First impressions: A relaxed tourer instead of a purist racing machine

Beyond the spec sheet, a closer look at the bike's actual design quickly reveals that the Amflow PR Carbon is deliberately positioned in a more relaxed manner than its sister model, the PX. The geometry is a touch less sporty. It's less of an uncompromising, full-throttle race bike and more of an extremely capable touring bike with clear trail aspirations. This approachable character should appeal to a very broad range of mountain bikers.

Visually, the frame is reminiscent of the brand's design language, but the new removable battery inevitably takes its toll. In direct comparison, the downtube appears significantly more voluminous and robust, giving the bike a more substantial presence. This is naturally reflected in the weight. Amflow states the frame weight as 2,9 kilograms, and the complete bike as around 22 kilograms. However, given the more robust construction of the downtube and the weight of the 800 Wh battery, we have some reservations about this. Realistically, the actual weight is likely to be closer to 23 kilograms – a figure we will need to verify on our own workshop scales once the test bike arrives at the editorial office.

Exciting equipment at an attractive price

Where the Amflow PR Carbon truly shines is in its pricing. The entry-level model starts at an extremely attractive €4.499. While this price does mean accepting the slightly less powerful M2 motor, the slower charger, and minor compromises in the suspension (Fox AWL fork and Float Rhythm shock) and brakes (Tektro TKD173), a real highlight in this price range is the inclusion of the new electronic SRAM S1000 drivetrain.







Those with a slightly larger budget can opt for the PR Carbon Pro at €5.899. Considering its carbon fiber construction and the components used, this is a real statement on the market. It not only features the powerful M2S motor and fast charger, but also an outstanding suspension system with a Fox 36 Performance Grip fork and Float X shock. The Pro version is equipped with powerful Magura Gustav Pro brakes. Both models are rounded out with in-house Amflow aluminum wheels and grippy tires from Schwalbe or Maxxis.

Exciting new addition

The Amflow PR Carbon fills an important gap in the manufacturer's portfolio. With its removable 800 Wh battery, more relaxed geometry, and powerful Avinox system, it offers a highly compelling overall package for anyone looking for a long-lasting e-mountain bike. While it trades the sleek silhouette of the PX model for a slightly more robust downtube and a higher overall weight, it compensates with massive range, high charging flexibility, and outstanding value for money.