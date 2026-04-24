Lapierre Pulsium 8.0 2026 Review: The fourth generation of this all-road racer presents itself as a significantly improved machine. This includes a sportier geometry as well as the high level of comfort typical of Lapierre's rear suspension. The manufacturer has also improved tire clearance, making the new model even more versatile – and you don't have to pay an exorbitant price for all these excellent qualities.

Things are changing at the traditional Dijon-based manufacturer. With the merger of the Aircode and Xelius models into the new Lapierre Xelius DRS, the French company streamlined its road bike portfolio, eliminating the distinction between road aero racers and climbing specialists. And now the brand's all-road bike has received an update, although its predecessor was only on the market for a little over two years. The Lapierre Pulsium 8.0 2026 is the fourth generation of this comfortable model, and it represents a significant step towards greater sportiness.







Lapierre Pulsium 8.0 2026: The Highlights

Price 4.999 Euro

Weight 7,89 kilos (size L, tubeless)

38 mm tire clearance

Threads for mudguards and top tube bag

Sporty, balanced geometry

Shimano Ultegra Di2 and DT Swiss ERC 1600 45 mm







What's new on the 2026 Lapierre Pulsium? One thing immediately stands out when you look at the current model: this bike doesn't really look like an all-road bike. Instead, its aerodynamic lines make it almost indistinguishable from the pure race model, the Xelius. A significant factor in this is the brand's signature seat stay design, which runs past the seat tube without touching it and merges into the top tube. This comfort feature replaces the elastomer element found on the higher-end versions of its predecessor.

Lapierre Pulsium 8.0 2026: Versatile thanks to gravel bike details

A closer look reveals further details that would be absent on a purebred racing machine: Mudguards can be mounted on the Pulsium, and, true to its gravel bike roots, the frame features threaded inserts on the top tube. And something else seems almost incompatible with the Lapierre's fast-paced look: The manufacturer now approves even wider tires, up to 38 mm, with the fork easily accommodating a 40 mm tire, while the rear might just barely manage it. If that doesn't sound like "gravel light"...







The great thing is: despite this potential comfort advantage, the Lapierre Pulsium rides like a true racing machine, especially since the riding position reflects that. On the size L test bike, the stack height, at 579 mm, is a good 2 cm greater than on the extremely sculpted Lapierre Xelius, thanks to the 175 mm head tube length and the tall fork; at the same time, the Pulsium is around 15 mm shorter. Compared to its predecessor, however, the current Pulsium has a more sporty design, and overall, the manufacturer has achieved a very successful balance between an aerodynamically efficient riding position and comfort. It's worth noting that many highly race-oriented bikes use spacers under the stem to soften the riding position. This isn't necessary on the Lapierre Pulsium.

Another feature of this all-round model is its slightly slacker head angle, which, however, doesn't result in a particularly sluggish feel. The bike handles very nimbly and proves pleasantly lively when climbing out of the saddle; a slightly longer wheelbase and the 415 mm chainstays ensure very stable straight-line tracking without compromising its positively neutral character.







Fast in the front, comfortable in the back

How much comfort can you expect from an all-road bike? The French manufacturer combines a distinctly aerodynamic fork with flat, transverse, and slightly curved seat stays that, as described, run alongside the seat tube. They've also dispensed with an aero seatpost, so the frame concept could be described as "fast in the front, comfortable in the rear." Or perhaps "firm in the front" would be a better description, as the fork is characterized by precise steering and braking stiffness, but doesn't necessarily dampen vibrations, while the rear of the Pulsium certainly doesn't feel harsh. Of course, the 32 mm wide Continental tires contribute to the riding comfort. But the bike should also be very pleasant to ride with narrower tires.

The other side of the coin is a perceived high frame stiffness, which allows for snappy acceleration and makes the Lapierre feel very responsive when climbing out of the saddle. Features like the wide PreissFit bottom bracket shell and, again, the rectangular-section seat stays prove their worth here. Overall, the Lapierre Pulsium presents itself as very well-balanced – pleasantly comfortable, stiff, quite agile, and certainly aerodynamic enough to keep up with the pack.







Besides the excellent mounting options, the carbon frame features details such as an internal seat clamp with an easily accessible screw from above; the Shimano Ultegra Di2 battery is located at the bottom of the seat tube and can be easily removed through a concealed opening under the bottom bracket. This also makes removing the seatpost straightforward. In addition to the proven component group, Lapierre has fitted a high-quality DT Swiss wheelset with wide rims and a 22 mm internal width, ideally suited to modern tire widths. While a one-piece carbon cockpit isn't included, the bike does feature a flat-top carbon handlebar with internal brake lines and a pleasing flare, meaning slightly outward-angled handlebar bends. This detail ties in with the "all-road/gravel light" theme and looks very harmonious on this versatile racing bike.







Well equipped and rather light

The Lapierre Pulsium 8.0 weighs just under 7,9 kg, with the tubeless conversion offering a slight weight advantage. This is a solid figure in this price range, and the bike stands out for its excellent value for money. 4.999 Considering the high-quality components, the price is very fair and perhaps another reason to opt for the well-balanced Pulsium instead of the more extreme Xelius. The latter costs 500 euros more with an identical build and carbon cockpit.

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