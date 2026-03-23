Yuccie Bikes further expands its worry-free system

Product news: Hamburg-based e-bike brand Yuccie Bikes is consistently developing its concept of carefree urban mobility and expanding its worry-free system for 2026. The focus is on new accessory solutions for everyday use and transport, additional comfort components, and a standard integrated digital safety and service package.

For the 2026 season, manufacturer Yuccie Bikes is significantly expanding its accessory range. In the area of ​​luggage transport, Yuccie Bikes is collaborating with Atran Velo. An optional front rack (€49,90) is available for increased luggage capacity; this rack can be mounted directly to the head tube. Additionally, a basket (€69,90) is available that can be used both at the front and on the standard rear rack. According to the manufacturer, the click system allows for particularly easy installation and removal. The maximum load capacity is 10 kg on the front rack and 15 kg on the rear rack.







An angle-adjustable stem (0–90°, €49,90) is designed to provide a significantly more upright and relaxed riding position. A particular advantage lies in its workshop-friendly design: the stem can be replaced without having to reroute the neatly integrated cables. The stem also features an integrated mount for SP Connect smartphone holders. An adapter plate is available as an option for use with the Quad Lock system. For added riding comfort, the Hamburg-based company also offers a suspension parallelogram seatpost (RRP €74,90). The seatpost is available in four spring rates.

Every Yuccie Bikes model comes standard with an integrated tracker from IoT Venture, forming the basis for a comprehensive digital security and service package. These features can be activated via the Yuccie Bikes app. At the same time, the brand is consistently expanding its worry-free system. Features include motion alerts in case of unauthorized movement, live location tracking in the event of theft, and a bike-hunting service for the active recovery of stolen bicycles. The app is free for the first year; thereafter, the fee is €49 per year.







Website: www.yuccie-bikes.com