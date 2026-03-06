Marin Headlands 2 review: The latest version of this trail and touring bike from California offers all the latest features, along with well-chosen geometry and attractive design. The brand's MTB roots are clearly evident in the bike's construction, although Marin also offers significantly more extreme gravel bikes.

Marin County in California is considered the cradle of mountain biking – so much so that a bicycle manufacturer even borrowed the area's name. For exactly 40 years, Marin bikes have borne the star and bear of the California flag on the head tube, and ten years ago, a drop-bar bike made its debut. However, for Marin, the latter always means a gravel bike, specifically a gravel bike with clearly noticeable MTB roots. The new Marin Headlands 2 is still very restrained in this regard; the Shape X Meanwhile, it can claim to have the flattest head angle of all gravel bikes.

Marin Headlands 2: A versatile gravel bike for touring and trail riding

With its focus, the Marin Gestalt may be a niche product, but the same cannot be said for the Marin Headlands 2. Introduced in an updated version in 2025, this bike should pique the interest of at least half of the gravel community – namely, all those who operate in the realm of touring, trail riding, and long-distance travel. These are precisely the areas where the Headlands excels and ultimately align perfectly with the Marin brand.







What makes this Californian gravel bike stand out? Visually, it immediately catches the eye with its simple yet very successful paint job. The color, called "Bone Grey," is slightly darker around the bottom bracket and on the fork, evoking dusty gravel roads and hot summer days. Perhaps to illustrate that it also rains occasionally in the home of mountain biking, small water droplets are painted onto the darker parts of the frame; these are more felt than seen – a subtle and quite effective touch.







Steeply sloping top tube and storage compartment

Beneath the paintwork lies a generally slim carbon frame with a distinctly sloping top tube, which is sure to generate plenty of discussion. Let's start with two new features of the 2026 model: the UDH rear triangle and a storage compartment in the downtube, which Marin calls the "Bear Box." The lens-shaped opening measures approximately 4,5 x 17 cm; inside the tube is an elongated zippered pouch. It's important to note that the lid cannot be fully opened but must be unhooked, and it must also be mounted so that the printed arrow points upwards.

The downtube is quite wide due to the storage compartment; it's flat at the top and rounded at the bottom. The top tube and seat tube are partially flattened, with the latter's cutout increasing tire clearance. Marin specifies 50 mm, but even a true two-inch tire should fit. Nevertheless, the vertical chainstays are relatively short at 420 mm, which benefits agility – even race gravel bikes typically have 425 mm. The head tube angle is a relatively slack 70,5° across all sizes. A stack-to-reach ratio of around 1,5 indicates that the frame is designed for a more relaxed riding position, with 2,5 cm of spacers and the short 60 mm stem on the size 56 test bike making it even more compact. The handlebars are 44 cm wide at the top (center-to-center) and widen to 53 cm at the ends.







With these geometry figures, the Marin Headlands 2 is clearly designed for a more upright riding position, as well as a level of agility that borders on playful. The massive, stiff fork ensures high steering precision; even at higher speeds, the bike never feels insecure. When descending steep slopes, you can also take advantage of the dropper post, which, with its 110 mm of travel, significantly lowers the rider's center of gravity. It's operated with the left Shimano shifter, making a separate release lever unnecessary, which is positioned with varying degrees of success on the handlebars of many gravel bikes.







Shimano GRX 820 with MTB cassette

Marin equips the Headlands 2 with a complete, top-of-the-line Shimano GRX 820 groupset, featuring a hollow-forged crankset. The use of the 10-51 12-speed cassette is a good fit, offering very low climbing gears; however, the 40-tooth chainring that Shimano offers as an alternative would have sufficed instead of the 42-tooth one.

Up to this point, the Marin more than justifies its price of nearly €3.300, especially considering its abundance of mounting options for rack systems, bags, and mudguards. However, corners have to be cut somewhere, and this manufacturer has done so with the wheelset. It's solid but simply designed with Shimano hubs and 28-hole rims, which can at least be used tubeless. The Vee Tire Quickstyk, fitted here in a 45 mm width, is a true OEM tire that hasn't yet made it to bike shops in this country. Nevertheless, it leaves a decidedly positive impression; as a quasi-slick with pronounced shoulder knobs, it's well-suited for transitions between asphalt and off-road terrain, although trails and mud are certainly not its forte.







The heavy wheels offer upgrade potential.

The complete wheelset weighs 4,4 kg, which naturally also affects the overall weight of the Marin Headlands 2, which comes in at 10,25 kg. Considering its intended use – touring, trail riding, bikepacking – this aspect shouldn't be overemphasized; however, those wanting a lighter bike can easily save 800 grams with an inexpensive aluminum wheelset like the DT Swiss G 1800 and lighter tubeless tires. Retrofitting, however, is only worthwhile to a limited extent – ​​one might be more inclined to consider...999 You can buy the red/purple frameset offered by Marin for €100 and customize it to your liking. With some savvy shopping, you could even undercut the price of the Headlands 3, which costs €4.500 with SRAM Rival XPLR and a carbon wheelset. The fact that Marin has opted against integrated cable routing from the cockpit makes this option even more appealing and the bike even more charming, as it exudes a certain old-school appeal.







Marin definitely makes life difficult for critics, and anyone who absolutely wants to find fault can only point out the lack of a protective film under the downtube. Otherwise, the Headlands 2 is so exceptionally good that those who prefer a more sporty gravel riding style will be hoping for an expansion of the model range to include a race gravel bike. Surely, this brand from the cradle of cycling can manage that.

www.marinbikes.com