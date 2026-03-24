Test Moustache Dimanche 28 Urban: The French manufacturer transforms its e-gravel bike into a sporty everyday bike with smooth handling and dynamic propulsion. The short air suspension fork ensures comfort without noticeably affecting the geometry; in addition, various measures make the Dimanche suitable for everyday use.

The company from the Vosges Mountains has developed a complete product range in just a few years. The e-gravel bike has been part of their lineup for two years. Moustache The Dimanche 29 Gravel, based on the Bosch Performance SX motor and also offered in a flat-bar version, is available. For some versions of the Dimanche 29, an equipment package including a rear rack, lights, mudguards, and a kickstand is available for a mere 200 euros, practically transforming the gravel bike into an everyday bicycle. But something was missing… Now the manufacturer has reworked the bike and added… Moustache Dimanche 28 Urban is optimized for use on bumpy city streets.







What was needed for this? First and foremost, a suspension fork, although the limitations imposed by the gravel frame also present an opportunity. Retrofitting a suspension fork to a bike with a rigid fork involves altering the frame geometry, as the telescopic fork raises the front end – the head angle becomes slacker, which has a noticeable impact on handling.

Short suspension fork = unchanged, easy steering.

To minimize this effect, it specifies Moustache A fork with only 40 mm of travel results in a head angle that is only slightly slacker, by about one degree. This preserves the sporty feel of the gravel bike; with appropriate air pressure adjustment, the fork effectively dampens the typical shocks and vibrations of everyday use: potholes, cobblestones, and speed bumps are noticeably less felt by the rider than on a rigid bike.







To round off the comfort experience, the French company equipped their trekking bike with an air-sprung seatpost, also offering 40 mm of travel, which can be lowered via a remote lever on the handlebars. Adjusting it to the rider's weight requires removing the saddle, but the effort is worthwhile – on the test bike, the Kindshock seatpost felt a bit too stiff.

Dynamic motorization with Bosch Performance SX

Sure, with a sedan chair like the fully sprung one Moustache The Mardi FS can't be compared to the Dimanche. Nor should it, as it follows a completely different concept. The riding position on the roughly 20-kilogram lightweight trekking bike is rather sporty, although the stem could be a bit longer – but replacing it should be easy. Furthermore, the Bosch SX motor is tuned for a dynamic riding style with a high cadence, which unlocks the motor's full 60 Nm of torque and ensures very brisk acceleration. This is complemented by the agile handling, which leans more towards a gravel bike than a city bike and makes it well-suited for navigating tight urban traffic. The bike feels somewhat nervous. Moustache never.







The Dimanche's frame underwent minor model updates, including the relocation of the charging port. On the first model, this was located behind a flap at the bottom of the downtube and was difficult to access; now it is positioned a few centimeters above the bottom bracket axle on the side. The Moustache The specially developed motor suspension rotates the unit upwards, which benefits integration into the frame, making the bike appear more compact overall and look a bit more like a conventional bike.

Charging on the go with the Bosch Smartphone Grip

The opening in the top tube, where the Bosch system controller is located on the gravel bike, is... Moustache The Dimanche 28 Urban's display is concealed by a cover, as the "Purion 200" remote is mounted on the handlebars. Additionally, the Bosch Smartphone Grip, which features inductive charging, is positioned in front of the stem. This allows you to use your phone as a large display or simply charge it on the go.







The Dimanche 28 Urban distinguishes itself from the gravel bike through several other features: The gear range of the ten-speed cassette is a relatively short 11-39 compared to the 11-48 cassette of the Dimanche 29. And instead of knobby Maxxis tires, the urban bike is fitted with versatile Schwalbe G-One Comp tires – also 50 mm wide, but thanks to their smooth tread, they offer very pleasant rolling characteristics, while still providing enough grip in the shoulder area for unpaved surfaces. Only the handlebar shape failed to impress during the several-hour test ride: A completely straight flat bar is simply less ergonomic than handlebars angled slightly towards the rider. However, converting to a flat bar is easily accomplished.







This will be completed Moustache The Dimanche 28 Urban features double-walled mudguards, which the manufacturer claims offer maximum stability and therefore are rattle-free, as well as a mini luggage rack for panniers compatible with the "Ortlieb Quick-Lock 3.1" standard. This makes the bike well-equipped for everyday riding and commuting; the agile handling and the advantages of the Bosch SX motor further ensure that this French city bike is a lot of fun to ride. The price is... Moustache While on par with most competitors, it is distinguished by its special engine mounting.

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