Test / E-MTB: It hasn't even been a full year since Specialized introduced the 3.1 drive system alongside the current Levo generation. Now, the American company has released a comprehensive software update that elevates the motor to new performance levels. We put both the standard motor and the S-Works version through their paces in real-world testing. Our test reveals whether the new figures translate to impressive performance on the trail and where the system reaches its limits.

In the fiercely competitive e-mountain bike drive market, the race for torque and peak power continues unabated. Specialized has significantly boosted performance with a recently released software update for its 3.1 drive systems. The update, rolled out alongside the launch of new models, delivers increased torque, higher peak power, and refined throttle response. To determine the impact of these changes, we subjected the system to rigorous testing. Particular attention was paid to the much-discussed performance difference between the standard 3.1 motor and the prestigious S-Works unit.







Performance leap through software: A new generation of engines

Looking at the raw measurement data, it quickly becomes clear that the market is currently divided into two classes. On the one hand, there are the drive systems of the "previous generation," which include motors like the Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 4, the Shimano EP801, or even the older Specialized 2.2. These typically settle at a peak output between 550 and 600 watts. On the other hand, a new group of high-performance units is emerging, including the Avinox M1, the new Bosch CX Gen 5, and the updated Specialized 3.1.







After the software update, the Specialized drive system has definitively established itself among the very best. Even the standard 3.1 motor delivers performance figures at a cadence of 75 revolutions per minute that are on par with its strongest competitors, such as the Bosch CX Gen 5. However, a look at the S-Works motor reveals that Specialized has significantly improved upon this: The top-of-the-line model comes dangerously close to the previous class leader, the Avinox M1 (measured in the 850-watt setting). Those interested in a more in-depth look at the exact power curves, direct comparisons of different motors, and our detailed testing methods will find all test bench results presented in a modern and interactive format on the new website. https://www.ebike-lab.de

Support factor and cadence behavior

In practice, this performance translates into an enormous level of assistance. For our measurements, we set the shuttle mode to maximum to determine the absolute limits of the drive systems. The standard 3.1 motor amplifies the rider's own power output by over 500 percent – ​​significantly more than the 400 percent officially stated by Specialized. The S-Works motor goes even further, exceeding the 600 percent mark at its peak. Here, the rider's own power output is more than sextupled.







Things get particularly interesting when examining the cadence dependency. For this, we tested how the motor reacts at different cadences with a realistic input power of 130 watts. The S-Works motor engages in a direct comparison with the Avinox M1. At low cadences, the S-Works even has a slight edge thanks to its consistently available torque of 111 Nm. Only at very high cadences around 125 to 130 revolutions per minute does the Specialized's power curve drop slightly. A bit more support might be desirable for extreme uphill climbs with extremely low gears, but this is hardly relevant for everyday sporty riding.

Given the necessary input at optimal cadence, the S-Works motor clearly exceeds the 800-watt mark (measured at 810 watts). The standard motor settles at around 720 to 730 watts. This brutal power delivery of the S-Works drive brings with it a curious detail for racers: Since the output exceeds the UCI-set limit of 750 watts for e-bike races, the S-Works model is no longer permitted in official UCI competitions. The standard motor, however, remains legal. Whether the product policy of exclusively giving the top model the most powerful software tuning is customer-friendly is debatable. One thing is certain, though: The difference in performance is noticeable on the trail, even if it doesn't necessarily justify the extra cost for most riders.







Thermals and derating: Abrupt power drop under full load

High power output also generates heat. To test the thermal behavior (derating), the system was subjected to a continuous 250-watt input at a speed of 75 RPM. In this torture test, the S-Works motor consistently delivered around 750 watts of output. After approximately 15 to 16,5 minutes, the housing reached a temperature of just over 90 degrees Celsius. At this point, the motor protection software intervened: the power was abruptly reduced by about 20 to 25 percent. The less powerful Standard 3.1 drive, due to its lower power output, lasted almost 20 minutes in this scenario before exhibiting identical derating behavior.







In practice, this drop in power feels like suddenly shifting down a support level. Unlike Bosch drives, which reduce power much earlier but more smoothly and imperceptibly to the rider, Specialized's intervention is very direct. On the positive side, however, the thermal limits have shifted slightly upwards compared to the software version before the update, meaning the motor now lasts even a bit longer despite the higher power output before derating kicks in.

Its unique selling point: 50-volt system and constant power output

One aspect often overlooked in discussions about the Specialized drive system is the outstanding consistency of its power output across the entire battery capacity. A look at our test bench results on... eBike Lab This shows that the Specialized motor is the only drive unit in the test field whose power curve remains absolutely linear for the first 15 to 20 minutes until derating begins. The power fluctuates by a maximum of one percent.







The reason for this lies in the higher system voltage of around 50 volts and a specially designed battery management system (BMS). While competing drive systems lose motor power as the battery charge level decreases (often noticeably from 20 to 30 percent remaining capacity), Specialized delivers absolute maximum power down to a battery level of 2 to 3 percent. This behavior is a huge advantage in practice and underscores the system's sporty character.

Weight and charging infrastructure: compromises and surprises

However, the objective truth of the 3.1 system also includes its weight. The entire drive system is solidly built. The motor alone weighs 3,2 kilograms. Combined with the robust 840 Wh battery, which weighs a considerable 4,4 kilograms, the total system comes in at around 7,6 kilograms. Compared to models from Bosch or Avinox with similar battery capacity, this is significantly heavier. While Specialized gains advantages in terms of thermal management and durability due to this design, lightweight e-MTBs are difficult to achieve on this basis. On the plus side, the announced 600 Wh battery is now regularly available, and there is also a 280 Wh range extender.

Specialized performs surprisingly well when it comes to charging. Besides the hefty, 2,5-kilogram S-Works Smart Charger, which charges the large 840-Wh battery from 0 to 80 percent in under an hour with its 12 amps, we also tested the standard charger. This unassuming, lightweight power supply nominally delivers 4 amps. However, since the e-bike uses a 50-volt system, the charging voltage is just under 59 volts. The resulting charging power in watts is therefore extremely high. The compact 4A charger charges the massive battery to 80 percent in just 2,5 hours and only needs 3,5 hours for a full charge. This makes it almost twice as fast as a classic 36-volt, 4-amp charger from the competition.







Driving characteristics: Between raw power and finesse

On the trail, the performance increase from the software update is immediately apparent. The motor pulls away from low revs with massive torque – feeling even more powerful than an Avinox M1. On steep, technical climbs in a high gear, the unit, especially in the S-Works version, unleashes a raw power that is unparalleled among current mid-drive motors.

Nevertheless, the natural riding feel is maintained in most situations, thanks primarily to the "Dynamic Micro-Tune" function. This allows the rider to adjust, in ten increments, how much effort is required to access maximum power while riding. This creates a dynamic "rubber band" feel that rewards the rider for sporty input. A successful new feature is the "0/100 mode" at the lowest setting, in which the motor amplifies the rider's effort at a precise 1:1 ratio.

There is one slight drawback regarding the responsiveness from a standstill. During the first quarter turn of the cranks, the system still takes a minimal second to think and reacts noticeably more slowly than, for example, an extremely responsive Bosch CX Gen 5.







Finally, a look at the noise level: Uphill, our test motor was whisper-quiet, sometimes even quieter than its competitors. On the trail (downhill), however, the 3.1 drive suffers from occasional gearbox rattle. Specialized has now officially acknowledged this. It doesn't occur continuously but depends on the crank position and pedaling cadence. While the rattle is relatively quiet and hardly bothersome for most riders, purists who expect an absolutely silent bike should be aware of this detail.

Conclusion

The software update noticeably benefits the Specialized 3.1 drive system. Performance data is outstanding, the consistency until the battery is depleted is unmatched, and the adjustability while riding remains an industry benchmark. Those who can overlook the relatively high system weight and the occasional rattling on the trail will find one of the most powerful and best-engineered drive systems currently available.