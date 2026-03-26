Test / E-MTB: At the start of this season, Scott launched the Patron ST eRIDE 900, an e-mountain bike that, at least visually, is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing models of the year. The Swiss brand's all-rounder for trail riding relies on extreme system integration, the latest Bosch CX Gen 5 motor, a generous 170 mm of front suspension travel, and electronic Bosch e-bike ABS. We put this high-tech package to the test to see if it forms a harmonious unit on the trail and how much of the touring-friendly character of its predecessor remains.

The model range: Scott Patron ST eRIDE vs. Patron eRIDE

In Scott's extensive e-MTB portfolio, the Patron occupies a special position. First, it's important to clearly differentiate between the two models. Scott offers the bike in two basic versions: the regular Patron eRIDE (without any suffix) and the Patron eRIDE ST tested here. The abbreviation "ST" stands for Super-Trail.







The primary difference lies in the suspension travel, components, and suspension design philosophy. While both models offer 150 mm of rear travel, Scott equips the ST models with a generous 170 mm up front (compared to 150 mm on the standard models). Furthermore, the ST variant features significantly more downhill-oriented components – from the fork and shock to the tires. All versions roll on 29-inch wheels. The standard lineup offers a range of frame materials, from pure aluminum to carbon-aluminum hybrids and full carbon. The sportier ST models, however, are (as of today) exclusively available with a carbon main frame.







Drive system and battery management

All new Patron models are powered by the now proven Bosch Performance Line CX motor of the 5th generation. While the top-of-the-line model is equipped with the even more exclusive CX Race motor, our test bike, the Patron ST eRIDE 900, uses the regular CX Gen 5. With 100 Nm of maximum torque and up to 750 watts of peak power (which can be individually configured via the Bosch eBike Flow app), the motor delivers more than enough propulsion for even the most challenging terrain.

Power is supplied by an 800-watt-hour Bosch PowerTube battery, which sits deep inside the downtube. The system can be optionally expanded to a massive 1.050 Wh with a 250 Wh range extender. The battery removal system is particularly impressive: the battery is concealed under a plastic flap on the underside of the frame. The locking mechanism is extremely high-quality and robust.







The Bosch Kiox 400C display serves as the command center, seamlessly integrated into the top tube. Scott has avoided bulky plastic frames, allowing the display to blend almost perfectly with the carbon frame. The system is controlled intuitively via the compact Bosch Mini Remote on the handlebars.

Integration as a design philosophy

Anyone who has followed Scott's design language in recent years won't be surprised that the Patron ST eRIDE 900 also pushes the boundaries of system integration to the extreme. This level of integration is classic love-it-or-hate-it territory.







All cables and hoses disappear into special spacers below the stem and are routed completely invisibly through the frame. The most prominent feature, however, is the frame-integrated shock. It sits hidden and protected from dirt inside the top tube under a removable cover. The resulting look is extremely clean and distinctive, especially in combination with the striking decals and colors, where Scott demonstrates a commendable amount of boldness. Frame protection is also exemplary: the chainstay and seatstay protectors are generously sized, and the rear triangle is completely enclosed, preventing stones or coarse dirt from getting trapped in the gaps.







Naturally, this level of integration brings compromises in maintenance. Inflating the shock or adjusting the rebound damping at the trunnion mount requires a bit more dexterity than with an exposed shock. However, Scott has taken this into account and incorporated clever details. For example, the frame features an external sag indicator. Since the shock's piston rod is not visible, the negative travel can still be read extremely conveniently and precisely. Another clever integration detail is the combination of a small rear fender and an LED taillight integrated directly into the system, which can be conveniently activated from the handlebars.







Scott Patron ST eRIDE: Features and Pricing

The Scott Patron ST eRIDE 900 marks the middle ground of the three available ST models and switches for 9.999 Euros for the owner. Above that is the tuned model for 11.500 Euro (among other things with Fox Factory suspension and CX Race motor), the entry into the Super-Trail class is the 910 ST model for 6.600 euros.

Given a price tag of nearly €10.000, one can expect correspondingly high-quality components. The suspension is provided by RockShox, with a burly ZEB Ultimate fork up front and a Super Deluxe Ultimate shock in the rear. Shifting is handled by an electronic SRAM GX Eagle AXS transmission. This is undoubtedly a top-of-the-line drivetrain with excellent performance under load, but in this price range, one would certainly expect an X0 groupset. The same applies to the solid, in-house Syncros Revelstoke-HD 1.5 aluminum wheels, which, while performing their duties unobtrusively, seem almost a bit underwhelming on a €10.000 bike. Braking is provided by a Shimano XT 4-piston system in combination with the Bosch eBike ABS Pro.







Frame Scott Patron eRIDE Full Carbon Fork RockShox Zeb Ultimate Drive Bosch CX Gen 5 Battery 800 Wh Suspension shocks RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Wheels Syncros Revelstoke HD 1.5 Tire VR Schwalbe Magic Mary Radial Gravity Soft Tire HR Schwalbe Albert Radial Gravity Soft Derailleur Sram GX Transmission Shifter Sram AXS Pod w/ Rocker Paddle Crank Sram GX Transmission Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano M8220 Brake discs Shimano 223/200 Seatpost Syncros Duncan Dropper 1.5s Saddle Syncros Tofino-E 1.5 Stem Syncros AM 2.0 Handlebar Syncros Hixon 2.0 Alloy

A definite highlight is the tire choice: Scott specifies the bike with Schwalbe radial tires (Magic Mary at the front, Albert at the rear), both with a robust gravity casing and soft rubber compounds. Despite these extremely capable and heavy tires, as well as the large 800 Wh battery, our test bike weighed in at a very respectable 24,2 kg (the manufacturer's specification is 24,3 kg).

On the trail: Between touring and party scene

For the practical test, we took the Scott Patron ST eRIDE 900 out on a wide variety of terrain. Looking at its predecessor, despite its rugged appearance, it was a surprisingly docile, almost tour-oriented "vacuum cleaner" on the trail. With this mindset in mind, the new ST model quickly delivers some surprises.







The first striking feature is immediately apparent upon mounting the bike: the front end is extremely high. With a stack height of a remarkable 664 mm in frame size L, the riding position is very upright, with virtually no saddle-to-bar drop. This almost evokes the feeling of riding a chopper, significantly reducing pressure on the wrists and providing exceptional comfort on long rides. At the same time, this high front end perfectly aligns with the current geometry trend in the enduro segment, which instills a great deal of confidence in the rider on steep terrain.

S M L XL Reach (mm) 428 448 473 503 Stacks (mm) 650 655 664 673 seat tube (mm) 405 435 470 500 Steering angle (in °) 64,9 64,9 64,9 64,9 Seat angle (in °) 76,4 76,4 76,4 76,4 top tube (mm) 582 607 629 660 Chainstays 454 454 454 454 head tube (mm) 120 125 135 145 BB Drop (mm) 28 28 28 28







Chassis without TracLoc: Solid feedback

As soon as the trail turns downhill, it becomes clear: the bike's character has been sharpened. While the 150mm rear end still generates enormous traction, the new Patron ST feels significantly more lively, poppier, and more agile than its predecessor. The slightly reduced overall weight contributes to this. Important for sporty riders: the 2026 ST models completely forgo Scott's familiar TwinLoc/TracLoc system at the rear. Instead, they feature a standard suspension setup without a handlebar remote for the shock, which benefits the clean cockpit and pure downhill performance.

Despite its newfound liveliness, the bike conveys an unwavering sense of security. The center of gravity is pleasantly central. The Patron ST is exceptionally forgiving. It actively assists the rider when a line is missed or when pushing the limits. The rolling characteristics of the 29-inch wheels, combined with the immense inherent damping of the Schwalbe radial tires, effortlessly smooth out even the roughest terrain.

The Bosch E-Bike ABS Pro put to the test

One component on our test bike that has sparked some controversy is the Bosch e-bike ABS Pro, coupled with the Shimano XT brakes. In online comments, experienced mountain bikers often dismiss the system as "superfluous for experts." But the reality on the trail tells a different story.







Anyone worried that the system might take control of the bike can rest assured. ABS Pro works so subtly in the background that you hardly notice it during normal riding. If you deliberately brake hard on gravel and slam on the front brake lever, the system perfectly modulates the brake pressure: the rear wheel stays on the ground, effectively preventing a rollover.







And what about a dynamic riding style? In "Trail Pro" mode, the system allows the rear wheel to lift. It simply requires a slightly more pronounced body input from the rider to shift the rear end for tight turns. The system doesn't interfere; it supports the rider. A glance at the Bosch app after a descent of over 400 meters reveals the truth: the software often registers 10 to 12 ABS interventions, without the rider feeling actively saved. It's a safety net that noticeably reduces stress, even for ambitious riders. Anyone skeptical of the system should definitely try it out for themselves.

Noise level: Audible going uphill, whisper-quiet going downhill.

One more word about the acoustics. The new Bosch CX Gen 5 motor makes itself noticeable on the Patron when going uphill. It's quieter than the older Gen 4, but in this particular test bike it seemed more present than in other bikes with the same motor – possibly the voluminous carbon frame is acting as a resonating chamber here.

As soon as the gradient changes and the trail descends, the situation completely reverses: The Patron ST eRIDE 900 is an absolute powerhouse of silence on the downhill. Despite the extensive integration, internal cable routing, and plastic cover, there's absolutely no rattling. The bike is whisper-quiet; the only audible sound is the satisfying thump of the Schwalbe tires on the forest floor.