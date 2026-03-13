Rose Sneak Plus EQ Shift urban e-bike

Product news: Rose Bikes is launching the new Sneak Plus EQ Shift, a significant evolution of its minimalist urban e-bike. While the original model relied on a singlespeed setup, the new version integrates a 1x10 Shimano Cues 6000 drivetrain for the first time. This innovation makes the Rose Sneak Plus EQ Shift considerably more versatile and thus optimized for everyday urban use.

Thanks to the Shimano Cues 6000 drivetrain of the new Rose Sneak Plus EQ Shift, the rigid limitations of the original singlespeed model are noticeably broken down. Whether it's the climb on the way to the office, the sprint at the traffic lights, or the weekend tour, the ten gears provide the right ratio at every moment, without compromising the iconic undercover look.







The Mahle X30 rear-wheel motor with 45 Nm of torque provides the power. The system is tuned to promise a particularly natural riding experience. The operating concept is deliberately reduced to the essentials to allow for distraction-free control. The system is activated and the assistance level selected via a button integrated into the top tube, while colored LED signals indicate the riding mode and battery level.

Additional control is provided by the handlebar remote, allowing for intuitive adjustment of the assistance level without taking your hands off the handlebars. The gear ratios can be customized via the Mahle Smartbike app to further tailor the system to your personal riding style. According to the manufacturer, the integrated 250 Wh battery gives the Rose Sneak Plus EQ Shift a range of up to 90 kilometers.







For additional support, an optional 170 Wh range extender is available, increasing the range by up to 55 kilometers and easily attaching to the frame. The EQ package includes an 80-lux front headlight and a brake light integrated into the rear light for maximum visibility in traffic. For carrying cargo, the bike is equipped with a minimalist rear rack that can support up to 8 kg per side.

The Rose Sneak Plus is available in two frame styles: The HighStep version (sizes S, M, and L) features a classic diamond frame with a high top tube for a sporty look, while the MidStep model (sizes S and M) offers a lowered top tube for easier mounting and dismounting. Both versions come with a fully integrated battery, and according to Rose, the bike's weight starts at 17,1 kilograms.







The Rose Sneak Plus EQ Shift is available now in Lemon and Thyme colors starting at a price of 3.300 euros.

Website: www.rosebikes.com