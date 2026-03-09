New Race Face Era SL crankset for downcountry

Product News: Downcountry is more than a category – it's a way of life. It means tackling climbs with full force, descending at full throttle, embarking on epic all-day rides, and meeting up with friends for a ride after work. Race Face created the Era SL line precisely for this purpose. In addition to the Era SL wheelset, which was updated earlier this year with the Centerlock hub option, a new crankset is now being released – lightweight, robust, and backed by a lifetime warranty.

With its new crankset, component brand Race Face underscores its passion for downcountry riding. The carbon layup of the Era SL crankset reduces weight in all relevant areas without compromising durability, according to the manufacturer. The integrated axle saves even more weight by eliminating mounting hardware. In concrete terms, this translates to 422 grams, including a 32-tooth chainring on a 170 mm crankset. The Race Face Era SL crankset is available in four different lengths – 160, 165, 170, and 175 mm – and in the colors black, Kashmoney, and Stealth. All of this comes with a lifetime warranty, including crash damage. The Era SL crankset is priced at $576,99.







Race Face Era SL Crankset: Specifications

Material: Carbon fiber + stainless steel wear plate

Weight: 422 g (170 mm crank arms, 32T SHI-12 DMW chainring, mounting material)

Axle material: 7000 series aluminum alloy

Axle diameter: 30 mm

Available chainlines: 52 mm – with DM chainring / 55 mm – with DMW chainring

Q-factor: 170 mm including washers

Scope of delivery: Crank caps, washers, axle spacers (chainrings and bottom bracket sold separately)

Website: www.raceface.com