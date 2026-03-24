Product news: Race Face expands its GL Tuned handlebar family with the new Atlas. This handlebar was specifically developed to meet the high demands of all-mountain, enduro, gravity bikes, and high-performance e-bikes. Based on the Goldilocks (GL) Tune concept, the Atlas handlebar is designed to offer riders the perfect balance between stiffness and flex.

The new Atlas handlebar is the latest addition to Race Face's GL Tuned handlebar family. Designed for gravity-oriented mountain biking, it aims to provide a perfect riding feel, even for riders competing in the most demanding downhill World Cup races. Supple enough to reduce fatigue, yet robust enough to withstand the toughest conditions – this, according to Race Face, is the Atlas's strength. This is achieved through an ideal balance of stiffness and flex, the Goldilocks (GL) Tune developed by Race Face. For a customized setup, the handlebar is available with a rise of 20 mm, 40 mm, or 55 mm. Visually, there are no limits to individuality either. The Atlas is available in seven anodized colors: black, silver, cashmere, stealth, orange, blue, and purple.







Race Face Atlas Handlebars: Technical Specifications

Handlebar diameter: 35 mm

Rise: 20 mm, 40 mm, 55 mm

Handlebar width: 800 mm (can be shortened to 760 mm)

Backward curvature: 8° / Upward curvature: 5°

Material: 7000 series aluminum

Weight: 318 g (at 800 mm width, 40 mm rise)

Max. stem clamp width: 94 mm (compatible with direct-mount stems)

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