The brand new Pivot Mach 4 SL

Product News: The brand-new Mach 4 SL is Pivot's most powerful tool for riders pushing their limits. Developed in the XC World Cup and epic long-distance races, it combines feather-light weight with uncompromising stiffness, control, and efficiency, according to Pivot Cycles. Designed for the intense demands of modern racecourses, the Mach 4 SL is ready for sprint finishes, epic marathons, and everything in between.

Pivot Cycles presents the brand-new Mach 4 SL with a high-modulus carbon frame designed for XC racing. According to the manufacturer, the optimized geometry and refined kinematics combine precision and confidence, promising precise handling even as the pace increases and the terrain becomes challenging. Discreet cable routing ensures a clean and versatile cockpit, while integrated downtube storage keeps essentials safe and within easy reach. With adjustable travel from 110 to 120 mm, the Mach 4 SL is designed for adaptability. The Pivot Mach 4 SL is available in Blue Stellar Fade or White Avalanche in various build options, priced between €6.199 and €12.999 Available in Euros. The frame is also available separately for individual assembly.







The top-of-the-line Team model offers the lightest and fastest setup for maximum efficiency and precision at race speed, featuring Fox Factory suspension and a SRAM XX SL Eagle drivetrain. The Team Flight Attendant model adds RockShox SID Ultimate Flight Attendant suspension and the Team XX SL Eagle drivetrain, providing riders who want the most advanced setup with automatic terrain adaptation. The Pro model combines Factory suspension with the SRAM X0 Eagle drivetrain for an optimal blend of responsiveness and durability. The Expert model comes equipped with Shimano XT Di2 electronic shifting and proven Fox Performance suspension for consistent control on challenging trails. The Ride model completes the lineup with a Fox Performance 34 Step-Cast fork, a Performance Float shock, and the SRAM Eagle 70/90 drivetrain.







Website: www.pivotcycles.com