Test Pegasus Premio EVO SUV 10: The Cologne-based brand's first off-road trekking bike is more of an "E-SUV light". It remains true to the brand's core values ​​while expanding the proven Premio series with added functionality and riding comfort.

The e-SUV trend remains strong. These trekking bikes, borrowing elements from mountain bikes, appear more versatile than a pure road bike, while also appealing with comfort features like the typical dropper seatpost. And of course, their sporty Bosch CX motor makes them attractive to many users. However, SUV bikes heavily developed from e-MTB designs don't necessarily meet the needs of everyday riders who simply want a wider range of uses. And that's precisely what the new Pegasus Premio EVO SUV 10 offers.

The Cologne-based brand has long offered highly motorized e-bikes with derailleur gears, and now even a fully sprung modelThe abbreviation "SUV" was previously missing from their product range. Admittedly, an overly sporty bike doesn't quite fit the brand's more family-oriented core values. But a touch of SUV is certainly acceptable, and that definitely gives the new bike an edge over many other Pegasus models.







The sporty SUV bike utilizes the latest generation of Pegasus aluminum frames, which are based on e-MTB hardtails, such as those offered by its sister brand Bulls. A striking feature is the connecting strut between the seat tube and top tube, which allows for a slightly more compact frame triangle. Thanks to the high stability of the aluminum composite, Pegasus can design its e-SUV as a comfortable step-through model without compromising frame stiffness.

Pegasus Premio EVO SUV 10: the highlights







E-SUV with powerful Bosch Performance PX motor, up to 90 Nm via software update

Standard 600 Wh battery, 800 Wh for an additional 200 euros

Aluminium frame developed from MTB designs, also available with a low step-through.

Air suspension fork with 120 mm travel plus parallelogram suspension seatpost

Bright 70-lux headlight plus automatic brake light

Price 3.799 Euro

A typical feature of current Pegasus frames is the internally routed cable routing from the stem. Perhaps one day the front brake line will also be routed through the steerer tube, as some other manufacturers do – in any case, the bike looks clean and modern. A nice touch is the placement of the charging port under the battery cover, complete with a small access flap. Thru-axles aren't available yet, but they aren't strictly necessary on a touring bike.







At €3.799, the Pegasus isn't exactly a bargain, but compared to various e-bikes from the same brand and similar models from other manufacturers, it's by no means expensive when you consider its features. It starts with a detail that has long been missing on many of the brand's e-bikes: a well-functioning suspension seatpost. Here, it's a parallelogram design, which softens the rather stiff rear end of the aluminum frame. This is particularly useful because Pegasus has fitted the SUV with a relatively long 120mm air suspension fork. This allows the front end to be tuned so comfortably that a rigid rear end is almost unnecessary.

Pegasus Premio EVO SUV 10: Plenty of comfort and confident propulsion

The parallelogram seatpost – its inherent advantage being that it cannot tilt (like a telescopic seatpost) and the seat height doesn't change when the suspension compresses – naturally prevents the installation of a dropper post. This shows that Pegasus is only touching on the topic of e-SUVs rather than fully committing to it. On the other hand, the Premio SUV rolls on the rather aggressively treaded Schwalbe Smart Sam, which is considered a mountain bike tire with some suitability for asphalt. A robust gravel tire like the Schwalbe G-One Overland would be preferable here, but it's only available in a maximum width of 50 mm, unlike the Smart Sam's 57 mm.







As mentioned, the Bosch CX is the drive system of choice for the e-SUV, and here too, Pegasus deviates from its usual practice. Instead, they've opted for the new Bosch PX, whose performance data isn't all that different from the MTB motor and, with up to 90 Nm, also boasts a very high torque. However, the PX is somewhat quieter and more harmoniously tuned, a difference that's definitely noticeable. For a bike primarily intended for everyday use and touring, the new drive system should be more suitable. It remains to be seen whether manufacturers will seize the opportunity to differentiate more clearly between sport and all-round models, with the e-SUV naturally falling somewhere between these two extremes. The Cologne-based company offers a choice between 600 and 800 watt-hour batteries, the latter costing an additional 200 euros, though it's not strictly necessary.

Overall very well equipped

Naturally, the Premio EVO SUV 10 is equipped with a derailleur drivetrain, with the 11-48 cassette combining quick gear changes with a wide gear range. The lighting system boasts a 70-lux front light and brake light function; for the comfortable grips on the slightly swept-back handlebars, Pegasus relies on Ergon brand grips. Ultimately, the Pegasus Premio EVO SUV 10 leaves nothing to be desired (apart from slightly smoother tires), making the quite reasonable price a worthwhile investment – ​​for the brand's first bike to bear the SUV moniker, it's a truly impressive achievement.







