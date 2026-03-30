Product News/Giveaway: Anyone who travels around town by bicycle, e-bike, or e-scooter today is looking for more than just protection. They want products that combine safety, comfort, and everyday usability. This is precisely where Newlane comes in: with a foldable bicycle helmet specifically designed for urban commuters and flexible mobility users. We're giving away five of the innovative Newlane MIPS models.

In urban traffic, helmets have long since become more than just a classic safety product. For many people, it's not only the protective effect that determines whether they wear a helmet, but also how well it integrates into everyday life. Conventional models are often bulky, have to be carried by hand, or take up a lot of space in bags and backpacks.







Newlane addresses precisely this problem and positions its foldable bicycle helmet as a solution for modern urban mobility. The brand describes its helmets as compact, functional, and designed for commuters, casual cyclists, and city dwellers.

What makes Newlane special

The product's key feature is its foldability. According to the manufacturer, the helmet can be folded down to 50 percent of its size. Furthermore, the helmet height is specified as 81 mm, compared to 160 mm for standard helmets. Newlane is thus emphasizing a practical advantage: the helmet is easier to store after riding and less of a nuisance in everyday life.







This is a particularly relevant point for people who combine different modes of transport for their commute. Those who combine cycling, train, and walking need accessories that remain portable. In this context, a foldable bicycle helmet appears not as a design gimmick, but as a functional advancement for urban life.

Newlane Original: The foldable helmet for everyday use

The Newlane Original is the entry-level model in the range. It is available in sizes M (56–60 cm) and L (61–63 cm). Features include a magnetic buckle, reflectors, custom-fit foam padding, and a rear size adjustment for a perfect fit.

The Newlane bicycle helmet with MIPS: Additional focus on rotational protection







Newlane offers a second option with the MIPS foldable helmet. This model is also available in sizes M and L. Newlane describes it as an evolution of the original, offering additional protection through the integrated MIPS system.

MIPS is described on the product page as a technology designed to reduce rotational movements during angled impacts. This is achieved through a movable, low-friction layer inside the helmet. In editorial terms, this can be seen as an additional safety feature that goes beyond the classic helmet structure. At the same time, the basic principle remains the same: the MIPS version is also foldable and is intended to offer the same urban utility as the original model.







A foldable helmet must necessarily be measured against the same standards as a classic bicycle helmet. Newlane therefore explicitly refers to the EN 1078 certification and explains that the helmet has undergone the same rigorous testing as other certified bicycle helmets. The brand also emphasizes that it has invested several years in the development of this product.

This classification is important for consumers because it shows that the product isn't solely sold on its compact design. Rather, Newlane strives to combine the folding mechanism with standard safety features. This is crucial, because especially with innovative helmet concepts, trust in the protective function is paramount.

Design, everyday life and urban target group







Besides function and safety, design clearly plays a role for Newlane. The company points to a Red Dot Design Award and visibly presents the helmet as a product for style-conscious urban users. This aligns with the brand positioning: Newlane targets not so much the high-performance sports sector, but rather the growing target group of everyday urban cyclists.

Especially in cities, the acceptance of helmets is strongly linked to their comfort and appearance. A model that is easier to transport and also has a modern design can therefore overcome a practical hurdle. The foldable bicycle helmet is presented here not as a niche product, but as an answer to changing mobility habits.

Newlane combines safety with everyday usability.

Newlane distinguishes itself primarily through a clear practical advantage. The foldable bicycle helmet is designed for people who don't separate safety from everyday life. With the Newlane Original and the Newlane MIPS Foldable Helmet, the brand offers two versions, both designed for compact storage, urban use, and ease of handling. This positions Newlane in a growing segment between bicycle helmet, design product, and urban mobility accessory. The real added value lies not in loud promises, but in a logical idea: A helmet that's easier to carry fits better into everyday life—and is more likely to actually be used.







Win one of five foldable Newlane bicycle helmets with MIPS!