Avento E-Bikes: The e-bike market in Germany has just gained another player: The US provider Aventon is venturing into Europe and is initially presenting two trekking models that are not only interesting in terms of price.

The origins of today's e-bike brand are surprising: Aventon first appeared with a bicycle that was as spartan as possible – a fixie. Derived from track racing bikes and without gears, brakes, or even a freewheel, models like the Aventon Mataró quickly became popular in the fixed-gear scene and with bike messengers; successes in fixie races further increased its profile. But then Aventon opened a new chapter: As early as 2018, the Pace 500, an e-bike with a rear motor and rigid fork, was launched, adopting the typical urban look.

Aventon: From fixie to e-trekking bike

The new bikes from Aventon have clearly diverged from the original model, which, due to differing regulations, remained exclusive to the US market. Aventon now offers two models in the touring/trekking category, boasting impressive technical features at very attractive prices.







Let's start with the Aventon Trava ADV, a typical e-trekking bike equipped with a ten-speed Shimano Cues derailleur and a 100mm suspension fork. The manufacturer has prioritized a comfortable riding position, further enhanced by a suspension seatpost; the stem is angle-adjustable and integrates all rear-facing cables and hoses. Two frame styles are available: diamond and step-through; the battery is removed from the bottom on the diamond frame and from the bottom on the step-through. Both this model and its sister model utilize 27,5-inch wheels fitted with 2-inch wide tires.







Aventon Ultro S: Powerful drive with large battery

The drive system is a proprietary design from the new brand, rather than relying on established market suppliers: The Aventon unit is called Ultro S and boasts 90 Nm of torque and 750 watts of peak power, specifications that rival those of Bosch and other similar brands. It also features an 800 Wh battery, which is particularly noteworthy given the price: The Aventon Trava ADV will cost just €2.899.

The Aventon Trava EXP is based on the same frame, but its internally geared hub places it more firmly in the touring segment. Again, the manufacturer equips it with its Ultro S fork, a 100mm travel fork, and a suspension seatpost; however, this bike features a four-piston brake at the front. For €3.899, it also offers a true technological gem: the continuously variable Enviolo transmission in the fully automatic Automatiq version. This transmission, which maintains a pre-selected cadence regardless of speed, is typically found on e-bikes costing over €4.500.







The Aventon Trava ADV and EXP are available now; they are just the tip of the iceberg of a model range that will also include e-MTBs and gravel bikes with electric assist in the medium term. Velomotion will soon be putting the Ultro S to the test in a practical review.

aventon.com