Cannondale CAAD14: With this new aluminum road bike, Cannondale returns to the pure joy of road cycling – no more aerodynamic ambitions, but classic lines combined with modern assembly standards. In addition to three complete bikes, a frameset is offered, which, at a comparatively moderate price, is attractive for self-builders.

Lightweight aluminum frames were already Cannondale's hallmark when the typical racing frame was still made of lugged steel tubing. Exactly 30 years ago, the manufacturer began marking its frames, which were produced in the USA until the 2000s, with the abbreviation CAAD for "Cannondale Advanced Aluminum Design" and numbering them (skipping the number 11). Now the Cannondale CAAD14 is here and should delight aluminum purists. It distinguishes itself from its predecessor by returning to a classic silhouette, combined with modern assembly standards.







What distinguishes the new aluminum frame? With the CAAD14, Cannondale returns to the geometry of its predecessor but one, repositioning the seat stays high up on the seat clamp. On the CAAD13, they had been moved downwards, presumably to give the aluminum bike the look of a modern aero carbon frame; this was complemented by an aerodynamic seatpost and an integrated clamp. On the other hand, the cables and hoses on the CAAD13 were still routed externally along the cockpit.

Classic shapes, modern assembly standards

The Cannondale CAAD14 elegantly resolves these contradictions. Individual aerodynamic measures are off the table; instead, there's a modern internal cable routing system through the stem or the carbon cockpit on the top models. The seat tube clamp is also back, so apart from the cable routing, the CAAD14 is very similar to the 12 model. The frame geometry is also the same as the CAAD12 and, with its shorter head tube, is even slightly more aggressive, whereas the CAAD13 offered a noticeably more relaxed riding position than its predecessor. Cannondale has further reduced the size range: the CAAD12 was available in nine frame sizes, the 12 in eight, and the new model in only six. However, finding the right fit shouldn't be a problem.







There are changes to the mounting standards: The CAAD14 is now equipped with UDH mounts, and the previously welded-on front derailleur boss can be unscrewed. This allows the new top-of-the-line model to be configured with a SRAM Force XPLR 1x13 drivetrain. Thankfully, the brand has abandoned its proprietary BB30 bottom bracket standard: Instead of press-fit bearings, it now uses threaded BSA cups. The new aluminum bike can accommodate 32mm tires and is also state-of-the-art in this respect. Furthermore, the Cannondale now uses a conventional 27,2mm seatpost – neither a proprietary aero post nor the narrow 25,4mm post of the CAAD12, for which there were hardly any replacements.

New version with a slightly higher weight

A standout feature of CAAD frames has always been their low weight. Cannondale quoted around 1.100 grams for the CAAD12, which was quite good compared to carbon frames at the time. While the lightest carbon frames have now reached 600 grams, the CAAD has become slightly heavier: the 56cm frame is said to weigh 1.280 grams in its raw finish and 1.410 grams painted, plus almost 400 grams for the fork. This results in complete bikes weighing between just under eight and just over nine kilograms. Of course, weight isn't everything – but it's a bit of a shame that Cannondale couldn't squeeze out more here. At least it can be assumed that the new frame is stiffer and more resistant to damage.







Cannondale offers the new aluminum road bike in three versions, as well as a frameset including seatpost. The top-of-the-line CAAD14 1 comes with an unusual setup for a road bike, featuring a SRAM Force XPLR – a wide-range gravel cassette. It also includes a 50-tooth aero chainring with integrated power meter, Reserve carbon wheels, and a carbon cockpit. At €7.499, this model isn't exactly cheap – it should be particularly appealing to those who absolutely want the bike in a raw finish.







The CAAD14 2 comes with SRAM Rival AXS 2×12 and DT-Swiss wheelset and is equipped with 3.999 The CAAD14 3 isn't exactly a bargain either; it comes with a mechanical Shimano 105 groupset, a basic wheelset, and an aluminum seatpost for €2.499. The frameset is available in black or red, the latter with a striking decal. At €1.799, it's comparatively inexpensive; those who enjoy tinkering with their bikes might want to consider this option. While the complete bikes are available immediately, the frame will take a little longer to arrive. Fans of aluminum will certainly get their money's worth with the Cannondale CAAD14.

