Shimano Tiagra R4000: Somewhat surprisingly, the component giant is bringing back a groupset that had actually been discontinued. Now 2x11-speed and visually similar to Shimano 105 & Co., the Tiagra 2026 is a purebred road bike groupset that will surely be welcomed in the budget-friendly price segment.

Progress is not a one-way street – at least not necessarily. Shimano is currently demonstrating this with a groupset that they had actually already shelved and which is now back in a new version: the Shimano Tiagra R4000.

The background: Around three years ago, the Japanese company Shimano introduced Cues, a completely new component system designed to bridge the gap between road bike and all-round components, replacing all road bike groupsets below Shimano 105. The latter had been continuously upgraded and, in its mechanical 2x12 version, was used on bikes costing up to approximately €3.500, while the electronic Di2 version was even used on bikes up to the €5.000 mark. Meanwhile, Shimano Cues, for bikes with drop handlebars, was limited to 2x10 and its design was more reminiscent of robust trekking components than elegant road bike groupsets. Finally, Shimano Cues isn't a sharply defined groupset, but rather an ecosystem of compatible components for different applications.







All of this led to a gap between the high-end 2x12 groupsets and the broadly positioned Shimano Cues range – Shimano no longer offered an affordable 2x11 road bike groupset. This gap is now filled by the Shimano Tiagra R4000.

Familiar shapes, new look

The DNA of its predecessor is clearly recognizable in the new groupset, for example in the shape of the crankset, which is less flat than that of Shimano 105 and above. The previous gray coating has given way to a black finish, bringing the Tiagra in line with the three higher-end groupsets. Two gear ratios are available: 52/36 and 50/34, along with four crank lengths between 165 and 175 mm.







Based on the Shimano 105

Shimano's STI levers draw on ergonomic design principles borrowed from the 105 groupset, making them easy to use for riders of different hand sizes. The rear derailleur and front derailleur are new, with the latter's cable routing updated to modern standards. The long arm with the cable screw has been replaced by a more compact kinematic system, similar to current Shimano front derailleurs. The rear derailleur uses an 11-36 cassette; the chain is an existing model with a wear-reducing SIL-TEC coating. And of course, this is a disc brake groupset – anyone still wanting to use rim brakes will need to be at least on an Ultegra-level groupset.

Who is Shimano targeting with the new Tiagra? Naturally, the new groupset addresses the entry-level segment and primarily appeals to bicycle manufacturers who use the components to build complete bikes in the price range of... 1.500 They can offer groupset options for €100 and below that exude genuine road bike flair and don't have the more rustic, all-round look of the Cues groupset. And of course, the Shimano Tiagra is a groupset suitable for building a road bike from scratch at a reasonable price, although you could also choose the current Shimano 105, which is available as a complete mechanical-hydraulic groupset for as little as €550. For those watching their budget – for example, when assembling a road bike for a child – the Tiagra definitely offers excellent value for money.







Shimano Tiagra R4000 – Individual Prices

Crankset FC-R4000 154,95 Euro

Cassette CS-RS400 78,95 Euro







Gearshift lever ST-R4020 (left or right) 204,95 Euro (J-Kit 284,95 Euro)

Brake caliper BR-RS405 64,95 Euro

SM-RT54S brake disc 19,95 Euro







RD-R4000 derailleur 78,95 Euro

Front derailleur FD-R4000 53,95 Euro

Chain CN-HG601 from 36,95 euros







Mechanical road bike groupset with unique features

One perhaps not uninteresting aspect is that the Tiagra allows you to draw on a large arsenal of older eleven-speed cassettes that are still available – for example, close gear ratios like 11-25 or 11-28. And last but not least, a complete Tiagra bike doesn't have to be heavy – the entire groupset should weigh around 2,4 kilograms. It's also encouraging that Shimano is still paying attention to the budget segment of the road bike market. SRAM no longer offers any mechanical road groupsets, and the cheapest complete bikes with the current electronic Rival AXS can't be found in bike shops for less than €3.000. Campagnolo still offers mechanical groupsets, although the Chorus 2x12 Disc officially costs just under €1.700.

With Shimano, however, it seems that progress doesn't always have to mean "better, more expensive, lighter." It can also mean adapting to the conditions and desires of the market and appealing to customer groups that the competition has long since written off. In that respect, the new Shimano Tiagra R4000 is a truly appealing component group.







