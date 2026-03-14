Test / Lidl E-Bikes: An e-bike with solid components, well-thought-out features, and a price tag that makes the competition sweat? With the new Crivit Urban X.3 and Urban Y.3 models, the discount supermarket Lidl is launching two city e-bikes that, on paper, promise much more than just affordable mobility. We provide an overview of this promising duo.

Two frameworks for a common goal

Urban environments demand reliability, low-maintenance technology, and agile handling from an e-bike. This is precisely where the two new models come in. Technically, the Crivit Urban X.3 and the Urban Y.3 are identical twins. The difference lies in the frame geometry: While the X.3 uses a classic diamond frame with a straight top tube, appealing to a more sporty target group, the Y.3 features a classic step-through frame, offering maximum comfort when getting on and off.







Both models weigh in at a solid 24 kilograms. For e-bikes in this price range, that's more than impressive and promises significantly more dynamic handling than is often the case with cumbersome city bikes. The bikes are powered by a 40 Nm Mivice rear hub motor, which draws its energy from a discreetly integrated 355 Wh battery with LG cells in the downtube. Paired with a robust Shimano CUES derailleur and hydraulic disc brakes, the manufacturer has put together an extremely attractive component package.

New Lidl e-bikes: Smart details for everyday use

That this isn't just some run-of-the-mill, uninspired product is evident from the details. An integrated SP Connect mount on the stem, a full-fledged headlight with up to 180 lux including switchable high beam, and magnetic Fidlock mounts on the frame complete the urban look. They've even thought of a hidden compartment for a smart tag for theft tracking.







We took the opportunity to put both models through a comprehensive practical test. You can read about how the sporty diamond frame performs in everyday commuting in our individual test. Crivit Urban X.3However, those who value maximum comfort and family-friendliness will find all the impressions in our test report on the Crivit Urban Y.3.