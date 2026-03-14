Test / Lidl E-Bikes: An e-bike with solid components, well-thought-out features, and a price tag that makes the competition sweat? With the new Crivit Urban X.3 and Urban Y.3 models, the discount supermarket Lidl is launching two city e-bikes that, on paper, promise much more than just affordable mobility. We provide an overview of this promising duo.
Two frameworks for a common goal
Urban environments demand reliability, low-maintenance technology, and agile handling from an e-bike. This is precisely where the two new models come in. Technically, the Crivit Urban X.3 and the Urban Y.3 are identical twins. The difference lies in the frame geometry: While the X.3 uses a classic diamond frame with a straight top tube, appealing to a more sporty target group, the Y.3 features a classic step-through frame, offering maximum comfort when getting on and off.
Both models weigh in at a solid 24 kilograms. For e-bikes in this price range, that's more than impressive and promises significantly more dynamic handling than is often the case with cumbersome city bikes. The bikes are powered by a 40 Nm Mivice rear hub motor, which draws its energy from a discreetly integrated 355 Wh battery with LG cells in the downtube. Paired with a robust Shimano CUES derailleur and hydraulic disc brakes, the manufacturer has put together an extremely attractive component package.
New Lidl e-bikes: Smart details for everyday use
That this isn't just some run-of-the-mill, uninspired product is evident from the details. An integrated SP Connect mount on the stem, a full-fledged headlight with up to 180 lux including switchable high beam, and magnetic Fidlock mounts on the frame complete the urban look. They've even thought of a hidden compartment for a smart tag for theft tracking.
We took the opportunity to put both models through a comprehensive practical test. You can read about how the sporty diamond frame performs in everyday commuting in our individual test. Crivit Urban X.3However, those who value maximum comfort and family-friendliness will find all the impressions in our test report on the Crivit Urban Y.3.
Crivit Urban X.3 review: Sporty e-bike at a discount price
Test / E-Bike: When a discount retailer launches an e-bike, alarm bells often ring for passionate cyclists. Too heavy, cheap components, and a spongy ride are the common prejudices. But the Crivit Urban X.3 breaks with these clichés. This city runabout with a diamond frame is aimed at sporty commuters and shines with features that […]
Crivit Urban Y.3 review: Small price, big comfort?
Test / E-Bike: The days when step-through e-bikes had a purely functional but staid image are long gone. Modern urban mobility demands bikes that allow for easy mounting for everyday errands, while also offering stable handling and a visually appealing design. The Crivit Urban Y.3 delivers on precisely this promise. We have […]