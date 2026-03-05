Lapierre Overvolt AM CF MY26

Product News: For over 15 years, Lapierre has been developing carbon frames for all disciplines, from road cycling and XC to e-MTB enduro. The new Overvolt AM CF is a brand-new all-mountain e-MTB from the French bike manufacturer, featuring a high-end full carbon frame. Designed for fun and performance-oriented racing, it embodies Lapierre's vision of modern all-mountain e-MTB performance.

The Lapierre Overvolt AM CF is specifically designed for all-mountain riding. It combines the agility and maneuverability of the Overvolt AM with the race-oriented precision of the GLP III, creating a lighter and more responsive carbon platform designed for both technical climbs and demanding descents. At the heart of the Overvolt AM CF is an all-new carbon frame constructed from a blend of Mitsubishi 24T (SM) and 40T (HM) fibers. This mix of standard (SM) and high-modulus (HM) carbon is intended to optimize the stiffness-to-weight ratio while ensuring controlled compliance.







The Overvolt AM CF platform combines the Bosch Smart System with carbon technology. The Bosch Performance Line CX delivers 100 Nm of torque, a maximum power output of up to 750 W, and 400% support. On the 10.8 model, the Bosch Performance Line CX-R drive provides even more direct and dynamic power delivery. All models are equipped with a replaceable 800 Wh battery, compatible with Bosch PowerMore for extended range. A CFD-optimized Lapierre motor cover is designed to optimize cooling performance and ensure consistent power output under continuous load.

The Overvolt AM CF retains Lapierre's proven enduro geometry, renowned for its stability at high speeds and reliability on steep, technical terrain. The bike comes standard in a mullet configuration and features a two-position flip chip for switching between 29" and 27,5" wheel setups. On all models, the frame, kinematics, and Bosch integration define the ride characteristics. The separately available frame kit weighs 2,9 kg (size M without shock), according to the manufacturer, and is designed for 170 mm of front and 165 mm of rear travel.







Website: www.lapierrebikes.com