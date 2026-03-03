Kona LBF – The “Legend of Big Fork”

Product News: The Kona LBF is an uncompromising bike for riders who push drop bars far beyond their comfort zone. A steel frame and a 100mm suspension fork tame the rough stuff, while a SRAM Apex Eagle lever set, specially tuned for Kona, with hydraulic G2 4-piston brakes promises the braking control you'd expect from a mountain bike. Without a doubt, the wildest drop bar machine ever conceived by Kona designers.

Whether it's rough backcountry descents or barely visible singletrack, the LBF is built for wild adventures. Unlike most drop bar bikes, the LBF comes with a steel frame. Why steel? Kona argues: "Steel isn't retro, steel is intentional. It's about ride feel, true everyday usability, and the kind of durability that won't flinch when things get really wild. Custom builders swear by it for good reason: It rides smoother, lasts longer, and is easier on the body on long rides. Reynolds has been doing it longer than most of us have been alive—tried, tested, high-quality, and trustworthy. And absolutely right."







According to Kona, the drop-bar optimized geometry is designed for stability and aims to provide the rider with a position that offers confidence, control, and endurance, whether on a day trip or a technical descent. With a 67° head angle, it's intended to feel like a modern mountain bike: stable at speed, composed in chaotic conditions, and significantly more capable than one would expect from a gravel bike. The 75° seat angle promises an efficient and centered riding position. The entire system is built around the 100mm RockShox SID 3P MTB fork. For maximum adjustability and a clean setup, the frame features sliding UDH dropouts. This even allows the Kona LBF to be converted into a singlespeed.

The brakes are an officially SRAM-approved Kona Special Match. A performance drop bar lever meets a massive MTB brake caliper. Kona explains: “The Apex stays calm when the terrain gets loud, and the G2 4-piston calipers deliver clear, confident braking control everywhere. DOT fluid connects both systems – and everything just works.” To perfectly round out the bike for true wilderness missions, a dropper post with a DL butterfly lever is, of course, a must. This wild drop bar machine for wild rides is available in four sizes for €3, with a claimed weight of 31 pounds (14,06 kg).999.00 euros.







Video: Kona LBF – The Legend of Big Fork







Website: www.konaworld.com