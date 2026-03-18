New StVZO-compliant bicycle rear lights from Knog

Product news: The Australian design brand Knog, known for its technically unconventional innovations in bicycle accessories, is expanding its product range with two new StVZO-compliant bicycle rear lights: the Cobber StVZO and the Blinder Link StVZO. Both rear lights will be available from specialist retailers starting in July.

With the Cobber StVZO, Knog is launching a new generation of its bicycle rear light, whose product name is derived from the COB (chips on board) LED technology. The characteristic 330-degree illumination remains, ensuring increased visibility. The revised version features a newly developed mounting strap for quick and secure installation on the bicycle, as well as a USB-C charging port for efficient charging. The Cobber StVZO has a maximum light output of 50 lumens, offers three lighting modes, and is available for €69,99.







The Blinder Link StVZO, on the other hand, uses a magnetic clip system that allows for attachment and removal in seconds. Thanks to two compatible mounting systems, the light can be attached to the seat stays, the luggage rack, on or under the saddle, or even to clothing, backpacks, or bags using the integrated clip. The light offers two brightness modes (High: 35 lumens / Low: 20 lumens) and is suitable for both daytime and nighttime use. It costs €59,99.

Both bicycle rear lights will be presented for the first time at Cyclingworld Europe in Düsseldorf this coming weekend at Knog's booth D5 in the Alte Schmiedehalle. The new models will be available from specialist retailers starting in July.







Website: www.cosmicsports.de