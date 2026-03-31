Product news: With targeted spec updates, integrated Bosch eBike ABS Pro, and the new Shimano Deore XT Di2 with AutoShift function, the Haibike AllMtn 9.5 CF ABS aims to set new standards in performance and control. Steep, technical uphills, challenging trail sections, and fast downhills are the hunting ground of this all-round eMTB.

Based on the proven AllMountain platform, the AllMtn 9.5 CF ABS combines power and control into a setup designed to redefine limits. The frame concept with its rotated motor allows for a closed downtube while maintaining a removable battery, resulting in a torsionally stiff main frame, balanced weight distribution, and a clean design. Equipped with Bosch eBike ABS Pro, this all-rounder promises added safety and control on technical sections, while the electronic Shimano Deore XT Di2 drivetrain with AutoShift makes the bike an uncompromising high-tech statement for all tech enthusiasts.







The Bosch Performance CX motor provides powerful propulsion with 100 Nm of torque (upgradeable via FlowApp) and up to 750 watts of power – quiet, thermally stable, and with reduced pedaling resistance. The removable 800 Wh battery, optionally extendable with a range extender in all sizes, delivers the necessary range for long and extensive trail rides. With 160 mm of front and 150 mm of rear travel and the mullet wheel setup, the Haibike is designed to ensure confident control on descents and perfect traction on climbs. The Continental tires combine grip and stability, while the RockShox suspension components demonstrate their strengths on challenging terrain.

The Haibike AllMtn 9.5 CF ABS is offered in four frame sizes for a price of 8.000,00 euros.







Website: www.haibike.com