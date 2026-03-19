Test / E-MTB: While the e-mountain bike industry has increasingly focused on exorbitantly expensive flagship models exceeding the €10.000 mark in recent years, Giant has always taken a refreshingly different approach with the Stance E+ – and this is also true for the 2027 model year. The new edition of this popular trail all-rounder brings cutting-edge motor technology, a large battery, and a well-thought-out geometry to the price range starting at €4.000. This brings a level of performance within reach that was previously reserved for much more expensive bikes. We thoroughly tested whether the concept works on the trail and where compromises had to be made to achieve this price point.

A strong signal for the middle class

It's no secret that the e-mountain bike market has experienced a dramatic price spiral in recent years. Cheaper models often seem like uninspired, perfunctory offerings from manufacturers. However, with the latest generation of the Stance E+ series, Giant is clearly positioning this bike as a true highlight in its portfolio. The integration of the brand-new drive system and a suspension system specifically designed for e-bikes demonstrate that the focus here is on genuine added value for the end customer.







The Stance E+ has always been the bike for the sensible touring and trail rider. Even though the latest iteration, with 150mm of front and 140mm of rear travel, is significantly more capable on paper, it remains true to its roots as a reliable all-rounder. The specifications of the mid-range model, the Stance E+ 1, read extremely promisingly: aluminum frame, 800-watt-hour battery, the new SyncDrive Pro 3X motor, and in-house suspension components.







Technical details: Frame, geometry and integration

The ALUXX SL frame and clever everyday features

The Stance E+ 1 is based on a cleanly finished frame made from Giant's in-house ALUXX SL aluminum alloy. The striking feature is its robust yet flowing design, which seamlessly integrates the large battery into the downtube. Thankfully, Giant has avoided the currently much-debated practice of routing cables through the headset, opting instead for classic internal cable ports on the head tube – a real boon for anyone who likes to work on their bike themselves. Tool and bottle cage mounts are, of course, included.







Particularly interesting for the target group of touring cyclists: The Giant Stance E+ offers a range of mounting points that have become rare in the sporty e-MTB sector. In addition to a kickstand mount (KSA40), proper, bolt-on mudguards can be fitted at the rear. Even the fork has threads for a proper mudguard. Another technical feature is the integration of the "Apple Find My" service. iPhone users can register their bike directly in the app, which, while not a mechanical theft deterrent, can help locate the bike in an emergency.

FlexPoint rear triangle and E-Tuned Suspension

For the rear suspension of its Stance models, Giant traditionally takes its own approach, relying on the proven FlexPoint system. This is a supported single-pivot design that forgoes a pivot point in the rear axle area (as found in the Horst Link). Instead, the system utilizes the defined flex of the aluminum stays. This saves weight and costs, and reduces the number of maintenance-intensive bearings.







Both the front (Giant STL 36 Air) and rear (Giant Crest FloTrac) of the Stance E+ 1 (as well as the Stance E+ 2) utilize Stance's own suspension components. These are specifically designed for the higher stresses and added weight of an e-mountain bike. According to the manufacturer, the damping characteristics and air chamber volume have been adjusted so that the bike, despite weighing nearly 26 kilograms, sits high in its travel and doesn't bottom out on hard impacts.







Modernized Geometry

The geometry has been significantly modernized compared to its predecessor, without going to extremes. A 64,5-degree head angle ensures stability on steep sections, while the steep 76.5-degree seat angle guarantees an efficient climbing position. With a reach of 480 millimeters in size L, the main frame offers ample freedom of movement. The 468 mm chainstays are quite long and should contribute to stability and good climbing performance, but at the expense of agility.

S M L XL Reach (mm) 431 455 480 505 Stacks (mm) 614 628 641 655 seat tube (mm) 400 425 450 475 Steering angle (in °) 64,5 64,5 64,5 64,5 Seat angle (in °) 76,5 76,5 76,5 76,5 top tube (mm) 579 606 635 663 Chainstays 468 468 468 468 head tube (mm) 100 115 130 145 BB Drop (mm) 26 26 26 26

The drive system: Giant SyncDrive Pro 3X and EnergyPak batteries

Compact powerhouse with 100 Nm

The real heart of the new Stance E+ 1 is its drive system. Giant has installed the brand-new SyncDrive Pro 3X motor. With a maximum torque of 100 Newton meters and a peak output of up to 800 watts, this motor is, on paper, in the top league.







The electrical design is interesting here: While Giant's Reign E+ enduro model uses a 48-volt system with the almost identically named Pro 3 motor, the Stance E+ 1 operates with a classic 36 volts. This allows the continued use of the proven EnergyPak Smart batteries with 800 and 625 Wh in the case of the Stance E+.

Battery and operating concept

The Stance E+ 1 and Stance E+ 0 feature a large 800 Wh battery integrated into the downtube, more than sufficient for extended day trips. The entry-level model uses the smaller 625 Wh battery. Removing the battery is cleverly designed: after loosening a knurled screw (no tools required), the cover can be removed. The battery itself is doubly secured – by a snap lock and additionally clamped in the frame by a Torx screw. While this takes a few seconds longer to remove, it reliably eliminates any rattling on the trail.







The operating concept consists of the RideControl Dash 2, a combination of remote control and display on the left handlebar grip. The color, high-resolution display is appealing, but the housing appears somewhat bulky for a sporty bike. The buttons could also benefit from a more defined pressure point, especially when operating them with wet gloves on rough terrain. Nevertheless, the system provides all relevant information at a glance.

The Giant Stance E+ 1 in practical testing

On the trail: Good-natured instead of playful

The data is accurate in theory, but how does the bike perform off-road? It becomes clear within the first few meters: the Stance E+ 1 isn't a nimble speed demon, but rather a forgiving and extremely reliable partner. The bike inspires confidence immediately. Even complete beginners won't be overwhelmed by its handling. It's intuitive to control and tracks steadily.







The downside of this smooth ride is a lack of liveliness. Anyone looking for an agile bike that can be thrown into every berm and launched off the smallest edges won't find it here. This is largely due to the bike's considerable system weight of 25,6 kilograms (without pedals). The Stance E+ is more of a confident touring bike that won't shy away from challenging trails, as long as you keep your speed reasonable.

Chassis and components at their limit

Giant's in-house suspension delivers a rock-solid performance that holds its own against established entry-level suspension systems from Fox or RockShox. The setup is particularly commendable: Giant prints clear recommendations for the fork and shock directly onto the components, making tuning significantly easier. On the trail, the default setup leans towards the firmer side. To prevent the fork from bottoming out on big hits, relatively high pressure needs to be run.







Frame Giant Aluxx SL Fork Giant STL 36 Air Drive Giant SyncDrive Pro 3x Battery Giant EnergyPak 800 Wh Suspension shocks Giant Crest FloTrac Wheels Giant AM30 Tire VR Maxxis Minion DHF EXO MaxxTerra Tire HR Maxxis Dissector EXO MaxxTerra Derailleur Shimano cues 10-speed Shifter Shimano cues 10-speed Crank Forged Aluminum Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano MT420 Brake discs Shimano 223/203 mm Seatpost Giant Contact Switch AT Saddle Giant Contact Ergo Trail Stem Giant Contact SL 35 Handlebar Giant Connect TR35

The combination of the brakes reveals the bike's limiting factor on challenging trails. Giant specifies the Shimano MT420 four-piston brakes. Despite large rotors (220 mm front, 203 mm rear), this system noticeably reaches its limits on steep descents with a bike weight of nearly 26 kg plus rider. The stiff front end and the high hand force required at the brake levers quickly lead to forearm fatigue on long descents. Anyone who fully utilizes the maximum permissible weight of 156 kg and lives in the Alps should consider a brake upgrade.







The Shimano Cues LinkGlide 10-speed drivetrain, on the other hand, is an excellent match for the bike's character. While it's not the lightest or fastest drivetrain on the market, it's extremely robust, shows minimal wear, and shifts precisely even under the enormous load of the e-motor. Furthermore, wear parts like the cassette and chain are very affordable.

Engine performance: A crucial app tip

The performance of the SyncDrive Pro 3X motor on the trail is beyond reproach. It delivers powerful acceleration and is certainly on par with the top-of-the-line motors from the competition. However, the first test rides revealed a surprise: the typically crisp and responsive feel of Giant motors was completely absent. The motor felt almost shockingly sluggish on the first pedal stroke.

The solution was found in the Giant RideControl app. Here, the "Launch" parameter (responsiveness) can be configured from level 1 to 7. By default, almost all support levels are set to a value of 3 – far too low for a dynamic riding style. Setting the value to 5 or 6 suddenly brings the motor to life, delivering precisely the lively dynamism needed for technical uphill sections. We advise every buyer to adjust this setting immediately after purchase to utilize the drive system's full potential.







Regarding noise, the engine hums audibly under full load, but remains within a pleasant, unobtrusive range. A slight engine rattle is noticeable on descents, but in our case, this was masked by a somewhat excessively long, rattling brake line at the head tube.