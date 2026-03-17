Extensive FOX X-Series shock update

Product news: FOX has internally redesigned four models of its X-series trail and all-mountain shocks. The goal was to integrate as much performance as possible from the X2 level into the smaller, lighter, and more user-friendly trail platforms.

The trail category is evolving faster than ever. And riders are more diverse than ever. Some prioritize efficiency, others flow, and still others push their bikes to the absolute limit. That's precisely why FOX offers a complete ecosystem of trail suspension. Lightweight options, coil-spring options, intelligent suspension solutions. All engineered for uncompromising performance. To bring as much X2-level performance as possible to the smaller, lighter, and more user-friendly trail platforms, FOX has internally redesigned four models in its X-series of trail and all-mountain shocks.







The FLOAT X, DHX, and their Live Valve Neo variants receive completely new base valves and main piston assemblies. The optimized high-flow piston design approaches the performance of the FLOAT X2 and DHX2 and is intended to offer riders greater sensitivity, improved support, and better rear tire grip. The high-performance FLOAT X air shock remains the champion of trail and all-mountain suspension. For many ambitious trail riders, however, the coil spring is the first choice. The DHX – further improved with new internal components – promises unparalleled traction and grip.

The updated FLOAT X and DHX dampers are available with Live Valve Neo for riders who want even more performance.

FOX X-Series shock prices

Suspension shocks Price FLOAT X Factory Series Shocks € 719,00 FLOAT X Performance Elite Series DHX Shocks* € 679,00 FLOAT X Live Valve Neo Shocks € 1.199,00 DHX Live Valve Neo Shocks* € 1.066,39 Live Valve Neo Sensor and Battery Kit € 479,00

* SL and Steel Coil sold separately







Website: www.ridefox.com