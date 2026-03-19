FOX 40 downhill suspension fork completely redesigned

Product news: FOX has completely redesigned its highly successful FOX 40 downhill suspension fork. It's designed to offer racers even more advantages, making it virtually unrivaled for competitive success. With the Glidecore air spring and the redesigned GRIP X2 damper, it promises increased smoothness and sensitivity at high speeds.

For downhill racers who demand maximum performance from their equipment, FOX has completely redesigned the FOX 40 suspension fork. The specially designed crown ensures precise steering, while the repositioned bypass channels in the lower legs are intended to offer even more suppleness and sensitivity at high speeds. The FLOAT Glidecore air spring reduces friction by moving with the fork under dynamic load. According to the manufacturer, it offers vertical and horizontal compliance, MCU bottom-out resistance, and increased negative volume. Smoother suspension and lower breakaway friction ultimately mean less fatigue in the hands and arms – definitely beneficial for fast runs and podium aspirations. FOX has also optimized the GRIP X2 shock. Increased travel, optimal tire contact, and thus improved cornering traction are the main advantages FOX highlights for the revised shock.







FOX 40 Specifications

New 40mm mudguard with GD4 mounting on 29″ models

203 mm travel

Available for 29″ and 27,5″

52 mm offset for 29″ AM forks, 48 ​​mm offset for 27,5″ AM forks (44 mm, 56 mm offset OE options)

Max. brake disc diameter: 230 mm

Max. tire size: 2,5″

Weight depends on the model and version, starting from 2.745 grams.

Prices

FOX 40 – 29″ SHINY BLACK or ORANGE: €2.199,00

FOX 40 – 27.5″ SHINY BLACK: €2.199,00

Website: www.ridefox.com