Giveaway: Flyer positions itself with the Goroc2 model series A crossover e-bike, which the manufacturer itself describes as an SUV bike. Three guiding principles are at the heart of its design: power, versatility, and speed. According to the manufacturer, the Goroc2 is designed to be a powerful all-rounder, performing well both in urban environments and on rougher terrain outside the city. This makes it ideal for riders who want to use their e-bike not only on asphalt but also on gravel, forest trails, or longer tours. With a bit of luck, your next ride could be on a Flyer Goroc2 1.10.

According to the manufacturer, the Flyer Goroc2 platform features a unique combination of 29-inch wheels and high-volume SUV tires. This design aims to combine excellent rolling characteristics with comfort, safety, and traction—both on paved roads and off-road. This concept is complemented by a striking, oversized aluminum frame with a 1,8-inch head tube, which is designed to be exceptionally torsionally stiff, resulting in a smooth and stable ride. This should contribute to a solid and stable feel.







The series' high standards are also evident in its system integration. Features such as internally routed cables and an integrated speed sensor are particularly impressive. Both contribute to a clean, streamlined look and, according to the manufacturer, underscore the premium character of the series. Furthermore, the FIT 2.0 system is designed to combine intuitive operation, excellent readability, smartphone connectivity, and additional functions into a single, integrated system.







The Flyer Goroc2 is powered by the Panasonic GX Ultimate Pro motor. Its most notable feature is the high torque of 95 Nm. The technical specifications for the 2026 cross-country model list the motor with a continuous rated output of 250 watts, a maximum output of up to 600 watts at 70 RPM, and a weight of 2,9 kilograms. A fully integrated 750 Wh battery ensures a decent range; Flyer has designed it to be removable from the side and chargeable externally. This means nothing should stand in the way of extended tours.

For added comfort and the necessary safety features, the Flyer Goroc2 comes with a sporty yet comfortable riding position and a 120 mm suspension fork. This is designed to provide reserves on varying surfaces and expand the range of uses. The relatively high permissible total weight of up to 150 kg also contributes to this, as the manufacturer claims it ensures smooth and stable handling even with a heavy load. Flyer's load guide also specifies a maximum luggage rack load of 25 kg for the Goroc2 series and approval for use with child trailers with a towing capacity of 40 kg.







The service framework surrounding the product line is also noteworthy. Goroc2 models with Panasonic GX motors from model year 2021 onwards come with a 5-year warranty in conjunction with certain components. Specifically, the manufacturer describes this as a 2-year statutory warranty plus a 3-year voluntary warranty from the date of purchase.







Win a Goroc2 1.10 flyer

Answer the following question and with a little luck your next tour could already take place on a Flyer Goroc2 1.10.