Velo de Ville Loady test: Derived from a compact e-bike, this cargo bike is easy to ride and can carry heavy loads. Whether it's two children, an adult, or a large grocery shop, this practical long-tail cargo bike can handle many tasks that would otherwise require a car. And for those who find the top-of-the-line test bike pricey, a fully equipped version is available in the configurator for just over €4.000.

A cargo bike as a phase of life? When the cargo bike craze hit a few years ago, that was a typical thought: Okay, it makes sense for a few years. But what do we do with the big bike when the kids ride to school on their own? It's since become clear: A family bike can do much more than just be a parent taxi. Anyone who doesn't believe it only needs to take a few spins on a vehicle like the Velo de Ville Loady.







The Westphalian manufacturer is a true "hidden champion" of the bicycle industry. Velo de Ville has secured a firm place in the German market – entirely without loud marketing, but with a clever concept. At its heart is the configurator, which makes every bicycle unique. Gear configuration, equipment package, motor for e-bikes, frame color – every detail can be individually specified by the customer. While this doesn't necessarily require a consultation with a dealer, as configuration can also be done at home on the computer, the entire process is handled through a specialist retailer, which offers them significant advantages. Sample bikes must, of course, be available in the store, but since every Velo de Ville is built to order, the dealer is spared the somewhat uncertain process of pre-ordering.

Long tail with individual finishing touches

The cargo bike is also created in this way – but before you start configuring it, you naturally have to familiarize yourself with the bike in general. What distinguishes the Velo de Ville Loady? The design with its extended rear triangle and correspondingly spacious luggage rack is called "Long Tail" – a concept that has advantages and disadvantages compared to the so-called "Long John". On a model like the Velo de Ville FR8 (short for "cargo"), there's space between the rider and the front wheel for a large transport area, which is mounted low for optimal weight distribution – the floor is roughly at the same height as the bottom bracket.







This cargo bike could even transport a washing machine, which isn't possible with the Loady, of course. The Long Tail's rear wheel obstructs a flat loading platform. However, the basic shape of the rack is all the more suitable for transporting people, as two children can sit comfortably one behind the other. Furthermore, spacious panniers can be placed on the large footboards (set price €299), and the rack's surrounding frame allows for the transport of beverage crates, which are simply placed on top. With a 75 kg payload capacity, the rack is stable enough to carry an adult as well.

High payload and safe driving characteristics

The Loady's large transport capacity comes with a significant advantage: the long tail handles like a normal e-bike, whereas a long john requires much more precise steering. There are no adjustment problems from riding a regular bike with the Velo de Ville Loady, which is also around 25 kilograms lighter than the FR8 – a base weight of 33 kilograms compared to 58 kilograms. This gives the 20-inch bike a clear handling advantage, and it also remains stable and inspires confidence even at high speeds. Thus, the Loady can be used like a standard e-bike when not transporting children and groceries. This is where the long tail bike's attractive price comes into play: those who are conservative with the configuration and opt for the powerful Bosch Performance motor, 400 Wh battery, and nine-speed derailleur gears get a fully equipped cargo bike, including a bench seat, footboards, and a handrail, for €4.050.







Standard features include the sturdy double kickstand with a locking lever on the handlebars; also typical for the Loady is the height-adjustable and rotatable Speedlifter stem, which it inherited from its sibling, the 20-inch bike. The standard headlight is already quite bright at 70 lux, so an upgrade isn't strictly necessary. However, an interesting option is the Indicator system from Busch & Müller (€279 extra): Those who have it on their bike no longer need to signal a change of direction manually – especially important when using a cargo bike, as you're reluctant to let go of the handlebars. The front basket, which Velo de Ville offers in two versions starting at €99, is also a useful addition, carrying an extra ten kilograms of luggage.







Numerous options depending on needs and budget

Of course, Velo de Ville's configurator also offers several options for the motor and drivetrain. In terms of power, riding comfort, and low maintenance, the test bike is ideally equipped with a Bosch Performance CX motor (+€300) along with a 545 Wh battery (+€299), a continuously variable Enviolo automatic transmission (+€750), and a Gates belt drive (+€299). Anyone who regularly transports two children and/or has to tackle long climbs will be well-served by this technology, and the more powerful brake system with a four-piston caliper at the front (+€99) also makes sense. The Loady thus costs a total of €5.895, with numerous further options available between the base model and the top-of-the-line version. This allows the Loady to be tailored to individual budgets.

One interesting option is the new Bosch PX with its powerful 90 Nm of torque, which costs only €100 more than the Bosch Performance; the mechanically shifting Enviolo is available from €350. Such a Loady will hardly be more expensive than a conventional Bosch e-bike, but is of course significantly more versatile. More than just a bicycle with motor assistance, the Long Tail represents a new category of vehicle that is not necessarily limited to the phase of life with small children.







www.velo-de-ville.com