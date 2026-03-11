Test Moustache Mardi 27.6 FS: This full-suspension everyday bike revives a functional principle that has been unjustly forgotten. In practical testing, it impresses with its high level of riding comfort; in addition, it boasts attractive design, and even the more affordable versions of the Mardi FS impress with their solid engineering.

French bicycle manufacturers have long enjoyed a strong presence in Germany, but the once-great sporting brands are now history. Now, a young company from the Vosges Mountains is poised to fill the gap – one that has focused exclusively on e-bikes from the very beginning. Moustache One can admire a diverse portfolio ranging from e-fullys to e-tandems, as well as everyday bikes – most notably the rigid Lundi 27, which was the brand's first bike released in 2012 and, with its unusual handlebars, has since been its flagship model. Moustache represents.

Moustache Mardi 27.6 FS: Reliable propulsion with Bosch motors

One characteristic that all MoustacheWhat unites these models is the Bosch drive system. The French company has committed to the German mid-drive motor, which they install in all variants, from the basic Active Line on affordable urban bikes to the lightweight SX on gravel bikes. Anyone considering the brand can therefore expect reliably good drive performance – but otherwise, there are other options available. Moustache a few rather unusual features.







And now to the Moustache The Mardi 27.6 FS, the new top model in the e-city bike category. "FS" stands, of course, for Full Suspension, and here the manufacturer is reviving a concept that has been unjustly somewhat forgotten: the swingarm drivetrain. This refers to a system where the bottom bracket is part of the so-called "unsprung mass"—that is, the wheels and everything attached to them, as well as all components below the suspension elements. The swingarm drivetrain was popular for a while around 25 years ago on inexpensive full-suspension city bikes; however, the design failed to gain traction on mountain bikes due to certain disadvantages. These disadvantages don't apply to e-bikes, and certainly not to e-touring bikes—quite the opposite, in fact. And that's where the... Moustache The Mardi 27.6 FS is a very interesting innovation.







Cast frame and drive swingarm

What is the advantage of the swingarm-mounted engine? No other rear suspension system is easier or more elegant to design. The Mardi's frame consists of just two parts: the main frame, which is manufactured in one piece using a gravity casting process and features internal reinforcing ribs, and the swingarm with its integrated engine mount.

With a typical sprung rear suspension, there needs to be space behind the bottom bracket for the swingarm pivot point, and the shock absorber also needs to be housed somewhere – this leads to sometimes quite complex and therefore not exactly elegant solutions. Moustache In contrast, the design can be kept simple: The shock absorber is fixed vertically and takes up hardly any space; the pivot point has been moved all the way forward over the engine. The result is an exceptionally simple frame construction that is visually unparalleled.







Simple system with sedan-like comfort

The real question, of course, is whether it works. And the conclusion after several hours of testing can be summed up in one word: blithely smooth. With traditional mountain bikes, the simple rear suspension design once came at the cost of the suspension only functioning while seated – if the rider stood up on a downhill section, their body weight prevented the swingarm from compressing upwards in response to road bumps. However, this aspect is irrelevant with an e-touring bike, as you can always remain seated. And whether the rear suspension swingarm compresses upwards or the rider's weight compresses the suspension is immaterial – the result is, in any case, an incredibly smooth absorption of potholes, curbs, and other obstacles on the trail. Despite the upright riding position for which the Mardi FS is designed, no unpleasant shocks are ever felt in the lower back. This, of course, requires the correct air pressure setting in the shock.

The main frame of the Mardi FS appears very compact – and it is, because Moustache It only offers one size. The fact that the bike can still be ridden by people between 1,55 and 1,95 m tall is thanks to the dropper seatpost with 150 mm of travel, which, in addition to this travel, can of course also be extended or retracted further into the frame. Furthermore, there is an angle-adjustable stem, which allows for some variation in stack (handlebar height) and reach (seat length).







One size fits all.

With an e-bike, a riding position optimized for power transfer isn't quite as crucial – after all, the motor handles a large portion of the propulsion. Therefore, the one-size-fits-all approach is actually quite clever, as the Mardi FS can also be used as a family bike by people of different heights.

However, this doesn't mean that a family could only afford one Mardi FS. Velomotion was provided with the top-of-the-line Mardi FS 27.6 for testing, equipped with a Bosch CX motor, 600 Wh battery, Enviolo internal gear hub, and air suspension fork, which costs €5.599 (with the electronic Enviolo Automatiq add €300). However, there are significantly cheaper options: the entry-level Mardi FS 27.2 is available for as little as €3.999 Euro. Here, the Bosch Performance motor takes over, whose 75 Nm of torque is, in our experience, more than sufficient for everyday use and touring – even when going steeply uphill.







There's nothing wrong with the 540 Wh battery, and the Shimano five-speed hub gear is up to most riding situations. One minor drawback of this affordable city full-suspension bike is the less adjustable steel spring fork; on the other hand, all the features of the top-of-the-line model are also present here: the 80-lux headlight integrated into the stem, the ring lock on the front wheel, the dropper post, and the wide, smooth-rolling Schwalbe tires.







A minimalist rear rack is also included, to which side panniers can be attached. Alternatively, there's a frame-mounted rack (€200), an additional front rack (€129), and other accessories. This allows you to customize the French full-suspension bike to your individual needs without breaking the bank. The only drawback is the somewhat limited color range compared to the Lundi – the everyday Starbike is available in five colors, while the Mardi FS offers only one or two paint finishes, depending on the model.

The matte black Mardi FS may be a far cry from the playful look of a bright yellow Lundi, but its exceptional comfort makes this everyday full-suspension bike extremely appealing. The base version, which already offers quite a lot as described, is... Moustache Furthermore, it's pretty much the cheapest full-suspension touring bike on the market. Another point in favor of the young e-bike brand from the Vosges Mountains…

