Cyclingworld Europe 2026: With an expanded exhibition area, a second location in the heart of the state capital, and a dramatic increase in visitors, Cyclingworld Europe proves that its concept is a success. The vibrant consumer trade fair has become the definitive showcase for the cycling industry.

Those interested in bicycles used to have to wait until autumn to get their fix: IFMA Cologne and Eurobike fell in September and October, presenting the industry's latest innovations several months before the next cycling season – innovations that customers then had to wait another six months for. But those days are long gone. For cycling enthusiasts, it's like Christmas all year round now, because manufacturers present their new products as soon as they're ready. This allows them to choose the optimal time and generate individual attention, instead of being lost in a flood of short-term new releases.

Showcase of the bicycle industry

For the trade fair industry, this means: What's currently on the program is presented, and everything can be shown to the general public, not just the press and retailers. Cyclingworld Europe is thus clearly aimed at everyone who enjoys cycling, and everyone can visit the fair on an equal footing. Nearly 35.000 people accepted this invitation, along with another 15.000 at the new Urban Hub in downtown Düsseldorf – a sensational increase after the 27.000 visitors last year. There was also strong growth on the test tracks, with around 20.000 registered test rides, compared to 12.000 last year.







And what was there to see? Electric bikes and regular bikes, sports equipment, everyday vehicles and everything in between – Velomotion has compiled this small selection as a representative example of the incredible variety.

I:SY Cargo: Child comfort with a new design

The compact bike brand is making it comfortable for its customers' young children: the new design allows two kids to enjoy the ride side-by-side. A side door makes getting in and out easy; the canopy offers optimal weather protection, and safety is also a top priority. With its signature 20-inch wheels and details like the sturdy double kickstand, I:SY aims to score points for handling and riding characteristics as well.

www.isy.de







Storck Bikes: Gravel comfort and a super-lightweight racing bike

The cycling specialist is launching a new version of its Grix Pro.3 gravel bike – now with detailed improvements and a new build including a DT Swiss suspension fork. Add to that the electronic Campagnolo groupset and a lightweight carbon wheelset, and you have the perfect sporty gravel bike for trails, racing, and touring with light luggage.







Markus Storck has thrilled road cycling enthusiasts with a super-lightweight version of his Aernario.3 Platinum. The sleek frame with its aggressive race geometry is perfectly suited for such a project; with particularly high-end components like the Scope wheelset, the weight drops to a mere 5,3 kilograms.

storck-bikes.com







Basso: Palta now with storage compartment

The new version of the Palta impresses not only with its striking paint job. The brand's flagship gravel bike now features a storage compartment in the downtube, already equipped with practical pouches and a lid with a Fidlock magnetic closure.

bassobikes.com







Bulls: Not just for the trip to the Italian restaurant







The Cologne-based manufacturer calls this visually striking version of its all-round racing bike the "Espresso Classico." With its metallic paint finish, Bulls references the chrome on the fork and rear triangle of classic racing machines; leather handlebar tape and a Brooks saddle provide a classic feel. A highlight is the polished Shimano Cues components. The ten-speed drivetrain offers a wide gear range, and the 38mm racing tires ensure this beautiful bike will roll not just to the ice cream parlor, but much further.







www.bulls.de

Hercules: Rolling suitcase for e-folding bikes

The Rob Fold is a major success for the e-bike manufacturer: The 20-inch model with its practical folding mechanism in the frame is easy to store, offers stable riding, and weighs only 19 kilograms in its lightest version. Now, a practical cover with a rigid base plate is available, which, thanks to its wheels and handles, simplifies transport and protects the bike from dust when not in use for extended periods.







www.hercules-bikes.de







Leeze: Lightweight wheel set for wide tires

The wheel specialists from Münsterland are targeting fans of wide gravel tires with the CH 60 Pro GX. The 60 mm deep rim profile is clearly designed for racing; the 35 mm external width and 28 mm internal width ensure optimal aerodynamic integration for the wide tires that are becoming increasingly popular in gravel racing. The hookless rims are designed for 47 mm wide tires, although Leeze approves certain Schwalbe and Continental models from 40 mm width upwards.

A very interesting aspect of the new model is its extremely low weight of around 1.280 grams, achieved in part by the 18 Sapim carbon spokes. Any concerns about durability are unfounded – instead, one can enjoy a very attractive price for the well-rounded package.

leeze.de







Ingrid Components: New circuit with mechanical engineering charm

The Italian manufacturer of high-end bicycle components has been working for some time on a complete shifting system for drop-bar bikes – its appearance and functionality were showcased at Cyclingworld. Similar to Shimano systems, the brake lever in this mechanical shifting system also serves to change gears; precisely machined components and striking designs exert a fascination that extends beyond their basic function.

ingrid.bike







Feedback Sports: Pneumatic assembly stand

How do you get a heavy e-bike up to working height? With the heavy-duty Feedback Sports repair stand, this will soon be possible without a power outlet, using a floor pump: The Pro Air Lift allows you to inflate bikes weighing up to 45 kg. Simply screw the floor pump onto the valve in one of the three legs. Since the stand folds up compactly, ergonomic work on heavy e-bikes or bicycles is now possible anywhere.

feedbacksports.com







Wolf Tooth: US pedals in three lengths

The component manufacturer specializes in durable technology that can be easily repaired thanks to a permanent supply of spare parts, thus consciously contrasting itself with cheap, disposable technology that ends up as scrap metal when it breaks. Furthermore, Wolf Tooth offers some interesting features: the new MTB pedals allow for an adjustable Q-factor by rearranging the ball bearings and spacers that slide onto the pedal axle. There is a 4 mm difference between the three widths, which allows users to compensate for different crank widths or shoe models.

www.wolftoothcomponents.com







Blue racers from everyday to aero

Classic with Cues – or futuristic under the Bugatti label? Apart from the blue paint, the everyday steel classic with Shimano Cues shifting and the radically aerodynamic racing machine from Factor have little in common. Both represent the multifaceted fascination that the bicycle holds – here with drop handlebars and entirely without electric assistance.







Topeak: Compact compressor and new valves

The accessory manufacturer is giving the traditional mini-pump a run for its money with this 120-gram compressor, which is almost the size of a jersey pocket and, thanks to its 500 mAh battery, can inflate up to five racing tires to 5 bar. The target pressure can be set in small increments, and the digital display provides easy-to-read information.

Specifically for tubeless systems, Topeak now offers its Turboflow valves, which promise three times higher airflow and are also said to be resistant to blockages with dried sealant.







www.topeak.com

Veloe: Cargo bike made in Italy

The young Italian company has its own frame manufacturing facility, where the steel frames of its current three models are produced and painted in the customer's choice of color. Veloe manufactures and assembles bikes individually, making it popular with bike shops specializing in cargo bikes who want to offer their customers a wide range of different manufacturers and models.







Veloe has committed to the easy-to-ride longtail principle and developed two frame variants: the Multi-Lungo with its long rear end and 24/20-inch wheels, and the slightly shorter Multi with 24-inch wheels front and rear. Robust components ensure long-lasting durability; all models are equipped with a rigid fork. Both versions can be ordered with Bosch Cargoline or Shimano EP6 motors, and the Multi is also available in a non-motorized version. A wide range of accessories is also available, including a practical double pannier set – ideal for storing shopping bags and providing legroom for children riding along.

veloe.eu







Bumbinos: Simple rain protection for children's bikes

Ass Savers mudguards have long been a competitor to permanently mounted mudguards on road bikes – they score points with their easy installation, convincing protective effect, and are both lightweight and rattle-free. Now the manufacturer also offers a special version for children's bikes, which can be quickly attached to the downtube and rear triangle.

bumbinos.com