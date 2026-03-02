Product news: The Diamant Suvea Trip Pro with an 800 Wh battery is a highly versatile SUV e-bike: robust, comfortable, and ideally suited for commuting, touring, and challenging trails. The low-entry frame makes getting on and off easy, while optional accessory bar upgrades provide additional space for luggage, bags, or even a ring lock grab handle.

Diamant uses the Bosch Performance Line CX Gen5 motor with a powerful 85 Nm of torque for the drive system. The 800 Wh PowerTube battery is neatly integrated into the downtube and can be easily removed and charged thanks to its 3/4 opening. For particularly long distances, the system is also compatible with the optional Bosch PowerMore battery (250 Wh). The setup is operated via the Bosch Kiox 500 Smart System in conjunction with the LED remote.







The frame is made of hydroformed aluminum, with internally routed cables ("Smart Routing"), UDH dropouts, Ringlock compatibility, and the option of a belt drive. With 27,5" wheels and 65 mm balloon tires (Schwalbe Johnny Watts 365), the bike remains stable and comfortable even on rough terrain. The maximum permissible weight is 160 kg (rider including luggage). The Clever Rack Pro luggage carrier, compatible with MIK or Ortlieb systems, ensures safe and balanced loading and also allows for the transport of a child seat. An optional lighting package with Spanninga Pimento (brake light) and Supernova Starstream LED further enhances visibility and safety on rides.

Diamant Suvea Trip Pro – High-quality components & features

Diamant combines proven, high-quality components in the Suvea Trip Pro, focusing on everyday usability, comfort, and durability. Shifting is handled electronically by the Shimano Cues U8050 Di2 with 11 gears and a Linkglide cassette. The system operates precisely, requires little maintenance, and is designed for high mileage – ideal for frequent riders. The braking system is from Magura: an MT Thirty with 4-piston hydraulic calipers and large 203 mm rotors delivers consistently strong, easily modulated braking power, even under full load.







Up front, a Fox 36 AWL HD suspension fork provides 100 mm of air travel and can be individually adjusted to riding style and terrain via Sweep Adjust. Together with the wide tires, this creates a noticeably confident ride, even on uneven surfaces. A TransX dropper seatpost with 100 mm of travel and internal cable routing is also fitted – particularly practical for frequent ascents and descents or varying terrain.

The cockpit is designed for comfort and ergonomics: An Ergotec XXL handlebar with a 30 mm rise and a 16° backsweep promotes a relaxed riding position. The stem is infinitely adjustable and features an integrated display mount for the Bosch Kiox 500. This results in a functional, uncluttered cockpit that excels both in everyday riding and on longer tours.







A standout feature is the optional Accessory Bar: it instantly transforms the low-step frame concept into a more "classic" option, allowing the Suvea to be used as a step-over e-bike when needed. Mounted to the down tube and seat tube, the Accessory Bar creates a practical upper tube area – ideal for bottle cages, organizer bags, or pumps. Additional accessories can be flexibly attached using the included inserts or straps. The bar is robust enough to support the rider's weight, for example, when mounting and dismounting or as a storage shelf, yet it can be easily removed when required. Available in sizes S/M and L/XL, the Accessory Bar offers maximum adaptability across the Suvea model range – a smart everyday helper that can be clipped in and out as needed for different rides.

Weight, sizes & price







Depending on the battery configuration, the Diamant Suvea Trip Pro weighs approximately 29,4 kg (800 Wh) in size S/M; with a 600 Wh battery, it remains just under 28,5 kg. The model is offered in two frame sizes (SM for approximately 1,55–1,77 m, L-XL for approximately 1,73–1,95 m) and in three colors: Midnight Blue, Hay Green, or Clay Beige. The MSRP for the Diamant Suvea Trip Pro with an 800 Wh battery is €5.999 Euro.

Win your Diamond Sueva Trip Pro

Legal Diamond Raffle:

Your email address will only be stored until the end of the prize draw and then deleted – unless you subscribe to the newsletter. Even in this case, no personal data will be stored. Email addresses or other data will not be shared with third parties (except for...). DiamondYour data will be shared. You can withdraw your consent to the newsletter at any time. Your address may be shared by Diamond Your data will be used exclusively for their newsletter and information about their products and will not be shared with third parties. Participation in the prize draw is not dependent on your newsletter subscription. You will receive an email to verify your email address. The winner will be notified via email and must respond within ten days to confirm their acceptance of the prize. Otherwise, a replacement winner will be drawn. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Editorial staff and their families are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties. Click here to visit our privacy policy page with all information on data protection in raffles.



If you have any questions, just send us an email ppgad@pucrs.br Closing date for entries: March 30, 2026

WEB: diamantrad.com