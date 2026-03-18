Product News: The Race Face Era SL product line is expanding once again. The range, specifically designed for XC/Downcountry/Short-Travel riding, now includes a new handlebar. Tuned for reduced fatigue, the UD carbon handlebar promises comfort even on the most demanding downcountry descents.

Designed for downcountry riding, suitable for trail riding with bikes up to 140 mm of travel and e-bikes – the new Race Face Era SL handlebar doesn't skimp on versatility. Made from UD carbon, this handlebar is remarkably lightweight. With a consistent rake and rise of +6 mm and -6 mm, the Era SL is, according to the manufacturer, the lightest 35 mm handlebar on the market: just 170 g in the standard 760 mm width. For those who prefer a narrower bar, the Era SL can be cut down to 720 mm without compromising comfort. Reducing the width is said to have no structural impact but will increase stiffness compared to the GL setting. The maximum stem clamp width is 60 mm. The Era SL is not compatible with wider stems, such as direct-mount stems. The handlebar is available in silver, Stealth, and Kashmoney. And just like the wheelset and cranks from the same product line, they come with a lifetime warranty.







Race Face Era SL Handlebar Specifications

Handlebar diameter: 35 mm

Handlebar riser: +/- 6 mm

Handlebar width: 760 mm (reducible to 720 mm)

Backward curvature: 8° / Upward curvature: 5°

Max. stem clamp width: 60 mm

Website: www.raceface.com