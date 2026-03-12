Test / E-Gravel: The lines between bicycle categories are becoming increasingly blurred. With the Machete Evo SX 1, Bulls is launching an e-gravel bike that aims to combine sporty riding dynamics, modern lightweight construction, and everyday usability. Powered by the compact Bosch Performance Line SX motor and equipped with a suspension fork, this bike breaks with traditional conventions. We put the nearly €5.000 model with Shimano GRX 12-speed drivetrain to the test and found out for whom this versatile concept truly makes sense.

E-Gravel reimagined: The platform of the Bulls Machete Evo SX

The market for e-gravel bikes is currently extremely diverse, ranging from minimalist designs with low-powered hub motors to robust models with full-power drives. The Bulls Machete Evo SX positions itself precisely in the middle ground. The Cologne-based manufacturer has opted for a lightweight carbon frame for this platform, into which the Bosch Performance Line SX motor has been integrated with remarkable slimness. A slightly rotated mounting position for the motor allowed the developers to achieve pleasingly short chainstays, which, on paper, promises the bike high agility and maneuverability.







Bosch SX motor and a clever battery concept

The Bosch SX motor delivers up to 60 Nm of torque and a peak output of up to 600 watts. The system is powered by a Bosch CompactTube 400 battery, which is neatly integrated into the downtube. The real standout feature – and an absolute rarity in the lightweight e-gravel bike segment – ​​is the removable battery. A plastic flap allows the lockable battery to be easily removed and conveniently taken into the home or office. This feature significantly enhances everyday usability.

The drive system is controlled via the wireless Bosch Mini Remote on the handlebars, in combination with the compact Purion 400 display, which provides all relevant basic information in a clear and easily readable format. The System Controller, the actual brain of the Bosch Smart System, has been discreetly relocated by Bulls to the underside of the top tube. This ensures a clean look on the top tube and leaves ample space for mounting top tube bags or cycling computers.







Fully equipped for everyday life and travel

Even though the Machete Evo SX is delivered from the factory without mudguards or a traditional rack, the frame is prepared for all eventualities. A total of four mounting points for bikepacking bags are located on the down tube and top tube. Furthermore, a permanently installed lighting system is already elegantly integrated: a Supernova Starstream Mini headlight in the handlebar area provides excellent visibility at the front, while at the rear, two MonkeyLink Twinlight taillights are discreetly and protected from the elements integrated into the dropouts. The frame itself offers mounting points for mudguards and a lightweight rack, as well as a kickstand.







The Bulls Machete Evo SX 1 in practical testing

For our practical test, we used the Machete Evo SX 1 equipment variant. Priced at 4.999 While not exactly a bargain at €1000, it offers a remarkably solid foundation for the price. Shifting and braking are handled by a mechanical Shimano GRX 12-speed groupset, and the weight (without pedals) settles at a very respectable 17,7 kilograms. On flat terrain and slight inclines, the bike can easily be pedaled under one's own power even beyond the 25 km/h limit.

Frame Bulls Machete Evo SX Fork RockShox Rudy XL Drive Bosch SX Battery 400 Wh Wheels Ryde 21 / Formula Tires Schwalbe G-One RX 45mm Derailleur Shimano GRX RX 822 Shifter Shimano GRX RX610 Crank SAMOX EH-10 Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano GRX M410 Seatpost Bull's aluminum Saddle Selle Royal SRX Open Stem Rumble Runway Handlebar Rumble Runway Dropbar







Light and shadow in the engine setup

In theory, the Bosch SX motor offers an exciting feature for sporty riders with its "Eco+" mode: the motor remains completely off and only engages seamlessly once a certain rider input is reached. In practice, however, this concept didn't entirely convince us. The constant, albeit smooth, switching on and off of the motor became somewhat audibly and tactilely annoying over time. Our test rides in the adapted Tour+ mode were significantly more harmonious. Here, the motor delivers its power very naturally and elegantly bridges the gap between a traditional gravel bike and a full-power e-bike.

A suspension fork on a gravel bike? A real advantage!

The biggest surprise in our test was undoubtedly the RockShox Rudy XL suspension fork. Anyone initially skeptical of a suspension fork on a gravel bike – thinking, "I might as well buy a hardtail" – will be pleasantly surprised. While the 60 millimeters of travel don't transform the Machete Evo SX into a trail bike, they elevate comfort on rough forest roads and poor bike paths to a whole new level.







Together with the 45-millimeter-wide tires (although the frame and fork offer room for significantly more volume), the front end provides tremendous riding stability. Unexpected potholes or large stones, which on rigid gravel bikes demand maximum concentration and can quickly lead to the handlebars being jerked, are stoically absorbed by the Rudy XL. This is an invaluable advantage, especially on long tours or when attention is waning after a long workday.

The sweet spot: Between sports equipment and commuter dream

Those who view e-gravel bikes purely from the perspective of performance-oriented training might wonder if they shouldn't just opt ​​for a bike without a motor. But this is precisely where the Bulls Machete Evo SX 1 truly shines: its enormous versatility. The riding position is sporty, yet comfortable enough for extended day trips.







The concept truly shines as a sporty commuter bike. A real highlight is the SP Connect interface (MonkeyLink 2.0) on the stem. This not only holds the smartphone securely but is also directly wired to the e-bike battery. With a suitable adapter, the phone is inductively charged while riding – a boon for anyone who uses their smartphone for navigation and doesn't want to be stranded with a dead battery after just two hours.

One minor drawback in the integration process.

Where there is much light, there is also a small shadow. While the uncluttered cockpit, thanks to internal cable routing and integrated lighting, is commendable, maintenance is likely to be quite involved. Furthermore, the placement of the system controller on the underside of the top tube proved somewhat tricky in everyday use. This is precisely where you intuitively grip the bike to maneuver or lift it – which, during our test, repeatedly led to us accidentally switching the system on or off.