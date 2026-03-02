From the harsh climate of Anchorage stamt Reveal designsFounded in 2007 and deeply rooted in true bikepacking DNA, the American company develops well-designed, exceptionally robust bag solutions for long days in the saddle and demanding off-road adventures. From perfectly fitting frame bags to handlebar and saddle bags, all the way to complete setups, their portfolio includes everything you need for self-sufficient tours. Sustainability is reflected above all in durable construction, repairability, and the use of resilient, sometimes recycled, materials. For us, it was clear that Revelate Designs had to be included in our bikepacking bag series.

Pronghorn

The Pronghorn handlebar bag from Reveal designs Designed as a lightweight, modular harness system with a waterproof roll-top dry bag, it combines a holster with internal fiberglass reinforcement and spacers with a pack sack made of laminated fabric. The material is relatively thin and soft, but thanks to the high-tensile fibers, it feels extremely robust and abrasion-resistant. The pack sack can also be securely and tightly cinched in the holster and didn't slip during testing, even on rough terrain. Our only wish for packing was a vent valve to easily release trapped air. The soft material, however, makes handling much easier; the bag is comfortable to fill and attaches very well to the front. We tested the largest version with a 23-liter capacity, which we would recommend as a universal solution. Because of the thinner material, the dry bag can be rolled up compactly even when lightly loaded, without creating bulky roll-up areas. Unlike some other manufacturers, the attachment point is not stiffened, which saves weight and simplifies mounting. Straps are also included for optionally attaching an additional front pocket. Compared to the other bikes in the test, the handlebar mount initially appears somewhat more delicate, but in practice, no disadvantages in terms of stability or function were observed. Overall, the Pronghorn impressed us on the test ride; only the color remains a matter of personal taste.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 61 × 21 × 19 cm

Weight: 286 g

Packing volume: 23 l







Mag tank™ Top Tube Bag

With the Mag-Tank™ Top Tube Bag, we present Reveal designs A thoughtfully designed top tube bag made of robust, weatherproof laminate materials that offer not only high abrasion resistance but also very good protection against splashes and rain, although the bag is not completely waterproof. Its slim shape fits snugly against the frame, while reinforced sides ensure shape stability. Compared to many other bags, this system relies on a single, extra-wide Velcro strap on the top tube, which at first glance seems rather bold and raises doubts about its long-term stability. This was reason enough for us to pack the largest and heaviest power bank for our test. The characteristic magnetic closure closes automatically and securely, but can be opened with one hand with a well-aimed grip. The generously opening lid allows for excellent access to the contents, even while riding. Inside, the bag features a key ring and the option to remove the stiffening insert. In practice, the bag sat stably on the top tube despite heavy loading, thanks not only to the wide Velcro strap but also, and especially, to the second, variably positionable attachment point on the fork steerer tube, which reliably prevented slipping.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 21,6 × 12,7 × 6,4 cm

Weight: 156 g

Packing volume: 0,9 l







Tangle® Frame Bag

Made in the USA and available in numerous sizes, the Tangle® Frame Bag from Reveal designs This bag is designed for bikepackers who want to make optimal use of the space in the frame triangle. For our test, we had the largest version available, which was a touch too big for our size M test bike, but this was more due to the size choice than the fit. The bag is made of robust, abrasion-resistant laminate materials with a weatherproof finish; the construction is intentionally not stiffened, which saves weight and allows for some flexibility when packing. The interior consists of a large main compartment with an integrated pump holder and a narrow side compartment with two dividers for small items. The special, particularly durable zipper deserves special mention; in combination with the robust bag material, it is designed to function reliably even when overloaded. Three Velcro straps are used for attaching the bag to the top tube: the middle one is very wide and provides a secure hold, the rear one is more delicate, while the front one is adjustable – a clear advantage for avoiding conflicts with a top tube bag. The bag is securely attached to the rest of the frame with firmly sewn-on silicone straps; while these are easy to clean, they cannot be repositioned or removed, which we would prefer. A hidden opening for charging cables or a hydration system is a practical feature. In testing, the bag impressed with its overall robust construction; the lack of stiffening is ultimately a matter of design philosophy, but proved unproblematic with practical use. During the test ride, the bag remained firmly in place on the frame, and thanks to the large zippers, easy access to the contents was possible even while riding – our only criticism is that the permanently sewn-on silicone straps could be improved in terms of adjustability.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 54 × 16,5 × 8 cm

Weight: 340 g

Packing volume: 6 l







Terrapin® System 14L

The Terrapin System 14L offers Reveal designs A well-designed saddlebag system, manufactured in the USA, based on a two-part concept consisting of a reinforced holster and a waterproof dry bag. The holster is constructed from abrasion-resistant, heavy-duty laminate materials and boasts exceptional shape stability, giving the system remarkable robustness. The attachment system is particularly noteworthy: a wide Velcro strap with a sturdy metal eyelet secures the bag to the seatpost, while the connection to the saddle rails is achieved via a clever, easy-to-use tensioning mechanism that is intuitive to mount and tighten. The underside of the holster is protected by a durable plate, effectively shielding the bag from dirt and debris kicked up by the rear wheel. The system also excels in handling: mounting is straightforward, the dry bag can be securely fastened within the holster, and the capacity can be flexibly adjusted thanks to two possible attachment points for the closure straps. Additional gear can also be attached to the top of the holster. The waterproof dry bag itself, as we love, is equipped with a compression valve, offers generous storage space, and can be efficiently vented and compressed. All in all, the saddlebag meets all the criteria we set for a modern bikepacking system; even after intensive testing, there was nothing to complain about.

Technical data:

Dimensions: 37 × 18,5 × 16 cm (Holster only)

Weight: 567 g

Packing volume: 14 l