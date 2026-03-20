Since 1866, Brooks England has stood for genuine British cycling tradition: Originally founded as a leather goods manufacturer, the idea for the bicycle saddle arose after an uncomfortable ride by founder John Boultbee Brooks. Today, in addition to iconic leather saddles, the portfolio includes bags, backpacks, and bikepacking equipment such as the Scape series. Their expertise clearly lies in durable, functional products with a focus on craftsmanship, while modern materials and robust, weatherproof constructions also support sustainable use and long lifespans.

Scape Handlebar Roll

The Brooks Scape Handlebar Roll is a two-part system consisting of a sturdy holster and a removable dry bag. It utilizes robust, weatherproof materials that give a high-quality impression and are designed for durability. The cleanly finished metal closures and buckles are particularly striking, not only functional but also lending the bag a sophisticated look. Installation is straightforward: thanks to the included spacers, the bag sits far enough from the handlebars so it doesn't interfere with gripping. Thoughtful details like special clamps and rollable Velcro straps prevent flapping straps. The waterproof dry bag also features an inner compartment, creating two separate sections, ideal for storing wet clothing separately. In practical testing, the bag impressed with its ease of use, especially the quick and easy attachment and removal of the dry bag from the holster. The only drawback is the lack of a vent valve for better compression. On the other hand, the rubberized inner surface of the holster is a definite plus, reliably preventing the dry bag from slipping.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 74 × 28 × 28 cm

Weight: 670g

Packing volume: 11 l

Scape Frame Bag

Designed as a robust frame bag made from weatherproof, durable materials, the Scape frame bag makes a high-quality impression right from the start. It's available in two sizes, and we tested the larger 3,5-liter version. The mounting points are cleanly welded, and the Velcro straps are flexible, allowing you to decide where additional attachments are needed. The alternative mounting point on the top tube is particularly practical, avoiding any mounting conflicts with a top tube bag. The waterproof bag has two compartments: On the right is the large main compartment with an overlapping overhang that reliably prevents water from entering when opened in the rain. Inside, there's also a small zippered pocket and a cable port leading to the second, shallower compartment. This compartment is closed with a One KCC Waterproof Zip – a rubberized, waterproof zipper that requires no additional cover and is still pleasantly easy to use. Overall, the workmanship is impressive across the board: Thanks to integrated stiffening, the bag sits securely in the frame and retains its shape. In practical testing, it also scores points with its uncomplicated access, while the One KCC Zip impresses with its simple handling.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 50 × 12 × 6 cm

Weight: 200g

Packing volume: 3,5 l

Scape Seat Bag

Designed as a classic two-part system consisting of a sturdy holster and a waterproof dry bag, the Scape saddlebag also relies on robust, weatherproof materials and overall very high-quality workmanship. Visually, the bag fits seamlessly into the elegant design of the Scape series, appearing particularly clean thanks to its crisp lines. Somewhat surprisingly, however, classic plastic buckles are used for the saddle attachment instead of the more typical aluminum closures. On the other hand, the waterproof dry bag is a definite plus, featuring a practical vent valve that allows for significantly better compression. The bag also impresses in terms of handling: thanks to the variable attachment options of the closure hook, it can be flexibly adjusted to different packing volumes and securely fixed in the holster. However, it lacks additional attachment points on the top for extra gear, a feature more common in other bags tested. At the same time, this very omission underscores the clean, minimalist, and high-quality look for which the Scape series is known.







Technical data: