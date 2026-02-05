Liofit Battery Repair: When an e-bike battery fails, it can be problematic and expensive. Liofit has been repairing e-bike batteries for 13 years and considers itself the market leader in repairing these large batteries. We've found out what Liofit can really do and whether it's worth sending in a battery.

Why battery repairs make sense

When a battery or rechargeable battery is defective, we usually replace it without giving it much thought. This is probably the most sensible and cheapest solution for a flashlight or a cordless drill, as replacement batteries are usually inexpensive. However, for an e-bike, a battery can cost several hundred euros, and in some cases even more. 1.000 Euro. Then it's definitely worth considering repairing the battery.

A replacement battery can easily exceed the current value of the e-bike if it has been used for several years. Sometimes, however, the beloved bike has been in use for so long that there is no suitable replacement available for the defective battery. In these cases, repair is the only solution. Besides, it is obviously much more sustainable to continue using and repairing an existing system than to constantly buy new components.







Liofit battery repair: proven 100 times

Unlike a drivetrain or a tire, you should absolutely never tinker with a battery yourself. Every e-biker knows the horrific stories of fires caused by e-bike batteries. So keep your hands off and contact a professional! For example, Liofit, a company that describes itself as the market leader in e-bike battery repair.

Liofit is located in the town of Kamenz, about 40 km northeast of Dresden in the Lusatia region, incidentally a very beautiful area for cycling. The company, based in Saxony, has been operating there since 2013 and has continuously expanded its scope of services. Liofit now offers repair services for a wide variety of products from various brands. They proudly point out that they have successfully repaired over 100.000 batteries. While initially the focus was primarily on replacing cells, and later on battery management systems, they now also resolve software issues and solve more complex electronic problems. Construction of a new workshop began in 2025, and this year they aim to save even more batteries from being scrapped at the new location, a benefit for both battery owners and the environment.







Sending in your battery made easy

The repair process is logical and simple. On the Liofit website, you can select one of 593 batteries and start a repair order. You can also search by battery name using the search box. The next step is to package the battery and include the repair order. Liofit explains how to properly package the battery for shipping. Once the package arrives at Liofit, the team performs a comprehensive diagnosis and provides feedback. A cost estimate for the repair is then generated; if the customer approves it, the repair is carried out, followed by testing. Afterward, the battery is shipped back to the customer – with a warranty, by the way.

The exact cost of a repair is difficult to estimate, as the amount of work involved can vary considerably. Liofit states that repairs are 30 to 60% cheaper than replacements – so you can expect to save several hundred euros.







The industry is keeping quiet.

In the past, safety concerns were often raised about battery repairs, and it was difficult to find counterarguments. However, the situation has since changed: Since February 2024, an EU battery regulation has been in effect, according to which manufacturers are not only responsible for taking back old batteries and recycling them properly, but also for ensuring that batteries can be repaired. This explicitly applies to light vehicles, including e-bikes. Therefore, Liofit can be seen as a partner not only for end consumers, but also for bike manufacturers.







Good experiences with the repair

Velomotion has been sending batteries to Liofit for repair over an extended period, including various products from different brands. All repairs were carried out to our complete satisfaction. The repair costs were always transparent and less expensive than purchasing a new replacement battery. We also deliberately sent batteries for repair that Liofit couldn't have known were from us. Even in these cases, the repairs were carried out quickly and relatively inexpensively, to our complete satisfaction. Our conclusion is therefore positive: having an e-bike battery repaired saves money and resources and, not least, can ensure that an e-bike remains operational even when spare parts are unavailable.

www.liofit.com





