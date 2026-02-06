Rose Backroad AL Apex review: This new aluminum gravel bike scores points with its large storage compartment and the option of powering devices on the handlebars thanks to pre-installed cabling. It also features the mechanical SRAM Apex groupset, which still impresses in the era of electronic shifting.

While Shimano offers the new Cues groupset for drop-bar bikes alongside its various GRX quality levels, SRAM has completely discontinued the production of mechanical groupsets – with one exception: Since summer 2023, the mechanical SRAM Apex has been available in two versions, XPLR and Eagle, the former for cassettes up to 44 teeth, the latter up to 50. The US company's last cable-operated gravel drivetrain is also its first with twelve gears, making it quite competitive, even though the current SRAM Red, Force, and Rival models now shift 13 sprockets. However, their derailleurs are only compatible with the new UDH standard. Anyone wanting to mount an SRAM drivetrain on an older frame will therefore have to resort to the Apex (which is also available in an electronic 1x12 version).

This doesn't apply to the Rose Backroad AL. The new aluminum model from Bocholt is UDH-compatible, meaning it could also be built up with high-end electronic groupsets. However, these are rarely found on aluminum frames, primarily due to their price, even though the The combination makes perfect sense.A model like the Rose Backroad AL Apex is certainly one of the most affordable ways to ride a gravel bike with SRAM components, and therefore interesting.







Rose Backroad AL Apex: the highlights

Modern aluminum frame with storage compartment in the down tube

Innovative on-board electrical system with charging socket on the front

High-quality mechanical SRAM shifting

2.400 euros, 10,58 kg without pedals







Rare: Aluminum frame with storage compartment

This all-rounder is also one of the very first aluminum models with a storage compartment in the downtube, and otherwise it's virtually identical to the new Backroad Carbon (except for the weight): both the carbon fiber and lightweight aluminum frames share the balanced, sporty geometry, which, with its relatively steep seat angle, ensures optimal power transfer and impresses with its agile steering. This aluminum bike is by no means a pure touring machine, even though its numerous mounting options naturally make it more suitable for bikepacking and similar activities. The countersunk screws on the fork, which create a smooth, flush look, are a particularly noticeable feature.

Also noteworthy on the Backroad AL Apex are details like the concealed axle thread on the right side of the fork, and the thick stone guard on the downtube is also a welcome feature. Like the carbon model, it also offers the unique option of using an integrated battery for power. How does it work? A pre-installed cable runs from the storage compartment in the downtube up to the special stem, which is equipped with a USB-C port. You can connect your smartphone or a front light to this "socket"; the power then comes from a power bank, which you place in the frame compartment, where a soft pouch is already waiting.







Stable driving characteristics and strong acceleration

The downtube itself is wide and voluminous, resulting in a fairly large opening for the storage compartment; the lid is equipped with a large locking lever and is easy to open. Overall, the bike looks quite beefy with its 45 mm wide, grippy Continental tires – and these tires don't even come close to filling the space of the fork and rear triangle. The weight is moderately high, but the frame stiffness feels very good – this, together with the agile steering, ensures brisk acceleration, where similarly heavy but slimmer bikes feel sluggish.







And what about the mechanical SRAM drivetrain? Unlike other systems, the Apex uses a single shifter that shifts in both directions: a short tap for a harder gear, a full press for an easier gear. This system, introduced almost 20 years ago, works very well even with twelve gears; the precision is high, and the drivetrain doesn't require adjustment even over extended periods.

Numerous translation options

In the XPLR version fitted by Rose, the Apex is also compatible with SRAM road bike cassettes such as 10-33 or 10-36; this means road wheels can also be fitted. A practical feature of the derailleur is the cage locking function – this allows the chain to slacken, making it very easy to install and remove the rear wheel. The ergonomics of the grips are exemplary; the braking system is top-notch, especially in combination with 180 mm rotors.







The mechanical SRAM Apex isn't heavy either, apart from the aluminum crankset, which here is also equipped with a simple steel chainring. Switching to the aluminum chainring saves a good 100 grams and also improves the look; it's a bit of a shame that Rose doesn't equip its aluminum Backroad with this component as standard. After all, at €2.400, the bike isn't exactly a bargain. Of course, the rather high price can be attributed to the pre-installed power cables. However, the cheapest carbon Backroad is available for €3.000 – also with the cables, but with a Shimano drivetrain. Be that as it may, the combination of the aluminum frame and SRAM drivetrain makes for a lot of fun – whether you use the integrated power cable or not.

www.rosebikes.de











