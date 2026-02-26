Velomotion Gravel Tour 2026

Four days of gravel adventure with the Endurance Network in the Bavarian Forest and Bohemian Forest:

Four days of gravel adventure with the Endurance Network in the Bavarian Forest and Bohemian Forest

Velomotion and the Endurance Network (click here for information) go on tour together: 248 kilometers, 5.460 meters of elevation gain and limitless gravel moments – Registration is open!

Gravel Reader Trip 2026: What to Expect

Four days of cycling, around 248 km and about 5.460 meters in altitude We're waiting for you. Guided, accompanied, organized – but with enough freedom for what gravel riding is all about: experiencing nature, racking up kilometers, having conversations, arriving.

The starting point is at Velomotion's headquarters in RuhmannsfeldenFrom there, the stages lead through the Regen Valley, past Lake Arber, via Zwiesel and Falkenstein, into the vastness of the Bohemian Forest. Border crossings included.

Whether you prefer a "normal" gravel bike or an e-gravel bike: both are welcome. Test rides for various gravel bikes will also be available.

The stages – just a small taste

Stage 1: Ruhmannsfelden – Zwiesel (60 km | 1.540 m elevation gain)

Stage 2: Zwiesel – Kvilda (54 km | 1.630 m elevation gain)

Over the Großer Falkenstein and across the border into the Šumava National Park. Wide open spaces, high moors, silent forests.

Stage 3: Kvilda – Klingenbrunn (92 km | 1.560 m)

The queen stage. High plateaus, border crossings, Bavarian Forest cross-country ski trail, great views of Lusen and Grafenau region.

Stage 4: Klingenbrunn – Zottling / Ruhmannsfelden (40 km | 740 m)

More details about registration and the specific route can be found here: click here.

Workshop & Technology: More than just racking up kilometers

On the eve – that is, on June 17, 2026 – we invite you to a Velomotion mechanics workshop A guide specifically tailored to gravel bikes. Our Velomotion chief mechanic gives practical tips on gears, brakes and maintenance.

Velomotion x Endurance Network: For everyone who takes gravel riding seriously – but wants to enjoy it.

The sports scientists from the Endurance Network contribute their experience from training camps and performance diagnostics. The goal is to bring together different performance levels without overwhelming anyone.

This tour is not a race. But it is a sporting event.

This concept can be particularly exciting for couples or training partners with slightly different performance levels.

Appointment, services & prices

Date: 18. to 21. June 2026

(Workshop on June 17th)

3 nights with breakfast

Guided bike tours

Escort vehicle

Refreshments along the route

Technology Workshop

Price:

Double room: 659 €

Single room: from € 759

Register now

The number of participants is (expected to reach 20) limited.

Anyone who wants to participate shouldn't hesitate too long.

If you are interested, simply send us a short email to:

ppgad@pucrs.br

Why this region?

The Bavarian Forest and the Bohemian Forest are among the most underrated gravel destinations in Europe.

Light traffic. Countless forest tracks. Long climbs. Vast, border-crossing landscapes.

Anyone who has traveled here will immediately understand why we are starting our first Velomotion Gravel Tour right here.

Things will get serious in 2026.

We look forward to seeing you.