Giveaway/Product News: Anyone who doesn't want to rummage through countless drawers while working on their bike, but instead is looking for a clearly structured "everything in one place" solution, will sooner or later come across rolling tool stations. The Topeak PrepStation Pro is designed precisely for this purpose: a smooth-rolling tool trolley with 5" smooth-running wheels and seven compartments that can hold a 55-piece professional-grade bike shop tool set. At the touch of a button, the lift mechanism opens the system, allowing the tool trays to fan out for quick access – an idea that really shines when things need to move quickly in the workshop, team truck, or race tent.
Topeak PrepStation Pro – Stable, mobile, tidy
When in motion, the PrepStation Pro rolls smoothly on its 5" wheels. During use, a clever detail ensures greater stability: the wheels and wheelbase can be extended to widen the base and increase stability. Two accessory compartments, which can be customized, are also included, and thanks to a magnetic tray, even the smallest metal parts (chain locks, screws, valve cores) are securely held in place. The foldable aluminum handle facilitates transport and storage; a PrepStation Case Cover is available as an option.
Tool set: 55 tools, 85 functions – thoughtfully curated
The scope is extensive, but not arbitrary: The set covers classic drive, cockpit and chassis work as well as many "shop standards".
Basic tools & wrenches
- Open-end/ring wrenches (including 7 mm, 8 mm (2×), 10 mm (2×))
- Screwdriver (#1/#2 Phillips, 4/6 mm flat head)
- Allen key (2–10 mm, some double) and Torx key (T7–T30, T25 (2×))
- Allen and Torx bits (including T25)
Wheel & Fine-tuning
- Spoke wrench including 13G, 14G, 15G, and profiles for Shimano and Mavic (M7/M9)
Drivetrain & Workshop Classics
- All Speeds Chain Tool
- Chain wear gauge / chain fixing hook
- Chain whip / Sprocket remover
- Freewheel Remover (cassette puller)
- Universal Crank Puller
Torque, brakes, special tools
- ComboTorq Wrench & Bit Set (Torque Wrench)
- Hydraulic Caliper Press
- RotorTru (brake disc straightening tool)
- Bottom bracket tools (External / Cartridge Bottom Bracket Tool)
- This includes, among other things, cable/sheath cutters, pliers, a file, a rubber mallet, a cleaning brush, and a driving and saw guide tool.
Tray logic: This is how the system is structured
The PrepStation Pro is organized across several levels/trays. These include, among others:
- 1st Tray: Tool and spare parts tray
- 2nd Tray: additional tool tray plus magnetic tool tray
- Other trays hold the tools grouped together (e.g. DuoHex tools, Torx® set, pliers, drive and BB tools, etc.).
A true "mechanic" feature is the BucketSeat: bucket and seat in one.
Topeak Prepstation Pro – Workshop quality on the go
The station utilizes robust, practical components in its material mix: fiberglass composite for the body and aluminum for the handle; the tools are made of chrome-vanadium steel or hardened steel, and the chain riveter is made of CrMo steel. In figures: 17,5 kg total weight, the trolley without tools weighs 8 kg. The dimensions are 72,1 × 38 × 36,2 cm (folded) and 96,5 × 38 × 36,2 cm (open).
The PrepStation Pro is not a minimalist solution, but a consistently structured mobile workshop station: rollable, stabilized (extendable base), quickly accessible (fan-out mechanism), and with a comprehensive, workshop-oriented tool mix. For teams, frequent mechanics, and anyone looking for organization and portability in one system, the concept is ideal – especially when repairs are regularly carried out on the go.
