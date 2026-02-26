Velosung/Product News: A bicycle lock is usually a purely functional object: as robust and inconspicuous as possible. With the Texlock Stardust Edition, the Leipzig-based manufacturer reverses this principle – transforming security into a visible design statement. Deep black takes center stage, broken up by fine, luminous neon lines – like stardust in the night. That this look isn't just cosmetic aligns with the brand's concept: Texlock positions its locks as textile-covered systems with a steel core, designed to be more user-friendly than classic metal locks – without compromising on certified security levels. To conclude this 2025 special edition, we're exclusively giving away eight Texlock eyelet locks to our readers, which are no longer available for purchase.

Since 2016, the Leipzig-based manufacturer tex-lock has been developing textile bicycle locks with a patented multi-layer security construction, combining protection, comfort, and design. The products are positioned as textile-covered locks with a steel core. With the Stardust Edition, tex-lock presents a limited-edition, space-inspired design: deep black with fine, luminous neon lines that appear to run through the darkness like stardust. The look is intended to combine a timeless aesthetic with a futuristic flair. As a conceptual link, tex-lock refers to high-tech fibers that are used both in its own multi-layered weave and in aerospace applications such as solar sails and protective suits. One percent of the proceeds from the Stardust collection are donated to charity.

Since the inception of the tex-lock Special Editions, 1% of the proceeds have gone to charity. In 2025, the tex-lock Stardust Edition supported an astronomy education project. The astronomer tours with a mobile planetarium ("Cosmobike") in a 15 m² star tent; the 35 kg of equipment even fits into a cargo bike.







tex-lock Stardust Edition

tex-lock orbit

A flexible cable lock with a hardened steel core and paint-protecting textile coating; available in 100 or 120 cm lengths. The specially developed lock body with a lock-picking-proof cylinder is ART*2 certified and allows "Click & Go" (keyless locking) and "Click & Connect" (pairing two orbits together to double the length) – designed as a lightweight, everyday all-rounder, also available in the limited "stardust" edition.

tex-lock eyelet







A textile rope with two rubberized metal eyelets for the loop-through principle, available in 80/120/160 cm lengths—optionally bundled with U/X-lock (ART2, Sold Secure Gold) or D-lock (ART3, Sold Secure Diamond), or exclusively without a U-lock. It combines patented rope technology (cut/saw/fire/paint protection) with low weight and a long range, e.g., for securing multiple items or bikes simultaneously; also available in "stardust" finish.

With the texlock Stardust Edition, the manufacturer presents its two lock models, orbit and eylelet, in a limited-edition, space-inspired design: deep black with fine, luminous neon lines that run like stardust through the darkness. As a conceptual link, texlock refers to high-tech fibers that are used both in its own multi-layered mesh and in space travel, for example in solar sails or protective suits.

Win one of eight texlock eyelets in the Stardust Edition exclusively!







Closing date for entries: March 7, 2026