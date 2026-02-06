Compressor pump test: With over 100 exclusive brands, the mail-order company Pearl covers a huge range of diverse products. One of these brands is AGT, which offers do-it-yourself solutions for home improvement, household tasks, tools, and measuring technology. Naturally, their extensive product range also includes a selection of air pumps. One promising model is the AGT ALP-160 cordless compressor pump. This pump, which costs just under €35, boasts a variety of features. But can this inexpensive, mini-sized pump also deliver in practice?

Pearl AGT ALP-160: Its features are in no way inferior to more expensive brand-name models.

The AGT ALP-160 cordless compressor pump comes with a feature set that rivals much more expensive brand-name models. This includes a large LED display for setting and displaying pressure with switchable units (PSI, bar, kPa, kg/cm²), an auto-stop function, four preset modes (car, motorcycle, bicycle, ball), and a specified maximum pressure of 10,3 bar or 150 PSI. Adapters for different valve types, an 8 cm hose, and a carrying case are also included. It features a 2.200 mAh lithium-ion battery that can be conveniently charged via USB-C. Measuring 92 x 70 x 33 mm, the pump fits easily into a backpack or saddlebag. However, its weight of 321 g is quite high for a pump of this size, making the Pearl AGT ALP-160 less suitable for carrying in a jersey pocket.







Auto-stop function and maximum pressure

The package includes the pump, various adapters, a storage bag, and a two-page instruction manual in German. Using the pump is clearly described and can be summarized as follows: connect the air hose and adapter, switch on the device, select the mode, set the pressure, and switch it on. The compressor pump switches off automatically when the set pressure is reached. So far, so good. However, although the maximum pressure is stated as 10,3 bar, the AGT ALP-160 cordless air pump tested only reached a maximum pressure of 110 PSI or 7,60 bar – regardless of the selected mode. While this is quite respectable, it does not match the specifications.

Battery-powered air pump in testing

The four buttons for controlling the pump protrude slightly, contributing to a good feel. The textured surface ensures a secure grip during operation. Once the pressure is set, you're ready to go. The pressure gauge is very easy to read, but the mode display is quite sophisticated and requires a keen eye. The AGT ALP-160 cordless compressor pump starts strong, inflating a 700x23C tire to 4 bar in 44 seconds. This is a respectable result. However, the pump fell far short of the test model's maximum adjustable pressure of 7,6 bar. It reached its limit at 6,8 bar. While this is certainly sufficient for many applications, it doesn't meet either the product description or our requirements.







Measured values: Time required to inflate a 700x23C tire with the AGT ALP-160

4 bar: 44 seconds

8 bar: not reached

AGT ALP-160 battery-powered compressor pump: Details at a glance