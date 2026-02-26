Test / Cargo Bike: At Eurobike 2024, a completely new player caught the attention of the cargo bike community: TARRAN. The company, whose developers primarily come from the fields of software, robotics, and drone technology, presented the Tarran T1 Pro, a smart e-cargo bike designed to set new standards in urban family mobility in terms of digital integration and safety features. With radar, three cameras, a large touchscreen display, and an automatic suspension system, the T1 Pro brings technologies to the bike path that are usually associated with the modern automotive industry. We took a closer look at the fully suspended long john and put it to the test to find out whether all this technology offers real added value in everyday use.

Smart design meets a well-thought-out framework concept

The Tarran T1 Pro is essentially a classic long-john cargo bike with a large loading platform in front of the handlebars, but it stands out thanks to its very modern design, developed in collaboration with the renowned design agency KISKA. Its relatively compact overall length of just 2,26 meters is particularly striking for this type of bike. This maneuverability is achieved, among other things, through an intelligent dual-cable steering system that significantly simplifies maneuvering in narrow streets.







When it comes to payload, the T1 Pro doesn't compromise: The maximum permissible total weight (rider, bicycle, and cargo) is a whopping 220 kilograms. The front cargo box, made of recyclable, shock-absorbing, and, most importantly, child-friendly EPP material, is approved for up to 65 kilograms. Two children up to 1,26 meters tall can easily fit side-by-side here, or alternatively, the box can accommodate three standard Euroboxes. For those needing even more transport capacity, an additional 25 kilograms can be loaded onto the rear MIK-HD rack. Tarran also prioritizes sustainability, using not only the recyclable box but also environmentally friendly, water-based paints.

Technical specifications: engine, drive and braking system

The T1 Pro is powered by a custom-branded mid-drive motor, which, according to the manufacturer, delivers a massive 100 Nm of torque and a peak output of 750 watts. In the standard setup, power is supplied by an internally installed, removable 708-watt-hour battery. For those planning longer trips, the system can be upgraded to 1,4 kWh with a second battery thanks to a dedicated slot in the underside of the charging box. This increases the range to up to 200 kilometers in Eco mode, according to Tarran. The clever positioning of the batteries not only protects them from the elements but also makes them more difficult to steal.







Power is transferred to the rear wheel via a low-maintenance Gates Carbon Drive CDX belt and a continuously variable Enviolo Heavy Duty hub gear, specifically designed for the high demands of e-cargo bikes. To bring the heavy vehicle to a safe stop, even when fully loaded, Tarran has fitted a powerful TRP 4-piston brake system. The massive brake discs, with a diameter of 180 millimeters and an above-average thickness of 2,3 millimeters, are particularly noteworthy – a definite advantage for heat dissipation and stability on long descents.

The digital cockpit and smart safety features

The real sensation of the T1 Pro, however, is its proprietary operating system, "TarranOS," controlled via a 5,2-inch Retina touchscreen display in the center of the handlebars. The system takes over complete control of the bike. The cargo bike is unlocked completely keylessly via NFC card or smartphone app. The cockpit also functions as an inductive Qi2.0 charging station (15 watts) for mobile phones, features two integrated Bluetooth speakers for music playback, and offers two USB charging ports.







Particular emphasis was placed on preventative safety: A millimeter-wave radar at the rear and a reversing camera continuously monitor following traffic. If a vehicle approaches dangerously fast, the system warns the rider via haptic feedback (vibration) in the handlebars and displays the video stream of the traffic behind on the screen. A 180-degree front camera also improves visibility at blind intersections. The camera system is rounded out by a 1080p selfie camera integrated into the head tube, allowing snapshots of the rider and passengers in the cargo box to be taken at the touch of a button on the handlebars. A Sentry Mode (guardian mode) with a 6-axis gyroscope and GPS tracking protects the bike from theft when parked by triggering alarms and recording live video in the event of vibrations.







Landing gear on the cargo bike: The Dynamic Dualdrive™ system

Perhaps the most striking mechanical feature is the "support wheels"—called the Dynamic Dualdrive Landing Gear System by Tarran. These fold-out landing gears at the front extend automatically at low speeds or when the bike comes to a stop, stabilizing the wheel. This completely eliminates the need for the often strenuous and time-consuming process of lifting a fully loaded cargo bike onto a traditional kickstand. The support wheels have their own small motors and suspension, allowing them to adapt to uneven surfaces or road gradients to keep the bike perfectly level at all times.

The Tarran T1 Pro in practice: The test impression

Theory is one thing, but how does this packed technological marvel perform in real-world use? To put it bluntly: the sheer number of features and settings can be overwhelming at first. Those who simply want to hop on and ride will need to familiarize themselves with the comprehensive connectivity and menu system of TarranOS. However, once you've embraced the system, the bike impresses with detailed solutions that other manufacturers haven't even recognized yet.







The excellent ergonomics are a standout feature. The bike follows a "one size fits all" concept and can be easily adjusted to different riders thanks to the angle-adjustable stem. The standard dropper post also contributes to this, as it can be conveniently lowered using a lever under the saddle. This allows you to find a secure footing at traffic lights without having to get out of the saddle. One minor criticism of the frame design, however, is the relatively high top tube. For shorter riders or when wearing a skirt, getting on and off the bike can be somewhat awkward, as you have to swing your leg over the back of the saddle. A lower step-through would further improve everyday handling.







As soon as you start pedaling, the T1 Pro unleashes its full potential. The handling differs slightly from classic long johns. Thanks to the somewhat shorter cargo box and compact wheelbase, the Tarran is surprisingly agile and maneuverable. The full suspension (50 mm front, 60 mm rear) raises the bike's center of gravity slightly, which can feel a bit wobbly at first. However, once you get used to it, you won't want to go back. The suspension smoothly absorbs potholes, curbs, and cobblestones.

Whether it's cases of water, the family dog, or the kids on board – the load is transported extremely smoothly. This comfort is enhanced by the high-quality Ergon components (grips and saddle) and the robust Schwalbe Pick-Up tires, which are ideal for heavy loads.

The motor is impressive across the board. It operates pleasantly quietly, doesn't rattle, and delivers exceptionally smooth power. We immediately believe the promised 100 Nm of torque – the system masters even steep climbs with a full load without complaint. The combination with the Gates belt and the continuously variable Enviolo transmission is virtually perfect for a cargo bike: silent, maintenance-free, and extremely comfortable. The TRP 4-piston brakes with their extra-thick 2,3 mm brake discs also perform superbly. The braking power is immense yet easily modulated; fading or overheating are not an issue thanks to the massive discs.







The training wheel system (Dynamic Dualdrive) takes some getting used to at first. The automatic modes, where the wheels extend and retract automatically at a certain speed, can be a bit confusing initially. During our testing, we quickly switched to manually controlling the training wheels using a button on the handlebars. In the parked position, the T1 Pro is absolutely rock-solid – a huge advantage when loading and unloading squirming children. Furthermore, the bike is also very easy to push when the training wheels are lowered, without having to balance its weight.