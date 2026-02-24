Test / E-MTB: Nothing has ever been so powerful and felt so agile – or so goes the marketing promise from California. The new Specialized Levo R aims to fill a gap that was painfully evident in the Californians' existing lineup. Positioned somewhere between the downhill-oriented Levo 4 and the delicate Levo SL, the "R" is a kind of "Electric Rally" machine. Less travel, less weight, but the full blast of power. Does this formula work, or does it limit the greatest strengths of a true all-rounder? We took a close look at the bike that wants to reshuffle the cards in the e-trail segment.

The concept: Rally instead of sedan chair

Sometimes you have to take two steps back to make a big leap forward. With the Specialized Levo R, the team in Morgan Hill focused on the essentials. While the regular Levo Gen 4, with its generous travel, mullet setup, and robust components, tends to fish in the enduro pond, the Levo R is a return to the classic trail bike. Agile, poppy, direct.







The specifications might initially sound like a downgrade, but on closer inspection, they represent a deliberate sharpening of the profile: 140 millimeters of travel at the front, 130 millimeters at the rear. Specialized also almost exclusively uses 29-inch wheels front and rear (only the smallest size, the S1, comes as a mullet due to its design). The goal is clear: The Levo R should ride like a traditional trail bike, but pedal like a powered e-MTB.

The framework: Diet in the right places

Visually, you have to look twice to distinguish the Levo R from the familiar Levo 4. The silhouette is unmistakable: even the bulky downtube, disliked by many, remains. But a lot has changed beneath the paint. The full carbon frame made of FACT 11m fibers has undergone a strict weight-loss program. Specialized managed to shave off over half a kilogram – approximately 530 grams, to be precise – compared to the Levo 4 frame.







How is this achieved? Through countless detailed improvements. The layup has been optimized, excess material removed from the shock mount and rocker arms, and even titanium hardware has been used. However, no corners were cut: the proven, generously sized chainstay protector remains, as does the practical SWAT box in the downtube. The latter is a boon for anyone who prefers to leave their backpack at home. A spare tube, CO2 cartridge, and a small tool fit easily here without rattling against the frame.







Geometry for cornering enthusiasts

The geometry underlines the sporty character. With a head angle that can be adjusted between 64° and 66° using bearing cups, and a steep seat angle of 77°, the bike positions the rider centrally and efficiently.

Speaking of adjustability: Specialized remains true to form and offers a playground for geometry nerds with the Levo R as well. In addition to the adjustable head angle, there's a flip chip on the Horst link that varies the chainstay length by +/- 6 mm (the standard setting is "Short"), as well as a chip at the shock mount for adjusting the bottom bracket height.

Geometry Specialized Levo R S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 Reach (mm) 400 420 455 480 505 535 Stacks (in mm) 602 607 626 638 652 667 seat tube (in mm) 375 385 405 425 445 465 top tube (in mm) 539 560 592 627 649 677 head tube (in mm) 95 100 110 125 140 155 Steering angle (in °) 64,8 65 65 65 65 65 Seat angle (in °) 77 77 77 77 77 77 chainstay (in mm) 447 447 447 447 447 447 Wheelbase (in mm) 1160 1181 1215 1246 1277 1309

engine & battery

While some competitors are limiting torque on their "lightweight" e-MTBs, Specialized is going all out with the Levo R. It uses the Specialized 3.1 drive system – and it's a powerful one. After a recent firmware update, the drive system is now among the most powerful currently available on the market.







The performance differences between the S-Works engine and the regular version remain after the update, although they have become smaller:

S-Works models: Here, an exclusive tuning of the 3.1 engine is at work, which can deliver up to... 850 watts Top performance and brutal force 111 Nm It delivers torque.

Here, an exclusive tuning of the 3.1 engine is at work, which can deliver up to... Top performance and brutal force It delivers torque. Expert & Comp models: These variants must be able to cope with “only” 810 watts and 105 Nm be content. A difference that exists on paper, but in practice is unlikely to be noticeable for 99% of drivers.

With Dynamic MicroTune, the Specialized 3.1 drive system has a unique feature currently unmatched on the market: The progressive power delivery can be adjusted directly from the handlebars in 10 increments while riding. Simply put, the motor can deliver its maximum power in each of the 10 levels; you simply adjust how much you need to pedal to achieve it. In practice, this is a game-changer, especially for sporty riders. Also new with the update is 100% support in the lowest Dynamic MicroTune setting – here, the system always adds the rider's power.







The modular battery concept and the fastest charger on the market

A highlight of the Levo R is undoubtedly its energy management. Even if the bulky downtube is an eyesore for many, it offers tangible advantages: Removing the battery from the side is very convenient, requiring only a single screw. The Levo R also comes standard with the large 840 Wh battery. This provides a range sufficient for extended day trips in alpine terrain. The real kicker, however, is its compatibility with the smaller 600 Wh battery, which should (finally) be available soon.

Purchasing and installing this battery separately not only saves significant weight but also noticeably alters the center of gravity and thus the bike's handling. For a quick after-work ride or a shuttle day, this can be a game-changer. If that's still not enough, a 280 Wh range extender can be added to the bottle cage. It doesn't get much more flexible than that. The icing on the cake would be offering customers a choice right from the factory – but perhaps a specialist dealer can help if you'd prefer the smaller battery as standard.







The situation with the chargers is the same as with the Levo 4: Only the S-Works comes standard with the 12A Smart Charger, which charges the 840Wh battery from 0 to 80% in under an hour (!). The other two models come with the 4A charger, which, thanks to its high charging voltage of almost 60V, still charges faster than most competitors – charging to 80% takes around 90 minutes.

Chassis technology: The genie out of the bottle

Let's move on to perhaps the most exciting technical detail: the Fox Float Genie shock. With "only" 130 mm of rear travel, many e-mountain bikers raise their eyebrows skeptically. Is that enough for a bike that weighs over 20 kg? The answer lies in the new Genie technology, a joint development by Fox and Specialized.







It is an air shock absorber with two separate positive air chambers. The system works as follows:

For the first 70% of the suspension travel, both chambers are open. This results in an extremely high air volume and a very flat, almost steel spring-like spring curve. The rear suspension responds smoothly and offers plenty of traction in the bump zone. During the last 30% of the stroke, the so-called Genie Band closes the outer air chamber. The air volume decreases abruptly, resulting in a massive end-stroke progression.

The result? A 130 mm rear end that feels like significantly more and effectively prevents bottoming out without sagging in the mid-stroke.







Features: Lighter, but also more durable?

To keep the weight down (we're talking about around 20 kg for the top-of-the-line version with a 600 Wh battery and around 21,2 kg with the larger battery), Specialized had to be very selective with the components. The Levo R isn't an enduro tank, and that's reflected in the specs.







At the front, there's no beefy 38mm fork, but rather a Fox 36 SLThis saves weight, but comes at the cost of some stiffness in extreme terrain, with heavier riders, or during rough riding. New approaches have also been taken with the brakes: instead of the SRAM Maven as in the Levo 4, the... Sram Motive Stoppers are used. These look stylish and integrate well, but are more suited to trail riding than downhill.

When it comes to tires, they rely on the Specialized Purgatory (Grid Casing front, Grid Trail rear). A tire that rolls superbly, but falls short compared to the Butcher in wet conditions and on steep terrain. The choice of casing might also be borderline depending on the intended use – although we didn't experience any problems during our test.







Model overview and prices

Let's be realistic: Specialized is a premium brand, and the Levo R is no exception. Bargain hunters, brace yourselves. Here's an overview of the three variants available at launch:

Specialized Levo R S-Works – 13.999 €

The "all-in" package. This includes the 111 Nm motor, the Fox Factory suspension (including Genie shock), and the electronic SRAM XX Eagle drivetrain. A unique feature is the one-piece Roval Control SL carbon cockpit – extremely lightweight, but unfortunately, ergonomic adjustments are not possible, or only by replacing the entire cockpit. It also comes with Roval Traverse SL carbon wheels with Industry Nine Hydra hubs and the wireless RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post. Pure luxury for those who can afford it (or want it).







Specialized Levo R Expert – 9.999 €

A sensible purchase in the high-end segment (if one can speak of sensibleness at €10.000). The frame is identical to the S-Works (FACT 11m carbon). Shifting is handled by the SRAM GX Eagle transmission, braking by SRAM Motive Bronze. The suspension is Fox Performance Elite – functionally on par with the Factory line, just without Kashima Gold. It also features the high-quality Roval Traverse SL II carbon rims, albeit on the slightly less expensive I9 ​​1/1 hubs. An electronic dropper post is omitted; a mechanical X-Fusion Manic does the job.

Specialized Levo R Comp – 7.999 €







The entry point into the R-series. Here too, you get the lightweight carbon frame. The suspension consists of a Fox 36 Rhythm fork and a Float Performance shock. Shifting is handled by SRAM's entry-level S-1000 groupset. The wheels are aluminum. With 105 Nm of torque and 810 watts of power, the motor is still top-of-the-line.

Specialized Levo R S-Works Specialized Levo R Expert Specialized Levo R Comp



Drive: Specialized 3.1 S-Works

Battery pack: 840 Wh

Charger: 12A Smart Charger

Fork: Fox 36 SL Factory GripX

Mute: Fox Float Factory Genie

Circuit: Sram XX transmission

brakes: Sram Motive Ultimate 200/200mm

impellers: Roval Traverse SL II / I9 Hydra

Support: RockShox Reverb AXS Weight (840 Wh): 21,16 kg

Weight (600 Wh): 19,96 kg

Price: 13999 Euro







Drive: Specialized 3.1

Battery pack: 840 Wh

Charger: 4A Standard Charger

Fork: Fox 36 SL Performance Elite GripX

Mute: Fox Float Performance Elite Genie

Circuit: Sram GX Transmission

brakes: Sram Motive Bronze 200/200 mm

impellers: Roval Traverse SL II / I9 1/1

Support: X Fusion Manic Weight (840 Wh): 21,76 kg

Weight (600 Wh): 20,56 kg

Price: 9999 Euro Drive: Specialized 3.1

Battery pack: 840 Wh

Charger: 4A Standard Charger

Fork: Fox 36 SL Performance GripX

Mute: Fox Float Performance Genie

Circuit: Sram GX Transmission

brakes: Sram Motive Bronze 200/200 mm

impellers: Specialized Alloy 30mm

Support: X Fusion Manic



Weight (840 Wh): 22,34 kg

Weight (600 Wh): 21,14 kg

Price: 7999 Euro







The Specialized Levo R on the trail

Enough theory. How does the "Electric Rally" concept perform in practice? We've already had the chance to put the bike through its paces on the trails, and our first impression is: Surprise!

Frame Fact 11m Carbon Fork Fox 36 SL Factory GripX Drive Specialized 3.1 S-Works Battery 840 Wh Suspension shocks Fox Float Factory Genie Wheels Roval Traverse SL II / I9 Hydra Tire VR Specialized Purgatory T9 GRID Tire HR Specialized Purgatory T7/T9 GRID Trail Derailleur Sram XX transmission Shifter Sram AXS Pod Crank Sram XX transmission Front derailleur Without Brake Sram Motive Ultimate Brake discs Sram HS2 200/200mm Seatpost RockShox Reverb AXS 200mm (from S4) Saddle Specialized S-Works Power Mirror Stem Roval Control SL Cockpit Handlebar Roval Control SL Cockpit

Anyone coming from a Levo 4 will do a double take. Despite the visual similarities, the ride feels completely different. The Levo R is noticeably more agile and playful. Its lighter weight and stiffer suspension make it an incredibly fun bike with tons of pop. Pop off small bumps? Absolutely. Press into berms? With pleasure. For this test, we had the opportunity to ride the top-of-the-line S-Works model in frame size S5.







Chassis and climbing performance

The Genie shock lives up to its promises. The 130 mm of travel feels like significantly more. The responsiveness is buttery smooth, almost uncanny for such limited travel. But as soon as the terrain gets rough, the rear suspension "locks up" in a positive way, offering reserves. After a short adjustment period, this works very well. Initially, the contrast between the plushness at the beginning of the travel and the strong end-stroke progression surprised us a few times – but after a few descents, we were able to really play with this "limit," and the rear suspension shone with a resilience that is almost uncanny for its 130 mm of travel.







Uphill, the Levo R benefits enormously from its 29-inch rear wheel (the regular Levo has a 27,5-inch wheel). Traction is excellent, and thanks to the power of the 3.1 motor, you can easily tackle technical climbs that would be a struggle on a lightweight e-MTB. The front end remains firmly planted, thanks in part to the steep seat angle.

Trail performance and features

The bike rewards an active riding style and translates rider input – whether lifting the bike over roots or throwing it into tight corner combinations – with a directness that the Levo 4 lacks in this intensity. This characteristic makes the bike a true flow trail machine that doesn't simply smooth out the terrain but provides the rider with clear feedback. Even when the terrain becomes more technically demanding, the suspension remains composed; while you have to choose your lines a bit more precisely than on a 160-millimeter enduro bike, it is precisely this challenge that gives the Levo R its special character and high fun factor.







Criticisms in detail

Where there's light, there's also shadow. The tire choice (Purgatory front and rear) is certainly ideal for dry, fast trails in California. However, in the sometimes damp European forest or on rough gravel, the front tire quickly reaches its limit. Switching to a grippier Butcher up front will likely be the first tuning upgrade for many. Those who are carrying a few extra pounds or tend to keep the brakes open before rock gardens should also consider a more robust casing for the rear tire. A few extra grams of weight here could be well spent. The SRAM Motive brakes are also polarizing. For its intended use as a trail bike, the performance with 200 mm rotors is sufficient, but heavier riders or those tackling alpine crossings might miss the more aggressive stopping power.