Product news: Shimano presents two new lens options that specifically complement the existing RIDESCAPE eyewear range for road, gravel, and mountain bike riders. The new RIDESCAPE AR (All-Road) and TR (Trail) lenses were specially developed to increase visual clarity and render details more precisely under riding-type-specific conditions.

Shimano is expanding its RIDESCAPE series with specialized lenses for road, gravel, and trail riders. Like all Shimano RIDESCAPE glasses, the new versions with AR and TR lenses are specifically designed to enhance colors and highlight objects and surfaces typical of the respective riding environment.







This is made possible by the use of an ultra-clear, lightweight polyamide material with a low refractive index – the lower the value, the higher the visual clarity – and a high Abbe value, which minimizes chromatic aberrations. A high Abbe value ensures a particularly sharp and clear image. Additionally, all RIDESCAPE lenses feature a hydrophobic coating on the inside and outside, which repels water and reduces the adhesion of dust, oil, and dirt. This keeps the lenses cleaner for longer and makes them easier to maintain. This is complemented by a scratch-resistant coating on both sides of the lenses. Each of the new RIDESCAPE goggles replaces a previous model in Shimano's eyewear portfolio.

The new RIDESCAPE eyewear variants with AR and TR lenses

S-PYHRE SL: RD (Road 22% VLT), AR (All-Road 14% VLT), TR (Trail 38% VLT)

S-PHYRE 2: RD (Road 22% VLT), AR (All-Road 14% VLT), TR (Trail 38% VLT)

EQUINOX 5: RD (Road 22% VLT), AR (All-Road 14% VLT), TR (Trail 38% VLT), Photochromatic Gray 17% - 85% VLT

PULSAR: TR (Trail 38% VLT)

TECHNIUM 2: RD (Road 22% VLT), AR (All-Road 14% VLT), TR (Trail 38% VLT)

TECHNIUM 2 L: RD (Road 22% VLT), AR (All-Road 14% VLT), TR (Trail 38% VLT), Photochromatic Gray 17% - 85% VLT

A clear lens (90.7% VLT) is included with every pair of glasses.







Website: www.shimano.com