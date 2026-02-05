Product news: With the Rose Shave, the German manufacturer from Bocholt presents a completely new road bike platform – explicitly not as another model for a narrowly defined niche, but as a modular system with a clear DNA for very different uses: from the "all-day fast" racer to the uncompromising race machine. The guiding principle: a consistent all-in-one philosophy that aims to balance aerodynamics, weight, agility, and power transfer.

The new Rose Shave road bike – One platform, three versions

The core of the concept is to cover two framework concepts with a common basis. This is how it works. Shave as an “Aero + Ergonomics” interpretation for long, fast rides and the variants Shave FF or Shave FFX as a “Fast Forward” race line, where aero shape consistently follows function.







For the "Standard" Shave, Rose particularly emphasizes the AergoConcept: For the first time, the aerodynamic performance of a competition-oriented racing bike is combined with the ergonomic advantages of an endurance geometry – so it's no longer a classic "aero vs. endurance" debate. This is practically supported by tire clearance for up to 36 mm tires, a carbon seatpost with a 14 mm setback for vibration damping, and a geometry setup designed for long distances.







Cockpit, integration, equipment: uniform standards across the Rose Shave model range

A key component of the platform is the redesigned, fully integrated Shave cockpit. Rose cites the following as key features: aerodynamically and ergonomically optimized, narrower at the top, with a 13° flare at the bottom for control in sprint and breakaway positions; plus a textured top surface for grip and the option to mount a computer or even aero bars.

In keeping with the platform's logic, Rose consistently equips all Shave models with electronic groupsets from Shimano and SRAM. Furthermore, all models feature power meters – a decidedly sporty standard feature across the board, especially in the entry-level configurations.

Shave FF & FFX: Aerodynamic-first

With the FF/FFX line, Rose is clearly shifting its focus towards racing. They speak of an "Aerodynamic First Design" – without losing sight of weight, stiffness, and aesthetics.

What's interesting here is the specific measurement: In the wind tunnel test at 45 km/h, the Shave FFX (with RC55 wheels and 28 mm tires) is rated at 205 W – compared to 215 W for its predecessor, the Xlite 06 (with RC60 and 28 mm tires). This corresponds to a saving of 10 watts or a reduction in overall resistance of 4,7%.

The whitepaper also provides a methodological framework for this aero development: intensive use of CFD (virtual wind tunnel), validation in a real wind tunnel, and supplementary structural analyses using FEM – with the aim of systematically resolving the conflict between aerodynamics, weight, and stiffness.







RC55 and RC55CS wheels: 55 mm, 23 mm internal width – and crosswind performance in focus

Alongside the frame, a dedicated wheelset was developed: the new RC55. It features a 55 mm rim depth and a 23 mm internal rim width. On the top-of-the-line Shave FFX, Rose also equips it exclusively with the RC55CS wheels. Carbon spokes are said to reduce the system weight by a further 80 grams.

Model overview, prices and configurations







The Shave FFX represents the pinnacle of innovation: Rose describes Torayca M40X carbon as a high-tech fiber offering high stiffness at minimal weight and positions the bike as the lightest and most efficient model in the Shave portfolio. The FFX is advertised to weigh from approximately 6,6 kg (depending on model and components).

Rose lists the platform in a total of four "Shave" models plus two FF and two FFX options.

Shave (Allround / AergoConcept, tire clearance up to 36 mm):

Shave 105 Di2 – 3.600 €

Shave Rival AXS – 3.800 €

Shave Ultegra Di2 – 5.000 €

Shave Force AXS – 5.200 €

Shave FF (Race / Aero-optimized):

Shave FF Ultegra Di2 – 5.600 €

Shave FF Force AXS – 5.900 €

Shave FFX (top model / lightweight construction):

Shave FFX Dura-Ace Di2 – 8.000 €

Shave FFX Red AXS – 8.500 €

The new Rose Shave – Our verdict







Ultimately, the Shave feels less like a single "new model" and more like a strategic shift: away from rigid categories and towards a platform that addresses different rider profiles through defined setups – with hard aerodynamic figures as justification and a noticeable emphasis on standard features like electronic shifting and power meters across the entire range. We're eager for the first test.

WEB: rosebikes.de