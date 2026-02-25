The new RockShox and SRAM DH products, model year 2027

Product News: Nothing improves riding performance more than composure. When the focus is on improved control, anticipatory riding, and energy conservation, the extra speed in the race comes naturally. That's exactly what the new RockShox and SRAM DH products for the 2027 model year promise. Composure means speed!

New SRAM Maven brakes MY27

Since its market launch two years ago, the Maven has proven itself in various disciplines – from extreme downhill and e-mountain bikes to enduro and trail bikes, with appropriately matched brake rotors and pads. Extensive feedback from World Cup riders, everyday cyclists, and bicycle brand partners has contributed to the further development of the Maven during this time. According to the manufacturer, the result of this work is a brake that offers more riders greater safety while maintaining its proven braking power.







New SRAM XX DH Transmission (Model Year 2027)

When every millisecond counts and victory is at stake, the SRAM XX DH transmission is designed to give riders the decisive edge: powerful shifting under load, confidence-inspiring robustness, and absolute smoothness. Equipped with a full-mount rear derailleur, robust, specially engineered aluminum cranks, and a shock-absorbing chainring, it's engineered, according to SRAM, to ride harder, go faster, and stay calm on even the most challenging sections of trail.

RockShox Boxxer MY27

The brand-new RockShox BoXXer is intended to be nothing less than the result of a paradigm shift, prioritizing improved riding stability. Impacts and vibrations are better isolated, while still allowing riders to feel the bike and the terrain for predictability. The new BoXXer also helps racers find their personal "window of happiness" by making settings more visible and simplifying fine-tuning.







RockShox Vivid Coil shock absorber, model year 2027

From bike parks and enduro stages to the most demanding downhill tracks: riders need predictable suspension. By utilizing the linear characteristics of a coil spring in combination with adjustable bottom-out resistance (ABO), the Vivid Coil shock aims to provide riders with precise, position-dependent control – for consistent and predictable performance throughout the entire travel.







