Product News: A set of carbon wheels is one of the best upgrades you can make to your bike. They offer an agile ride, easier handling, and better tracking than comparable aluminum rims. With the Era eMTB wheels, Race Face is now launching a dedicated wheelset for the toughest e-mountain bike adventures.

Race Face aims to offer the performance characteristics of its popular Era carbon wheels to riders of high-performance e-bikes, but in a more robust and impact-resistant package. The new Race Face Era eMTB wheels are therefore specifically designed to handle the increased weight and forces of an eMTB – while still delivering the familiar riding feel. Both the Era eMTB wheels and the Turbine eMTB wheels released last year are rated for a maximum torque of 130 Nm.







The Era eMTB wheels use the same front and rear-specific rim profiles as the standard Era wheels. The front rim is 18,6 mm deep. The strategic combination of this rim with thicker spokes is said to reduce the lateral compliance of the Era eMTB by 15% compared to the standard Era, according to the manufacturer. The rear rim has a depth of 22,6 mm for better shock absorption. Both rims feature the reinforced Anvil Edge rim wall for added tire protection and increased strength.

The wheels feature Vault hubs with a slightly modified internal steel axle. This is intended to increase the hub's strength and stiffness, allowing it to withstand even the toughest demands of a high-performance eMTB. The spokes on both wheels are thicker, measuring 1,7 mm (front) and 1,8 mm (rear) at their thinnest point. This is a significant improvement over the 1,65 mm spokes of the standard Era wheels. The 28 double-butted spokes in the front and 32 in the rear are fastened with black brass nipples.







Prices

Era eMTB wheelset (RRP): 1648 EUR

Era eMTB wheel – front wheel (RRP): 799 EUR

Era eMTB wheel – rear wheel (RRP): 849 EUR

Datasheet Race Face Era eMTB wheels

Material Carbon Fiber Weight 1929g (29″), 1883g (mullet), Wheelset without tape or valves, XD Driver Rim Width 30mm Internal, 37.2mm External Front Hub Model 15×110 Boost – Vault J414 20×110 Boost – Vault J414 Rear Hub Model 12×148 Boost – Vault J424 nipples Black brass nipples Spokes J-Bend, 28 hole front, 32 hole rear, 3x lacing, 2.0/1.7 butting front, 2.0/1.8 butting rear Spoke Length 29″ Front: 298mm, Rear: 288mm (Drive side) & 290mm (Non-drive) Spoke Length 27.5″ Rear: 269mm (Drive side) & 271mm (Non-drive) Tubeless Tubeless ready, taped with valves System Weight Rating 150 kg (330 lbs) eMTB Usage Rating Maximum drive assist torque 130 Nm

Website: www.raceface.com