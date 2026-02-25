Propain Tyee Trail

Product News: The new TYEE Trail was developed by Propain for riders who want a bike that adapts to their riding lifestyle – not the other way around. While the TYEE has evolved over the years into an uncompromising heavy-duty enduro bike, the TYEE Trail opens a second line within the family: more focus on efficiency, versatility, and everyday usability. Motto: Effortless climbing. Confident descent.

The TYEE represents versatility in the Propain lineup. With its ongoing development, it has evolved into an uncompromising enduro platform for aggressive terrain and maximum reserves. The TYEE Trail complements this evolution with a second option for riders who want to cover longer distances, climb more efficiently, and use their bike more versatilely in everyday situations—without sacrificing safety on challenging descents. According to Propain, it deliberately positions itself between classic trail bikes and full-fledged enduro machines: enough travel for demanding trails, enough efficiency for long days in the saddle, and enough reserves for spontaneous bike park trips.







Based on the PRO10 frame system, the TYEE Trail is designed for exceptional sensitivity, ensuring consistent grip, traction, and support even on challenging trails. The balanced trail geometry positions the rider centrally on the bike, providing stability at speed, agility in corners, and precision on the trail. The flip chip allows for quick conversion from a stable 29-inch setup to a nimble mixed setup, enabling riders to tailor the bike's characteristics to the terrain and their riding style. Flexible cable routing through the frame and headset, downtube protection, and specially designed TPR protectors ensure peace of mind, even when things get rough or rocks are flying.

The TYEE Trail is available with both carbon and aluminum frames. The aluminum version is aimed at riders who use their bike intensively, frequently ride on challenging terrain, and place particular emphasis on robustness and an attractive price-performance ratio. The carbon version appeals to riders who value the lightest possible overall weight, high efficiency on long climbs, and a precise, vibration-damping ride. Thanks to its optimized stiffness and weight savings, it is particularly well-suited for long tours and sustained trail riding. Regardless of the material, both versions share the same geometry, the PRO10 suspension system, and the bike's versatile design.







Like all Propain bikes, the TYEE CF/AL Trail can be individually configured using the online configurator. Components, wheel setup, and design can be tailored to personal preferences and intended use. Alternatively, pre-configured build kits are available, designed for different riding styles. Propain also offers a personal video consultation where riders can configure their setup together with an expert. Each bike is individually built to order and assembled by qualified bicycle mechanics in Vogt, Germany, and Vancouver, WA, USA.







Propain Tyee Trail: The details at a glance

Frame material: Blend carbon or aluminum

Suspension travel: 160 mm front / 145 mm rear

Wheel options: 29″, Mixed 29″/27,5″, 27,5″

Frame sizes: S, M, L, XL

Weight: from 14,4 kg (size M)

Build Kits: Base, Swedish Gold, Ultimate, Factory

Price: €3.499 (CF) / €2.899 (AL)

Website: www.propain-bikes.com